|Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by kidap: 6:29am
The King Of Musanga Actor Is Dead: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse To Be Taken To Ogidi Anambra State Today
Obi Madubogwu who became popular after playing a lead role in “The Battle of Musanga” movie died on Monday at the Federal Medical Center in Ebute Metta Lagos .
According to colleagues, the actor who has been in an out of coma since February 24 2017 was abandoned by colleagues when his condition wasn’t improving.
He walked into the aforementioned hospital on Monday morning for treatment of fever…. Sadly, he gave up the ghost around 9pm.
2 members of his family will be in Lagos today to take his remains to his hometown in Ogidi Anambra state.
May his gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Almighty.
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by MrNollyzone: 6:51am
RIP
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by YorubaMuslims: 9:56am
I don't know hin
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by Narldon(f): 9:56am
WHICH ONE IS "FEVER"?
HUNGRY BLOGGERS!
THERE ARE MORE THAN 500 CAUSES OF FEVER
GIVE US EXACT DIAGNOSIS!
16 Likes
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by Angelb4: 9:57am
RIP.
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by ngwababe: 9:57am
RIP
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by Fogman(m): 9:57am
RIPP
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by mostyg(m): 9:57am
Fever don't kill. Fever is the symptom of an ailment.
May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss
6 Likes
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by kaykay1980: 9:57am
RIP
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by jdtrends(m): 9:57am
RIP
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by BarakOkenny(m): 9:57am
May God grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by Evablizin(f): 9:58am
Kai Rip,when the going is always good your friends will hang on but when it becomes bad and keep on going bad they will abandon you
The best friend you can ever have is God
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by IPOBrep: 9:58am
african fever kills
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by Samirana360(m): 9:59am
YorubaMuslims:who know u
10 Likes
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by Doctorphil: 9:59am
Rip to this trying man
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by chukwudi3(m): 9:59am
Rest in peace. Everything is vanity
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by MhizzAJ(f): 10:00am
May his soul RIP
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by rossyc(f): 10:01am
RIP sir
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by pmc01(m): 10:01am
"They abandoned him", only to come and flaunt their worthless wealth to seek attention on social media? Yeyebrities!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by Florenademi(m): 10:02am
Let the dead rest in peace biko
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by itiswellandwell: 10:03am
Rest in peace
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by youngerikina40: 10:03am
Mpa jee nke oma
1 Like
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by DJInfluence: 10:03am
Just wait, trust Nigeria actors/actresses and the actors guild of nigeria to out now to give the guy an extravagant burial. Money dem for use to assist his treatment when he was alive. Only eye service we sabi.
RIP to him.
3 Likes
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:03am
RIP to the dead
But what baffles me is why they dont save for times like this...rather they would start depending on collegues to donate
Na eye i dey use look all of them wey dey travel upandan...when time reach dem go begin ask fans to donate...nansense
1 Like
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by drlaykay(m): 10:04am
Narldon:Thanks for speaking my mind.
2 Likes
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by Bedemoore: 10:05am
May his soul rest in the bossom of the Lord
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by hatchy: 10:05am
He's back and all we hear is sad news.
Death upandan,rising prices of food and the naira crashing down.
Even when he was over there there was death from burning building and terrorist attacks.
The man is evil and evil follow him wherever he takes abode.
Why not free Nigeria and Nigerians from your grip old man.
@ Obi Madubuogwu your night has come and so also ours will come when it's time.
RIP great actor.
3 Likes
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by Nma27(f): 10:06am
Its best to ball out when the cheer is loudest. Death can humiliate the mighty. Well, he's resting now. Rip
1 Like
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by almsofgold: 10:07am
The actors guild or what association they call themselves should be disbanded and liquidated.i don't see any impact they're making on members lives.
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by Pvin: 10:09am
Obi nwa father rest in peace
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra by noble71(m): 10:09am
