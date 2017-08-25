Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates (679 Views)

The University has fixed 200 as her official cut-off mark for 2017/2018 admission.





A statement released by the school management,obtained by





UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA, NSUKKA

OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR

August 25, 2017



UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA, NSUKKA (UNN) ADMISSION CUT-OFF MARK AND CONDUCT OF POST-UME SCREENING EXERCISE FOR 2017/2018 ACADEMIC SESSION



This is to inform the general public that the cut-off mark for admission into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) for 2017/2018 academic session is 200 . Also, there will be a Post-UTME Aptitude Test/Screening Exercise.



Please continue to check our website for further information.



Post UTME is scheduled from Sept.11th,2017 to Sept.18th,2017



Chris C. Igbokwe, Esq.

Registrar





No date for commencement of registration?

200 all the way, My Alma Mata 3 Likes

amadiwati:

No date for commencement of registration?

follow the official school website for more updates follow the official school website for more updates

need more infor on post utme registration form.

mods abeg this deserves front page...so we get more details

cc: olawalebabs , Fynestboi , Richiez , Lalasticlala

•••I wish I could tell this kids that education is necessary buh 9ja school system is fvcked in the a*s. 120? clearly unfair to those who scored 179 some years back.

#ChangeIsConstantTho.

It seems some people cannot comprehend instructions in this country. Jamb never forced the 120 cut-off mark on anyone. Jamb only said the cut-off mark should not be lower than 120. UNN setting 200 as cut-off mark is no news.

now..that's good

Stale news

Kudos to UNN.



How can cut off mark even be 120/400.



Can you imagine...120/400.



That is just 30%. How can pass mark be 30%?



Is that how low our educational standard has fallen?

Say who die?









JAMBITES BELOW 200 RIGHT NOW...









Lol ... As if she's the first to reject the 120 cut off mark .

ok

is there even any university that ll use 120 as cut off

Better

I got that from the student portal





120 is ridiculous... UNN will never stoop so low.... 120 is ridiculous... UNN will never stoop so low....

purplejuli:

200 all the way, My Alma Mata cнecĸιng daтaвaѕe...dιno don тeacн υѕ leѕѕonѕ...вeғore υ ѕeғ вecoмe crooner ғor oυr necĸ...����� cнecĸιng daтaвaѕe...dιno don тeacн υѕ leѕѕonѕ...вeғore υ ѕeғ вecoмe crooner ғor oυr necĸ...����� 1 Share

nairagossip1:

Useless headline. How can they reject it when all they have to do is set their bench mark as high as they want? Useless headline. How can they reject it when all they have to do is set their bench mark as high as they want?

120 out of 400 is absolute FAILURE



Kudos to UNN.



Say no to dullardism