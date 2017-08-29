Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / US Sells N181bn Warplanes, Weapons To Nigerian Government To Fight Boko Haram (12594 Views)

The Headquarters of the United States Department of Defence, the Pentagon, has informed the US Congress of the sale of 12 Super Tucano A-29 ground attack aircraft and weapons to Nigeria to fight the Boko Haram sect in the northern part of Nigeria.



According to Reuters, the Pentagon communicated the sale of the 12 ground attack aircraft valued at $593m (N181bn) to the US Congress on Monday.



The report quoted Pentagon’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency as having made the announcement to the US legislature.



The Super Tucano A-29, “an agile, propeller-driven plane with reconnaissance and surveillance as well as attack capabilities is made by Brazil’s Embraer.”



Nigeria is expected to receive formal notification within weeks, setting in motion the deal with Nigeria.



They added that the arrangement would call for Nigeria purchasing up to 12 Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft with sophisticated targeting gear.



Nigeria is expected to cough out $600m for the weapon.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/08/29/boko-haram-us-finally-sells-n181bn-warplanes-weapons-nigeria/amp/

Dear Nigerian Air force, when you eventually take delivery, remember to rain bullets and bombs on their parades responsibly. Dear Nigerian Air force, when you eventually take delivery, remember to rain bullets and bombs on their parades responsibly. 50 Likes 3 Shares



Lol me ah know D. trump will not give a bleep about their agitation So this ipob/kanu charm nor workLol me ah know D. trump will not give a bleep about their agitation 23 Likes 1 Share

As dasuki take corner the other one



The person in charge now will still corner am



them.corner foods meant for IDP e come be this one 9 Likes 1 Share

Good!

we will use it to crush Boko haram and Ipob terrorists

God bless Mr president

God bless Nigeria



Ipod terrorist be warn....... 19 Likes 3 Shares

I guess Trump administration is committed to doing U turn on Obama's policies. Nigeria was going towards the Russians anyway. 6 Likes

Bad times awaits BH and other anti Nigeria apologist 5 Likes 1 Share

What Nigeria needs is not weapons we need leaders who can think, leaders who are selfless, leaders who can share in the pain of the masses, we need technological advancements, we need a composed system of government, we need a country where even a mad man obey the laws governing the nation. With that boko haram who have no place to stay.. Nonetheless, getting weapons to fight them is not totally bad 12 Likes 1 Share

Preparing for any nonsense by those ipob miscreants 2 Likes

It is well! 1 Like







Good one coming from The United States of America





I pray in no time, The Nigerian Air Force will have a cogent reason to use it and decimate live humans, cities and towns



Came in at the right time when its most needed.



Burutai should inspect on arrival and allocate to our best fighter Wings 1 Like 1 Share

Hope the Nigerian military use them judiciously and not allow corruption to consume them. Anyways we are watching in 3D image!!! 2 Likes

license to kill the innocent!! 4 Likes

Now I say game on. Shame to the naysayers.

heendrix:

So this ipob/kanu charm nor work

Lol me ah know D. trump will not give a bleep about their agitation Some people get serious igbophobia.

You fear Biafra, you should Becos we are leaving the Zoo. Some people get serious igbophobia.You fear Biafra, you should Becos we are leaving the Zoo. 4 Likes

I thought IPOB youths said this was impossible.? They said Donald Trump, the Otagburuagu of Biafra, can't sell weapons to Nigeria as punishment for the army's "unjust killing of IPOB protesters".



Well... It seems to me that Trump has turned his back on them even after they voted massively for him in Aba and Nnewi. 30 Likes

Trust Donald Trump for that

Very dumb move especially when you know those behind the boko haram menace,Nigeria is in recession yet spending such monies.boko haram enjoys the support of the people who want their own caliphate,until the govt calls for a referendum for people to choose where they want to belong there will be no peace and no weapon can crush it,the looting continues. 3 Likes

Make dem use am well oooo









Make the use am on those Afonja terrorist badooo 2 Likes

Goodnews!!!

that's good... I hope they utilize it well

mynd1:

Good!



we will use it to crush Boko haram and Ipob terrorists



God bless Mr president



God bless Nigeria





Ipod terrorist be warn....... ipob are not a terrorist group like boko haram that have taken lives,the world is aware that ipob have never taken a life and still remain one of the most peacefully secession group over the world,same cannot be said of boko haram .sale of weapon to Nigeria will not scratch a pinch of Nnamdi kanus hair because they are an unharmed group ipob are not a terrorist group like boko haram that have taken lives,the world is aware that ipob have never taken a life and still remain one of the most peacefully secession group over the world,same cannot be said of boko haram .sale of weapon to Nigeria will not scratch a pinch of Nnamdi kanus hair because they are an unharmed group 6 Likes

Brand new or Tokunbo?