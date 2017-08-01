Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands (7536 Views)

The king himself announced this last night and his fans have been singing his praises.











Cool

I love it, he is doing fine this days.

More grace de koko master. 16 Likes

Yeah we wish u the best the king himself.

The King has actually come 1 Like

Cool song... Can't stop repeating Wande Coal's part 'repeatedly' 8 Likes

I told u all never to underestimate dbanj, the kingdoncome album is fire and by the time other songs on the album video are released song like ntswempu, and elchapo spread like wildfire across Europe and America. Naira land paid agent will go into eternal hiding. Already 900k view on YouTube in 4days., I also number 3 music trending in UK right now. I repeat never underestimate a visionary and determined person if you do it, you do it at your own peril! Enough said I told u all never to underestimate dbanj, the kingdoncome album is fire and by the time other songs on the album video are released song like ntswempu, and elchapo spread like wildfire across Europe and America. Naira land paid agent will go into eternal hiding. Already 900k view on YouTube in 4days., I also number 3 music trending in UK right now. I repeat never underestimate a visionary and determined person if you do it, you do it at your own peril! Enough said 42 Likes 1 Share

D'Banj, pls Remix "Fall In Love" for your fans 9 Likes

Who e epp? 2 Likes 1 Share

Ok

I neva even hear am

.

NO 100 in naija

TheKingDonCome with his trending juju again.

Narldon:

Ok



I have played it more than 100 times since last night on repeat. this guy is focused 11 Likes

Dapo is a legend, he doesn't need to prove anything to us again. 8 Likes

He is real trying hard to get back to the spot he used to be.

Benjom:

Cool song... Can't stop repeating Wande Coal's part 'repeatedly'

Me na D Banj hook on the chorus got me Me na D Banj hook on the chorus got me 7 Likes

The white LION making it bigger when no one expects. A prophet is honored in another country

is Holland an English speaking country. how do they understand the song.? these d banj fans no go kill somebody. 5 Likes 1 Share





D'Banj put in mad effort on this album, ngl. El Chapo is my favourite by a mile.

no where to hide



front page tinz eja nla!!!!!! Jazzy paid goats in troubleno where to hidefront page tinz 4 Likes 1 Share

don jazzy dick riders be like.....but but but he needs to go back to don jazzy. Neglecting the fact that d prince has been dead since forever 10 Likes

That's what I mean got me... The album is fire



no more stupid songs the kokomaster is back..no more stupid songs

The song is garbage , I wonder which music chart his analysis is based on. 1 Like

Yet he isnt trending in his own country 1 Like

IloveTrump:

is Holland an English speaking country. how do they understand the song.?

these d banj fans no go kill somebody. Mumu, like you understand awilo in early 2000 Mumu, like you understand awilo in early 2000 23 Likes 2 Shares

IloveTrump:

is Holland an English speaking country. how do they understand the song.?

these d banj fans no go kill somebody. rétard, 99% of dutch and Belgian speak fluent English. rétard, 99% of dutch and Belgian speak fluent English. 17 Likes

BornnAgainChild:

Yet he isnt trending in his own country its number 1 trending in Nigeria on Sunday, I don't know about today its number 1 trending in Nigeria on Sunday, I don't know about today