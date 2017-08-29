



Obi Madubogwu who became popular after playing a lead role in “The Battle of Musanga” movie died on Monday at the Federal Medical Center in Ebute Metta Lagos .



According to colleagues, the actor who has been in an out of coma since February 24 2017 was abandoned by colleagues when his condition wasn’t improving.



He walked into the aforementioned hospital on Monday morning for treatment of fever…. Sadly, he gave up the ghost around 9pm.



2 members of his family will be in Lagos today to take his remains to his hometown in Ogidi Anambra state.



May his gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Almighty.







