|Post-utme: Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko Commences Admission. by techiegr8: 10:54pm On Aug 28
Post-UTME: Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko commences Admission.
This is to inform all UTME and Direct Entry candidates who applied for admission to Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, for the 2017/2018 academic session that the Post UTME Test will be conducted between 18th and 30th September, 2017 at the University’s CBT Centre.
Candidates eligible for the test are:
Those who made or are willing to make Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, their choice of University in the 2017/2018 UTME and scored 180 and above; and
Direct Entry candidates who chose or are willing to make AAUA their first choice of University.
|Re: Post-utme: Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko Commences Admission. by Carlmax(m): 12:47pm On Aug 29
|Re: Post-utme: Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko Commences Admission. by 01mcfadden(m): 8:56am
We hail thee;
All hail Adekunle Ajasin Varsity,
Akungba The ray of the sun A citadel of sound souls,
Built on lofty ideals With a vision to pull down,
Walls of ignorance And extend the frontiers of knowledge.
ANTHEM(Chorus)
AAUA Citadel for learning and service
AAUA Built on integrity and truth
Igniting the present, lighting up the future….
A centre of excellence, we hail thee.
In AAUA we find the vision
To soar beyond the stars
Enlightening young minds,
In character and learning
With a mission to banish Every lawlessness,
and entrench The culture of soundness........
