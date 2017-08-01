₦airaland Forum

Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by LubeyNaijaBlog: 10:22pm On Aug 28
If corper marry corper, them go born mumu... Lol

Reverse is the case here, as this lovely couple who met while in NYSC camp few years back, are now married and blessed with beautiful kids.

The pretty wife who was feeling nostalgic about their love story, took to her media page to share it all.

She wrote:
"I MET MY HUSBAND 3rd day in the CAMP. 
It all started in the #nysc camp (2009/2010 Batch A) Bauchi State. 
As usual as you come in 1st, 2nd and even 3rd day are for registrations, getting your kits, being threatened by the soldiers calling you OTONDO, if you're walking you're wrong. Double up double up! then end up being friends, meeting old and new friends, morning drilling and all. 
Who remember that song:
Them go born mumu them go born mumu if corper marry corper them go born mumu���� And really don't like to serve in the north cos all life as being in the north so I love to be posted to either Lagos or Port Harcourt. 
So the 3rd day was the swearing in and what I did was just to ask for a PEN from this guy to sign my oath of service form and that was all. 
He as being my best friend, brother, father, mentor, partner in crime and to crown it up my one and only sweetheart. I love you so dearly if am opportune to come back to this planet earth I will choose you again and again. 
What else can I ask for when He as given me the bunch of key to the doors of life, you're a gift from ABOVE. 
Having you is like having the whole world. I bless the day I met you

Happy 5th anniversary to us darling. #camp#corper #nigeriancorpers #nysc"

http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/08/couple-who-met-in-nysc-camp-share-their.html?m=1

5 Likes

Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by LubeyNaijaBlog: 10:22pm On Aug 28
1 Share

Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:31pm On Aug 28
Waow. Touching words
Life become so beautiful when you find love. You will always pray to live longer with the love of your life. Some women are just so lucky

16 Likes

Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by shurley22(f): 10:48pm On Aug 28
Awwwww....
Love is sweet when it's with the right person

6 Likes

Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 10:48pm On Aug 28
Tamarapetty this could have been us but you support buhari angry

3 Likes

Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by cr7rooney10(m): 10:49pm On Aug 28
Make sure u last ooo
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by kafiz1(m): 10:49pm On Aug 28
grin on service,buh havnt seen a gal to gimme dis kain love
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by Diegostan(m): 10:49pm On Aug 28
That guy changed oo, I wonder how old he was in their nysc days

1 Like

Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by meelerh(f): 10:49pm On Aug 28
senior otondo's
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by DeBret(m): 10:49pm On Aug 28
Word of exultation sad
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by kafiz1(m): 10:49pm On Aug 28
Xcelinteriors:
Waow. Touching words
Life become so beautiful when you find love. You will always pray to live longer with the love of your life. Some women are just so lucky
witch network re u usin
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by EmpresFIDEL(f): 10:50pm On Aug 28
love is beautiful.
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:50pm On Aug 28
Ouch...so touching cry


Since we find love in different places how come brother chinedu hasnt noticed me even after borrowing his pen more than 12 times during choir practice undecided

4 Likes

Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:50pm On Aug 28
EmpresFIDEL:
love is beautiful.

Don Jazzy again grin

1 Like

Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by Narldon(f): 10:51pm On Aug 28
Okay
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by layo50(m): 10:51pm On Aug 28
Lol see the mumus and their parents
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by Narldon(f): 10:52pm On Aug 28
kafiz1:

witch network re u usin


OGA!


She commented before the thread was moved to frontpage!
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 10:54pm On Aug 28
BornnAgainChild:
Ouch...so touching cry


Since we find love in different places how come brother chinedu hasnt noticed me even after borrowing his pen more than 12 times during choir practice undecided

angry angry
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by Marv650(m): 10:55pm On Aug 28
E Pele congratulations.

Next.
.
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by kafiz1(m): 10:57pm On Aug 28
Narldon:


OGA!

She commented before the thread was moved to frontpage!
iyalaya,she disvirgined mi ftc
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by emmyquan: 10:57pm On Aug 28
I c THIS COULD BE US crew storm dis thread

Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by tosyne2much(m): 10:57pm On Aug 28
She borrowed his pen and the rest is history.. While some ladies are being denied husbands because pride and timidity won't let them borrow such a thing from a fellow corper no matter how much they need it

Anyway, happy married life
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by Princenady(m): 10:58pm On Aug 28
Who removes my 1st comment. May amadioha strike DT mod

1 Like

Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by Welcomme: 10:59pm On Aug 28
Did u guyz fuucck in camp?

1 Like

Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by thorpido(m): 11:00pm On Aug 28
Good

Why is she writing 'has' as 'as'?
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by leofab(f): 11:01pm On Aug 28
Nice outfits
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by akom0908(m): 11:01pm On Aug 28
All the corpers wey dey now no won date fellow corpers...naija economy dey make dem dey fear
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by SirJeffry(m): 11:03pm On Aug 28
Lovely people. God bless your home guys.
Re: Couple Who Met In NYSC Camp Share Their Love Story With Lovely Family Photos by greencard: 11:07pm On Aug 28
BornnAgainChild:
Ouch...so touching cry


Since we find love in different places how come brother chinedu hasnt noticed me even after borrowing his pen more than 12 times during choir practice undecided
maybe u should borrow jotter...urs might be jotter not pen grin cheesy

(0) (1) (Reply)

