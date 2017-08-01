₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,544 members, 3,755,258 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 11:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands (7536 Views)
6 Nigerian Celebrities Who ‘own’ Private Jets, You Won’t Believe Who NO 4 / "This Is Why I Love South Africa" - D'banj Reveals (photo) / Ini Edo, D'banj, Flavour And Others In New Group Lovely Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by Yomzzyblog: 5:08am
The king himself announced this last night and his fans have been singing his praises.
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/dbanjs-elchapo-song-trending-as-no-4-in.html
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by femolacqua(m): 6:03am
Cool
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by hisgrace090: 6:14am
I love it, he is doing fine this days.
More grace de koko master.
16 Likes
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by chriskosherbal(m): 6:17am
Yeah we wish u the best the king himself.
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by FemiEddy(m): 6:38am
The King has actually come
1 Like
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by Benjom(m): 7:18am
Cool song... Can't stop repeating Wande Coal's part 'repeatedly'
8 Likes
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by mandhip: 8:13am
Yomzzyblog:
I told u all never to underestimate dbanj, the kingdoncome album is fire and by the time other songs on the album video are released song like ntswempu, and elchapo spread like wildfire across Europe and America. Naira land paid agent will go into eternal hiding. Already 900k view on YouTube in 4days., I also number 3 music trending in UK right now. I repeat never underestimate a visionary and determined person if you do it, you do it at your own peril! Enough said
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by Angelb4: 9:44am
D'Banj, pls Remix "Fall In Love" for your fans
9 Likes
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by pmc01(m): 9:44am
Who e epp?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by Narldon(f): 9:44am
Ok
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by jericco1(m): 9:45am
I neva even hear am
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by MadManTalking: 9:45am
.
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by olusholajohn(m): 9:45am
NO 100 in naija
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by BarakOkenny(m): 9:46am
TheKingDonCome with his trending juju again.
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by MediumStout(m): 9:46am
Narldon:
I have a very big dick
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by Crystolexy: 9:46am
I have played it more than 100 times since last night on repeat. this guy is focused
11 Likes
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by 4dor: 9:47am
Dapo is a legend, he doesn't need to prove anything to us again.
8 Likes
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by Yewandequeen(f): 9:47am
He is real trying hard to get back to the spot he used to be.
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by Crystolexy: 9:47am
Benjom:
Me na D Banj hook on the chorus got me
7 Likes
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by winkmart: 9:48am
The white LION making it bigger when no one expects. A prophet is honored in another country
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by IloveTrump(m): 9:53am
is Holland an English speaking country. how do they understand the song.? these d banj fans no go kill somebody.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by yankosbaba(m): 9:53am
D'Banj put in mad effort on this album, ngl. El Chapo is my favourite by a mile.
Yomzzyblog:
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by dammiecool(m): 9:53am
eja nla!!!!!! Jazzy paid goats in trouble no where to hide
front page tinz
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by samsam2019: 9:54am
don jazzy dick riders be like.....but but but he needs to go back to don jazzy. Neglecting the fact that d prince has been dead since forever
10 Likes
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by ipledge10(m): 9:55am
That's what I mean got me... The album is fire
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by marvin902(m): 9:56am
the kokomaster is back..
no more stupid songs
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by noscarn91(m): 9:56am
The song is garbage , I wonder which music chart his analysis is based on.
1 Like
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:56am
Yet he isnt trending in his own country
1 Like
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by ipledge10(m): 9:57am
IloveTrump:Mumu, like you understand awilo in early 2000
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by samsam2019: 9:57am
IloveTrump:rétard, 99% of dutch and Belgian speak fluent English.
17 Likes
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by ipledge10(m): 9:58am
BornnAgainChild:its number 1 trending in Nigeria on Sunday, I don't know about today
|Re: D'banj's 'Elchapo' Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands by Doctorphil: 9:59am
Lol see song?
Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey Fans Thread / Download Reflection Eternal's(Talib Kweli and Hitek) New Album: Revolution Per Minute / *download Link* New Music: Kas – Fimile Remix Ft. 2face & Dbanj
Viewing this topic: legenddimex(m), deefrosh, GuyfawkesAB(m), harzheez(m), MzzTega(f), Acjohn, A4dams(m), dadexcel, Mightyraw(m), stevecantrell, JuicyStar, ADMAF, plucky16(m), babakb, Semmarich, Sard(m), zionglory(m), Miles300, egopersonified(f), Novelle, Socratez20(m), SonOfAfonja, mygee2(m), DVMtuppence(m), Uthman75, Erums(m), Aburumah75, Bolajid, dammycree, dammiecool(m), YOUNGELDER1(m), amamahdaniel(m), d1nerbaba(m), Mathano(m), Basic123, chuggy(m), remedies4a(m), iamsLiMbEe(m), RexCheeng, macville2, lopezoraclenet, McAustin92(m), kepal99(m), kalebsky, dollarcoolcat(m), olajeff, sirgalahad26(m), shankie, Sadrey1(m), Phatmyk(m), koboko69, sathel(m), shoetlan(m), tuoyoojo(m), Daslim180(m), Teedeechian(m), Hadizometer and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13