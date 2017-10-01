₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:53am
Peter Okoye aka Mr P took to his IG page to share the good news as his music video "cool it down" he released just yesterday, 20th October trends as number one on Youtube and his fans have been singing his praises.
Sharing the screenshot above, He wrote;
"OMG! Thank guys for making Cool it Down the Number 1 trending song on YouTube ��Always believe in yourself����� Thanks so so much for the love and support ����������Let’s Cool it Down����������������� #MrP #coolitdown #KoolestDude DONT BE AFRAID TO START OVER. ITS A BRAND NEW OPPORTUNITY TO REBUILD WHAT YOU TRULY WANT.���� Be thankful, Be Positive and start your day Right.��� #CoolitDown #MrP #KoolestDude #BrandNewSingle #BrandNewMe #BrandNewVideo #BrandNewEverything #RebirthOfANewEra #TheRevolutionWillBeTelevised #Pclassic"
Watch video here and state your view about it. Also see what Nairalanders are saying about the video
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:53am
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by fatimababy95(f): 8:56am
It is not the strongest of the species that survives at the end but those that adapt faster to change
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by zulex880: 8:57am
Still doesn't change the fact that the single was or is wack rather,kept repeating same words for over 100 times like he was reciting some nursery school rhythms wtf. Nigga should take a seat please and sort out whatever issues he got with his twin and stop acting like a dick head.
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by Rokia2(f): 8:57am
Which YouTube naija YouTube or worldwide?
Cuz the video haven't even reach 1 million views.
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by zulex880: 9:00am
Rokia2:You have got a really fat ass smh, how do you cope with that shi
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by NIGHTMAREOO7: 9:06am
Rokia2:
Ur hubby is lucky.
Some real azz eatin 4dat f*ckn dude.
Jeeez!!
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by EmmanuelIbeh(m): 9:19am
fatimababy95:
I wanted to hug U for this statement but its unfortunate that I can't. Nice one Fati
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by YomzzyDBlogger: 1:30pm
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by Shakushaku1(m): 2:01pm
zulex880:
Stfu
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by NwaAmaikpe: 7:36pm
90% of people who viewed that trash did it out of curiosity.
Curiosity and Anticipation are two different things. So that statistics is not a true representation of facts.
Mr P is trash.
Cool it down; a waste of precious time.
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:36pm
The music are sense die
Paul is going to beg him to return back but it's too late
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by modath(f): 7:37pm
For where?Bros, you can lie ooooo
Even what it has now are bought views for sure... Can't imagine how anyone will watch that more than once when Falz's "La Fete" dey dia!!!
It hurts my soul cos I really wanted to support him but he just is underwhelming! Even the dance sef is tired & wack!!!
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by mizmyzaz: 7:37pm
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by NIGHTMAREOO7: 7:38pm
No b must say person wey start race dey finish 1st.
paul is commin with a banger
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by kingJoya(m): 7:38pm
Ok
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by Berrymoss(f): 7:38pm
HMmmmmm
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by morereb10: 7:39pm
confirm guy
sdhjsjs
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by WebSurfer(m): 7:39pm
Is that all?
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by Newboss(m): 7:39pm
Nice one bro.
Now, he will be grateful for the day he married the lady who caused disagreement between him and his brothers. Without her, he would have been forever shortchanged in life!
Kudos my brother!
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by DIKEnaWAR: 7:40pm
Enjoy your fame bro.
The song reminded me of when P square was starting out. They were busy copying and photocopying big artists. They didn't know back then they would be this big.
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by Dutchey(m): 7:40pm
abegi help these pipu call heaven now
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by tstx(m): 7:40pm
ok
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by admissionrunz: 7:40pm
God go make you bigger bro
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by tstx(m): 7:40pm
DIKEnaWAR:E go pass 15 bro
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by Ronnicute(m): 7:41pm
I love d music and video. Its nice. Kudos bro
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by tolexy007(m): 7:41pm
Nice music Cool Video, keep up bro..We dey ur back. Nigerians Love you
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by KingLennon(m): 7:42pm
Mr P without his brother is just an upcominq artist....
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by Sambisaforest(m): 7:42pm
Rokia2:onion booty
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by tstx(m): 7:42pm
zulex880:That's what all Naija artist do tho
|Re: Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube by DIKEnaWAR: 7:42pm
NIGHTMAREOO7:
She has the a55 ok, but She can't fvck.
