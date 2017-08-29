₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by geunik(m): 9:33am
The Headquarters of the United States Department of Defence, the Pentagon, has informed the US Congress of the sale of 12 Super Tucano A-29 ground attack aircraft and weapons to Nigeria to fight the Boko Haram sect in the northern part of Nigeria.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/08/29/boko-haram-us-finally-sells-n181bn-warplanes-weapons-nigeria/amp/
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by coolcharm(m): 9:41am
Shekau & boko haram right now:
Namdi Kanu & IPOB right now:
Odudwa right now:
Arewa youths & Fulani Herdsmen right now:
Dear Nigerian Air force, when you eventually take delivery, remember to rain bullets and bombs on their parades responsibly.
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by heendrix: 9:46am
So this ipob/kanu charm nor work
Lol me ah know D. trump will not give a bleep about their agitation
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by Homeboiy(m): 9:57am
As dasuki take corner the other one
The person in charge now will still corner am
them.corner foods meant for IDP e come be this one
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by mynd1(f): 11:13am
Good!
we will use it to crush Boko haram and Ipob terrorists
God bless Mr president
God bless Nigeria
Ipod terrorist be warn.......
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by Blue3k(m): 11:14am
I guess Trump administration is committed to doing U turn on Obama's policies. Nigeria was going towards the Russians anyway.
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by mynd1(f): 11:17am
Good!
we will use it to crush Boko haram and Ipob terrorists
God bless Mr president
God bless Nigeria
Ipod terrorist be warn.......
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by vedaxcool(m): 11:28am
Bad times awaits BH and other anti Nigeria apologist
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by MykLANNY(m): 3:30pm
What Nigeria needs is not weapons we need leaders who can think, leaders who are selfless, leaders who can share in the pain of the masses, we need technological advancements, we need a composed system of government, we need a country where even a mad man obey the laws governing the nation. With that boko haram who have no place to stay.. Nonetheless, getting weapons to fight them is not totally bad
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:30pm
Preparing for any nonsense by those ipob miscreants
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by TwentyOnePilots(m): 3:30pm
It is well!
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by shamecurls(m): 3:30pm
Good one coming from The United States of America
I pray in no time, The Nigerian Air Force will have a cogent reason to use it and decimate live humans, cities and towns
Came in at the right time when its most needed.
Burutai should inspect on arrival and allocate to our best fighter Wings
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by sammyj: 3:30pm
Hope the Nigerian military use them judiciously and not allow corruption to consume them. Anyways we are watching in 3D image!!!
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by chesterlee(m): 3:31pm
license to kill the innocent!!
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by yjgm(m): 3:31pm
Now I say game on. Shame to the naysayers.
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by Edu3Again: 3:31pm
heendrix:Some people get serious igbophobia.
You fear Biafra, you should Becos we are leaving the Zoo.
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by fratermathy(m): 3:31pm
I thought IPOB youths said this was impossible.? They said Donald Trump, the Otagburuagu of Biafra, can't sell weapons to Nigeria as punishment for the army's "unjust killing of IPOB protesters".
Well... It seems to me that Trump has turned his back on them even after they voted massively for him in Aba and Nnewi.
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by kingxsamz(m): 3:31pm
k
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by winkmart: 3:32pm
Trust Donald Trump for that
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by eddieguru(m): 3:32pm
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by magoo10: 3:32pm
Very dumb move especially when you know those behind the boko haram menace,Nigeria is in recession yet spending such monies.boko haram enjoys the support of the people who want their own caliphate,until the govt calls for a referendum for people to choose where they want to belong there will be no peace and no weapon can crush it,the looting continues.
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by DIFY20(f): 3:33pm
Make dem use am well oooo
Make the use am on those Afonja terrorist badooo
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by Abbotp: 3:33pm
Goodnews!!!
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by biokolucky(m): 3:33pm
that's good... I hope they utilize it well
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by magoo10: 3:33pm
mynd1:ipob are not a terrorist group like boko haram that have taken lives,the world is aware that ipob have never taken a life and still remain one of the most peacefully secession group over the world,same cannot be said of boko haram .sale of weapon to Nigeria will not scratch a pinch of Nnamdi kanus hair because they are an unharmed group
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by Lexusgs430: 3:34pm
Brand new or Tokunbo?
|Re: US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:34pm
Iporks hiding
