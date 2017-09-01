₦airaland Forum

The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by Saifullah01: 6:12am On Aug 29
Verily, this brotherhood of yours is a single brotherhood, and I am your Lord and Cherisher: therefore serve Me (and no other). Quran

Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by Waliyllahi(m): 9:11am On Aug 31
Are u in hajj at the moment brother?

Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by royalamour(m): 9:30am
That is the essence of life. Why are we on earth if we can't help other humans?

Seen,

Why did you insert terms and conditions in this section?

Does it have to do with the intolerance thing still?

To me, it sends wrong message.

Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by Sniper12: 9:33am
Most saudis see blacks as lesser humans. This pic changes nothing.

Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by Yusfunoble(m): 9:46am
Alhamdulilai... I'm proud to be a Muslim.

Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by DePartfinder: 9:57am
I pray to Almighty Allah that we'll all (Muslim brothers and sisters) witness this in our life time
Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by habex005(m): 10:02am
jazzakhalahu khairan
Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by sunshineV(m): 10:07am
Please ban the idiot above me

Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by Pvin: 10:09am
Is that not Drinkwater Zappacosta
Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by TDonald: 10:14am
Na Afonja

Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by shurch(m): 10:15am
I don't know where you got that from, but believe me the Saudis don't hate blacks.

Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by Surulady: 10:23am
Eid Mubarak to my brother's and sisters in Islam ...

Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by QuietHammer(m): 10:27am
Who asked you?

Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by Yusfunoble(m): 10:32am
Eid Mubarak

Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by Augiiee(m): 10:44am
This is beautiful #EidMubarakY'all
Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by vedaxcool(m): 10:48am
So only Saudis perform the hajj now?


Malcolm X acknowledged that Hajj was the real United Nations as it brings unity of purpose and shared humanity by people of all nations.
Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by lfleak: 10:50am
it changes nothing? but the video you watch on YouTube changes something right?
Re: The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture by tbaba1234: 11:04am
That was Seun's idea, has nothing to do with muslims.

