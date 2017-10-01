Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube (10505 Views)

Peter Okoye aka Mr P took to his IG page to share the good news as his music video "cool it down" he released just yesterday, 20th October trends as number one on Youtube and his fans have been singing his praises.







Sharing the screenshot above, He wrote;



"OMG! Thank guys for making Cool it Down the Number 1 trending song on YouTube ��Always believe in yourself����� Thanks so so much for the love and support ����������Let’s Cool it Down����������������� #MrP #coolitdown #KoolestDude DONT BE AFRAID TO START OVER. ITS A BRAND NEW OPPORTUNITY TO REBUILD WHAT YOU TRULY WANT.���� Be thankful, Be Positive and start your day Right.��� #CoolitDown #MrP #KoolestDude #BrandNewSingle #BrandNewMe #BrandNewVideo #BrandNewEverything #RebirthOfANewEra #TheRevolutionWillBeTelevised #Pclassic"

Gists Via:



Watch video here and state your view about it. Also see what Nairalanders are saying about the video

More >> Nice One!More >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/peter-okoye-aka-mr-p-cool-it-down-song.html

It is not the strongest of the species that survives at the end but those that adapt faster to change



Still doesn't change the fact that the single was or is wack rather,kept repeating same words for over 100 times like he was reciting some nursery school rhythms wtf. Nigga should take a seat please and sort out whatever issues he got with his twin and stop acting like a dick head.

Which YouTube naija YouTube or worldwide?



Cuz the video haven't even reach 1 million views. 1 Like 1 Share

Rokia2:

Which YouTube naija YouTube or worldwide?



Rokia2:

Which YouTube naija YouTube or worldwide?



Cuz the video haven't even reach 1 million views.

fatimababy95:

It is not the strongest of the species that survives at the end but those that adapt faster to change

I wanted to hug U for this statement but its unfortunate that I can't. Nice one Fati

Cc: Lalasticlala

zulex880:

Still doesn't change the fact that the single was or is wack rather,kept repeating same words for over 100 times like he was reciting some nursery school rhythms wtf. Nigga should take a seat please and sort out whatever issues he got with his twin and stop acting like a dick head.



Stfu





90% of people who viewed that trash did it out of curiosity.



Curiosity and Anticipation are two different things. So that statistics is not a true representation of facts.





Mr P is trash.

90% of people who viewed that trash did it out of curiosity.



Curiosity and Anticipation are two different things. So that statistics is not a true representation of facts.





Mr P is trash.

Cool it down; a waste of precious time.

The music are sense die





Paul is going to beg him to return back but it's too late 7 Likes





Even what it has now are bought views for sure... Can't imagine how anyone will watch that more than once when Falz's "La Fete" dey dia!!!





It hurts my soul cos I really wanted to support him but he just is underwhelming! Even the dance sef is tired & wack!!! For where?Bros, you can lie oooooEven what it has now are bought views for sure... Can't imagine how anyone will watch that more than once when Falz's "La Fete" dey dia!!!It hurts my soul cos I really wanted to support him but he just is underwhelming! Even the dance sef is tired & wack!!!

No b must say person wey start race dey finish 1st.

paul is commin with a banger 2 Likes

Ok

HMmmmmm

confirm guy





sdhjsjs

Is that all? 1 Like





Now, he will be grateful for the day he married the lady who caused disagreement between him and his brothers. Without her, he would have been forever shortchanged in life!



Now, he will be grateful for the day he married the lady who caused disagreement between him and his brothers. Without her, he would have been forever shortchanged in life!



Kudos my brother! Nice one bro.

Enjoy your fame bro.





The song reminded me of when P square was starting out. They were busy copying and photocopying big artists. They didn't know back then they would be this big.

abegi help these pipu call heaven now

ok 1 Like

God go make you bigger bro

DIKEnaWAR:

DIKEnaWAR:

Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame bro. E go pass 15 bro

I love d music and video. Its nice. Kudos bro

Nice music Cool Video, keep up bro..We dey ur back. Nigerians Love you

Mr P without his brother is just an upcominq artist....

Rokia2:

Which YouTube naija YouTube or worldwide?



zulex880:

Still doesn't change the fact that the single was or is wack rather,kept repeating same words for over 100 times like he was reciting some nursery school rhythms wtf. Nigga should take a seat please and sort out whatever issues he got with his twin and stop acting like a dick head.

That's what all Naija artist do tho That's what all Naija artist do tho 3 Likes