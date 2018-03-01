₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,359 members, 4,159,928 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 04:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says (2985 Views)
Man Impregnates His Mother-In-Law In Nasarawa (Photo) / Estate Agent Impregnates His Friend’s Wife In Nasarawa (Photos) / Man Impregnates His Sister-In-Law In Nasarawa (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by Priscy01(f): 12:52am
A Twitter user has shocked many after he revealed he is having a sexual relationship with his little sister .According to him,some call it incest ,but they call it fate.
He tweets;
"Me and my sister have a love that goes beyond the legal system. Some call it incest, we call it fate
Our parents don’t know but they will soon cuz she actually 3 months pregnant with my daughter/niece
Me and my baby sister. Cutest couple ever. I love her . The world will never understand the bond we have.
Honestly I didn’t know dating your half siblings was a bad thing. We’re foreign we don’t understand these things
It ain’t insects if we only half related
Ok but that is my baby sister and we is bleeping so what else should I say?! Lol"
He also posts videos of her twerking for him.
Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/some-call-it-incest-we-call-it-fate-man-who-impregnates-his-sister-says.html
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by BlacSmit: 12:56am
Aruuu
His compound should be swept by 7 virgins asap
7 Likes
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by OneCorner: 1:16am
awww... this is true love
2 Likes
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by manuel4real(m): 1:16am
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by hajoke2000(f): 1:27am
hmmm.....
what a fate !!!
they are truly the children of 21st century ....
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by hhenrikki(m): 2:09am
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by FanYogo1(f): 2:11am
OneCorner:
Iranu buruku
4 Likes
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by millomaniac: 2:11am
Priscy01:
You stupid son of a bitch !!!
5 Likes
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by Elparaiso(m): 2:13am
That extra chromosome must be worth it. Imagine being that child in 20 years...
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by Oyebee91(m): 2:15am
We are gonna be judged on the same day! !!they won't hear my judgement nor will I! !!they should live their lifes
1 Like
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by SuperSuave(m): 2:15am
Werey lawon eleyi sha
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by Lhimeet(m): 2:15am
3 Likes
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by wyqay: 2:15am
Won ti baye je,awon omo rada rada
2 Likes
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by Oyebee91(m): 2:16am
wyqay:and you've made it better?
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by Diso60090(m): 2:16am
Brotherly love
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by chyckxx(m): 2:17am
Love and emotional feelings should depend on individuals. Not some certain restrictions based on societal or religious views.
4 Likes
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by superjaks(m): 2:18am
"Obuoa Losi!!!"in chinwe tala Agu's voice
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by XVIER(m): 2:18am
Weyrey
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by TheUpsetGirl1(f): 2:18am
QueenDebo
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by hajoke2000(f): 2:18am
TheUpsetGirl1:hello miss
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by ayourbamie: 2:20am
Is like some MODs are working night shift now.
Back to the topic. Ori e ope
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by QueenDeborah(f): 2:20am
This one is one of us.
1 Like
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by Kobicove(m): 2:22am
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by TheUpsetGirl1(f): 2:24am
QueenDeborah:
lmao
|Re: "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says by HeWrites(m): 2:24am
chyckxx:
You say
1 Like
My Cousin Destroys Our House. Advice Pls. / Can I Send Him Away Without Letting My Son Knowing The Secret? / Help: This Depression Is Killing Me.
Viewing this topic: Eden007(m), Okags, senatorbc, maestro2000(m), ProsperOnyema, AOHMOTORS, oladunwo(m), rasheedtobi, dmostcheerful(f), bamangar, burberry89(m), Sunnyside2018(m), Truthisit, uuzba(m), fof1 and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17