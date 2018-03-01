Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "Some Call It Incest, We Call It Fate" - Man Who Impregnates His Sister Says (2985 Views)

He tweets;

"Me and my sister have a love that goes beyond the legal system. Some call it incest, we call it fate



Our parents don’t know but they will soon cuz she actually 3 months pregnant with my daughter/niece



Me and my baby sister. Cutest couple ever. I love her . The world will never understand the bond we have.



Honestly I didn’t know dating your half siblings was a bad thing. We’re foreign we don’t understand these things



It ain’t insects if we only half related



Ok but that is my baby sister and we is bleeping so what else should I say?! Lol"



He also posts videos of her twerking for him.



His compound should be swept by 7 virgins asap AruuuHis compound should be swept by 7 virginsasap 7 Likes

awww... this is true love 2 Likes

hmmm.....





what a fate !!!





they are truly the children of 21st century ....

OneCorner:

awww... this is true love

Iranu buruku Iranu buruku 4 Likes

Priscy01:

You stupid son of a bitch !!! You stupid son of a bitch !!! 5 Likes

That extra chromosome must be worth it. Imagine being that child in 20 years...

We are gonna be judged on the same day! !!they won't hear my judgement nor will I! !!they should live their lifes 1 Like

Werey lawon eleyi sha

Won ti baye je,awon omo rada rada 2 Likes

wyqay:

Won ti baye je,awon omo rada rada and you've made it better? and you've made it better?

Brotherly love

Love and emotional feelings should depend on individuals. Not some certain restrictions based on societal or religious views. 4 Likes

"Obuoa Losi!!!"in chinwe tala Agu's voice

Weyrey

TheUpsetGirl1:

Is like some MODs are working night shift now.

Back to the topic. Ori e ope

This one is one of us. 1 Like

This one is one of us.

lmao lmao