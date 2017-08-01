



This is to inform all UTME and Direct Entry candidates who applied for admission to Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, for the 2017/2018 academic session that the Post UTME Test will be conducted between 18th and 30th September, 2017 at the University’s CBT Centre.



Candidates eligible for the test are:



Those who made or are willing to make Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, their choice of University in the 2017/2018 UTME and scored 180 and above; and

Direct Entry candidates who chose or are willing to make AAUA their first choice of University.



