Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tekno Parties With His Girlfriend, Lola Rae, Amidst Breakup Rumour (19041 Views)

Tekno And His Girlfriend Lola Rae Unfollow Each Other On Instagram / Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club / Mabel, A.Y. Wife Deletes Instagram Account Amidst Breakup Rumours (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Their is a report that Lola Rae and teckno are not more together but we guess teckno have his way back to Lola's heart. See more pics below











Source :: Tekno was spotted with Lola rae clubbing together happily.Their is a report that Lola Rae and teckno are not more together but we guess teckno have his way back to Lola's heart. See more pics belowSource :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/08/tekno-partying-with-his-girlfriend-lola.html?m=0

You guys are cool together. You've got to stop playing ludo with your fans' emotions. 4 Likes

Lola rae is very clean,,,,i always have a crush on whose pussy she might be 1 Like

I smell fp. Dont wake me up.



Isn't Lola rae too old for Techno Who re they deceivingIsn't Lola rae too old for Techno 1 Like 1 Share

Benjom:

You guys are cool together. You've got to stop playing ludo with your fans' emotions.

Who are their fans.... I don't give a poo about any celebrity and their lifestyle Who are their fans.... I don't give a poo about any celebrity and their lifestyle 25 Likes 1 Share

Mamiwater and Papiwater. 2 Likes

MhizzAJ:

Who re they deceiving Isn't Lola rae too old for Techno what makes you think Tekno is younger? what makes you think Tekno is younger? 4 Likes



Who get vaseline here

This guy tekno is enjoying shaa..

Shining this gals congo around 4-5am can replace any form of exercise.

wetin concern me



I know say dey go break up one day



na dia way 3 Likes

Its a Tuesday Morning for Crying out loud,



More food thrown at the feet of those who for some reason over hipe these so called Celebrities.



FTR. I DONT GIVE A FLYING PIG 1 Like

I told my mom to buy a samsung phone for me but instead she bought.... 8 Likes

Who is that guy that announced that breakup?,that guy deserves a slap.







HOW DOES THIS AFFECT THE CABINET BUHARI WANTS TO SHUFFLE??







3 Likes

Ok good for them

Okolabi

Alright. Next!



Vs.

Afonja pussay





Oṣù Cassava No want leave afonja pussay.

Afonja pussay is still my loyal than all these oṣù loose passays Oṣù CassavaVs.Afonja pussayOṣù Cassava No want leave afonja pussay.Afonja pussay is still my loyal than all these oṣù loose passays

6 Likes

If u re a girlfriend to ninja celeb then u re waisting ur time use that time to look 4 a man to marry all will end up baby mama i wonder wen girls go get sense

Benjom:

You guys are cool together. You've got to stop playing ludo with your fans' emotions. wetin concern fan emotion wit this now? wetin concern fan emotion wit this now? 1 Like

Ok, next

Omede2u2:

Who get vaseline here



Do babes use Vaseline too?

Meanwhile have it here what are friends for..... Do babes use Vaseline too?Meanwhile have it here what are friends for..... 1 Share

jay2pee:





Who are their fans.... I don't give a poo about any celebrity and their lifestyle



who care about them who care about them

Narldon:





HOW DOES THIS AFFECT THE CABINET BUHARI WANTS TO SHUFFLE??







Buhari may see this and miraculously receive sense. Buhari may see this and miraculously receive sense. 1 Like

Benjom:

You guys are cool together. You've got to stop playing ludo with your fans' emotions.

Just read the trash you wrote...



Suddenly tekno's life is part of your emotions.. Just read the trash you wrote...Suddenly tekno's life is part of your emotions.. 3 Likes 1 Share

This guy mouth no de close 1 Like 1 Share

MhizzAJ:

Who re they deceiving

Isn't Lola rae too old for Techno

The older the wine skin the better The older the wine skin the better 1 Like

Ducks and the way they relate with love