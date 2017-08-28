₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by praizblog: 6:50am
Tekno was spotted with Lola rae clubbing together happily.
Their is a report that Lola Rae and teckno are not more together but we guess teckno have his way back to Lola's heart. See more pics below
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/08/tekno-partying-with-his-girlfriend-lola.html?m=0
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by Benjom(m): 6:58am
You guys are cool together. You've got to stop playing ludo with your fans' emotions.
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by shamack: 7:01am
Lola rae is very clean,,,,i always have a crush on whose pussy she might be
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by egedem(m): 7:04am
I smell fp. Dont wake me up.
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by MhizzAJ(f): 7:17am
Who re they deceiving
Isn't Lola rae too old for Techno
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by jay2pee(m): 7:18am
Benjom:
Who are their fans.... I don't give a poo about any celebrity and their lifestyle
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by OKorowanta: 7:42am
Mamiwater and Papiwater.
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by internationalman(m): 7:47am
MhizzAJ:what makes you think Tekno is younger?
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by Omede2u2(f): 7:50am
Who get vaseline here
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by Assman: 7:51am
This guy tekno is enjoying shaa..
Shining this gals congo around 4-5am can replace any form of exercise.
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by chibike69: 9:01am
wetin concern me
I know say dey go break up one day
na dia way
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by GreatEvilBeast(m): 9:01am
Its a Tuesday Morning for Crying out loud,
More food thrown at the feet of those who for some reason over hipe these so called Celebrities.
FTR. I DONT GIVE A FLYING PIG
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by CheezyCharles(m): 9:02am
I told my mom to buy a samsung phone for me but instead she bought....
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by ateamblezing(f): 9:02am
Who is that guy that announced that breakup?,that guy deserves a slap.
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by Narldon(f): 9:02am
HOW DOES THIS AFFECT THE CABINET BUHARI WANTS TO SHUFFLE??
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by Evablizin(f): 9:04am
Ok good for them
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by fernandez1(m): 9:04am
Okolabi
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by pmc01(m): 9:05am
Alright. Next!
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by Mememan: 9:05am
Oṣù Cassava
Vs.
Afonja pussay
Oṣù Cassava No want leave afonja pussay.
Afonja pussay is still my loyal than all these oṣù loose passays
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by AlexCk: 9:05am
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by kenzysmith: 9:06am
If u re a girlfriend to ninja celeb then u re waisting ur time use that time to look 4 a man to marry all will end up baby mama i wonder wen girls go get sense
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by tundelion: 9:06am
Benjom:wetin concern fan emotion wit this now?
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by MrThisandthat: 9:06am
Ok, next
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by noble71(m): 9:07am
Omede2u2:Do babes use Vaseline too?
Meanwhile have it here what are friends for.....
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by OLASUNKONMI(m): 9:08am
jay2pee:
who care about them
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by IamSINZ(m): 9:08am
Narldon:
Buhari may see this and miraculously receive sense.
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by joey150(m): 9:08am
Benjom:
Just read the trash you wrote...
Suddenly tekno's life is part of your emotions..
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by bamite(m): 9:08am
This guy mouth no de close
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by jfizle247(m): 9:09am
MhizzAJ:
The older the wine skin the better
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by fidalgo19: 9:11am
Ducks and the way they relate with love
|Re: Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour by Memphis357(m): 9:14am
f
