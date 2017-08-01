₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|CBN Sells Another $250m To Prop Up Naira Value by Truth234: 5:48am
The central bank of Nigeria on Monday sold another $250 million to reduce market illiquidity and prop up the Naira value.
The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, said $100 million was injected into the interbank market, while both the Small and Medium Enterprises and Invisible segments were appropriated $85 million and $65 million respectively.
Okorafor further stated that the apex bank would inject more liquidity into the foreign exchange market in the coming days, noting that the intervention was necessary to enhance Naira stability by ensuring that pressures on the market from those seeking forex for school fees and vacation were eased.
The Naira improved by N3 from N370 per US dollar to N367 on the parallel market.
On the Investors’ window, the local currency closes at N359.58 against the US dollar, better than the N366.79 recorded on Friday.
Also, the Naira remain moderately stable against the British pound and the Euro-single currencies, traded at N478 and N433 respectively.
Traders were optimistic that the Naira would remain stable in the days ahead.
“While intermittent intervention is imperative to forex stability, reviving the manufacturing sector through the federal government diversification agenda remains key to long term sustainability and economic growth,” said Samed Olukoya, a foreign exchange research analyst at Investors king Ltd.
Inflation rate declined for a sixth consecutive month in July to 16.05 percent from 16.10 percent in June. The lowest since July 2016.
http://investorsking.com/cbn-sells-another-250m-prop-naira-value/
|Re: CBN Sells Another $250m To Prop Up Naira Value by Dottore: 5:56am
I strongly believe that Naira will have a significant triple digit growth/appreciation when the government stops providing forex subsidy to meaningless religious pilgrimages and having a meaningful direct currency flow agreement with countries like China and India who are Nigeria's major import/Export partners
|Re: CBN Sells Another $250m To Prop Up Naira Value by FemiEddy(m): 6:40am
Dottore:I totally agree with you
|Re: CBN Sells Another $250m To Prop Up Naira Value by henryobinna(m): 7:27am
they should continue pumping.
While this seems like a good option it'll leave mo significance on the currency once they stop pumping especially since the government is still involved in providing forex for senseless activities such as Months of medical vacation in London
|Re: CBN Sells Another $250m To Prop Up Naira Value by enimooko: 7:27am
|Re: CBN Sells Another $250m To Prop Up Naira Value by Joshmedia1: 7:28am
|Re: CBN Sells Another $250m To Prop Up Naira Value by fait10(m): 7:28am
Dottore:sense spotted
|Re: CBN Sells Another $250m To Prop Up Naira Value by burkingx(f): 7:29am
|Re: CBN Sells Another $250m To Prop Up Naira Value by kings09(m): 7:30am
Artificial pumping, no pumping in production of goods. Na to pump n comsume
|Re: CBN Sells Another $250m To Prop Up Naira Value by ruffhandu: 7:33am
Let them not hoard anything, saturate the market with the currency, and you'll see the price drop.
|Re: CBN Sells Another $250m To Prop Up Naira Value by AdaNri1(f): 7:38am
How long will they keep selling dollars. This needs a better long term solution.
|Re: CBN Sells Another $250m To Prop Up Naira Value by didfy: 7:38am
This pumping it too much and might affect the country in the long run. Watching shaa
|Re: CBN Sells Another $250m To Prop Up Naira Value by dfrost: 7:43am
Dottore:
Honestly. I don't understand this issue of sustaining the forex market.
|Re: CBN Sells Another $250m To Prop Up Naira Value by kaymart(m): 7:44am
I fear for what will happen to Nigeria economy in 5years time.....
This methodology of pumping is so scary.
