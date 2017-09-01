Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / The Essence Of Hajj Is Displayed In This Picture (5087 Views)

Verily, this brotherhood of yours is a single brotherhood, and I am your Lord and Cherisher: therefore serve Me (and no other). Quran 6 Likes 1 Share

That is the essence of life. Why are we on earth if we can't help other humans?



Why did you insert terms and conditions in this section?



Does it have to do with the intolerance thing still?



To me, it sends wrong message. 10 Likes

Most saudis see blacks as lesser humans. This pic changes nothing. 13 Likes 1 Share

Alhamdulilai... I'm proud to be a Muslim. 3 Likes

I pray to Almighty Allah that we'll all (Muslim brothers and sisters) witness this in our life time

jazzakhalahu khairan

Please ban the idiot above me 1 Like

I don't know where you got that from, but believe me the Saudis don't hate blacks. I don't know where you got that from, but believe me the Saudis don't hate blacks. 1 Like

Eid Mubarak to my brother's and sisters in Islam ... 1 Like

Alhamdulilai... I'm proud to be a Muslim. Who asked you? Who asked you? 2 Likes

Eid Mubarak Eid Mubarak 2 Likes

This is beautiful #EidMubarakY'all

So only Saudis perform the hajj now?





Malcolm X acknowledged that Hajj was the real United Nations as it brings unity of purpose and shared humanity by people of all nations. So only Saudis perform the hajj now?Malcolm X acknowledged that Hajj was the real United Nations as it brings unity of purpose and shared humanity by people of all nations.

Most saudis see blacks as lesser humans. This pic changes nothing. it changes nothing? but the video you watch on YouTube changes something right? it changes nothing? but the video you watch on YouTube changes something right?