₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,359 members, 4,159,928 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 04:05 AM

"Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says (2985 Views)

Man Impregnates His Mother-In-Law In Nasarawa (Photo) / Estate Agent Impregnates His Friend’s Wife In Nasarawa (Photos) / Man Impregnates His Sister-In-Law In Nasarawa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by Priscy01(f): 12:52am
A Twitter user has shocked many after he revealed he is having a sexual relationship with his little sister .According to him,some call it incest ,but they call it fate.

He tweets;
"Me and my sister have a love that goes beyond the legal system. Some call it incest, we call it fate

Our parents don’t know but they will soon cuz she actually 3 months pregnant with my daughter/niece

Me and my baby sister. Cutest couple ever. I love her . The world will never understand the bond we have.

Honestly I didn’t know dating your half siblings was a bad thing. We’re foreign we don’t understand these things

It ain’t insects if we only half related

Ok but that is my baby sister and we is bleeping so what else should I say?! Lol"

He also posts videos of her twerking for him.

Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/some-call-it-incest-we-call-it-fate-man-who-impregnates-his-sister-says.html

Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by BlacSmit: 12:56am
Aruuu shocked

His compound should be swept by 7 virgins grin asap

7 Likes

Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by OneCorner: 1:16am
awww... this is true love cool

2 Likes

Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by manuel4real(m): 1:16am
lipsrsealed
Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by hajoke2000(f): 1:27am
hmmm.....


what a fate !!!


they are truly the children of 21st century ....
Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by hhenrikki(m): 2:09am
grin
Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by FanYogo1(f): 2:11am
OneCorner:
awww... this is true love cool

Iranu buruku

4 Likes

Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by millomaniac: 2:11am
Priscy01:
A Twitter user has shocked many after he revealed he is having a sexual relationship with his little sister .According to him,some call it incest ,but they call it fate.

He tweets;
"Me and my sister have a love that goes beyond the legal system. Some call it incest, we call it fate

Our parents don’t know but they will soon cuz she actually 3 months pregnant with my daughter/niece

Me and my baby sister. Cutest couple ever. I love her . The world will never understand the bond we have.

Honestly I didn’t know dating your half siblings was a bad thing. We’re foreign we don’t understand these things

It ain’t insects if we only half related

Ok but that is my baby sister and we is bleeping so what else should I say?! Lol"

He also posts videos of her twerking for him.

Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/some-call-it-incest-we-call-it-fate-man-who-impregnates-his-sister-says.html


You stupid son of a bitch !!!

5 Likes

Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by Elparaiso(m): 2:13am
That extra chromosome must be worth it. Imagine being that child in 20 years...
Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by Oyebee91(m): 2:15am
We are gonna be judged on the same day! !!they won't hear my judgement nor will I! !!they should live their lifes

1 Like

Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by SuperSuave(m): 2:15am
Werey lawon eleyi sha
Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by Lhimeet(m): 2:15am
shocked

3 Likes

Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by wyqay: 2:15am
Won ti baye je,awon omo rada rada

2 Likes

Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by Oyebee91(m): 2:16am
wyqay:
Won ti baye je,awon omo rada rada
and you've made it better?
Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by Diso60090(m): 2:16am
Brotherly love
Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by chyckxx(m): 2:17am
Love and emotional feelings should depend on individuals. Not some certain restrictions based on societal or religious views.

4 Likes

Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by superjaks(m): 2:18am
"Obuoa Losi!!!"in chinwe tala Agu's voice
Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by XVIER(m): 2:18am
Weyrey

Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by TheUpsetGirl1(f): 2:18am
QueenDebo lipsrsealed
Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by hajoke2000(f): 2:18am
TheUpsetGirl1:
hajoke hi
hello miss
Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by ayourbamie: 2:20am
Is like some MODs are working night shift now.
Back to the topic. Ori e ope
Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by QueenDeborah(f): 2:20am
This one is one of us.

1 Like

Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by Kobicove(m): 2:22am
shocked
Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by TheUpsetGirl1(f): 2:24am
QueenDeborah:
This one is one of us.

lmao grin
Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by HeWrites(m): 2:24am
chyckxx:
Love and emotional feelings should depend on individuals. Not some certain restrictions based on societal or religious views.

You say

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

My Cousin Destroys Our House. Advice Pls. / Can I Send Him Away Without Letting My Son Knowing The Secret? / Help: This Depression Is Killing Me.

Viewing this topic: Eden007(m), Okags, senatorbc, maestro2000(m), ProsperOnyema, AOHMOTORS, oladunwo(m), rasheedtobi, dmostcheerful(f), bamangar, burberry89(m), Sunnyside2018(m), Truthisit, uuzba(m), fof1 and 37 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.