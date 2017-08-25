₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by nairagossip1: 8:57am On Aug 29
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has rejected the 120 cut-off mark fixed by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for 2017/2018 universities admission.
The University has fixed 200 as her official cut-off mark for 2017/2018 admission.
A statement released by the school management,obtained by 042express.com reads:
UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA, NSUKKA
OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR
August 25, 2017
UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA, NSUKKA (UNN) ADMISSION CUT-OFF MARK AND CONDUCT OF POST-UME SCREENING EXERCISE FOR 2017/2018 ACADEMIC SESSION
This is to inform the general public that the cut-off mark for admission into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) for 2017/2018 academic session is 200 . Also, there will be a Post-UTME Aptitude Test/Screening Exercise.
Please continue to check our website for further information.
Post UTME is scheduled from Sept.11th,2017 to Sept.18th,2017
Chris C. Igbokwe, Esq.
Registrar
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by amadiwati(m): 9:43am On Aug 29
No date for commencement of registration?
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by purplejuli: 9:52am On Aug 29
200 all the way, My Alma Mata
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by purplejuli: 12:47pm On Aug 29
amadiwati:
follow the official school website for more updates
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by mradesmond: 12:51pm On Aug 29
need more infor on post utme registration form.
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by purplejuli: 9:50am
mods abeg this deserves front page...so we get more details
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by Khutie: 12:51pm
•••I wish I could tell this kids that education is necessary buh 9ja school system is fvcked in the a*s. 120? clearly unfair to those who scored 179 some years back.
#ChangeIsConstantTho.
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by tipwill(m): 12:52pm
It seems some people cannot comprehend instructions in this country. Jamb never forced the 120 cut-off mark on anyone. Jamb only said the cut-off mark should not be lower than 120. UNN setting 200 as cut-off mark is no news.
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by DONADAMS(m): 12:52pm
now..that's good
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by INTERMAN: 12:52pm
Stale news
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by eleojo23: 12:53pm
Kudos to UNN.
How can cut off mark even be 120/400.
Can you imagine...120/400.
That is just 30%. How can pass mark be 30%?
Is that how low our educational standard has fallen?
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by modaink333: 12:53pm
Say who die?
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by Narldon(f): 12:53pm
JAMBITES BELOW 200 RIGHT NOW...
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by bobolizim(m): 12:53pm
Lol ... As if she's the first to reject the 120 cut off mark .
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by kingxsamz(m): 12:53pm
ok
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by bsjohn92(m): 12:53pm
is there even any university that ll use 120 as cut off
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by chijioke19965: 12:53pm
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by jericco1(m): 12:54pm
Better
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by Zizu99: 12:54pm
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by fantasticone1: 12:54pm
I got that from the student portal
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by Zeze06(m): 12:54pm
120 is ridiculous... UNN will never stoop so low....
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by Livefreeordieha(m): 12:54pm
purplejuli:cнecĸιng daтaвaѕe...dιno don тeacн υѕ leѕѕonѕ...вeғore υ ѕeғ вecoмe crooner ғor oυr necĸ...�����
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by dustydee: 12:54pm
nairagossip1:Useless headline. How can they reject it when all they have to do is set their bench mark as high as they want?
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by magoo10: 12:55pm
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by zenmaster: 12:55pm
120 out of 400 is absolute FAILURE
Kudos to UNN.
Say no to dullardism
|Re: UNN Rejects Jamb's 120 Cut-off Mark, Fixes Post-utme Dates by Shakingdbumbum: 12:55pm
They are sick. leave it at 160. after all there is post ume. stop making admission hard for Igbos. after u will blame north.
