Stats: 1,868,699 members, 3,755,738 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 02:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos)
|Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 10:46am
The RnB singer/actor is currently celebrating his soon-to-end single life with TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his other close friends including Segun and Tunde Demuren in Punta Cana, the eastern most tip of the Dominican Republic.
See more photos below;
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/more-photos-from-bankyws-bachelors-trip.html
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 12:55pm
No comment and it's already on front-page
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by fidalgo19: 12:56pm
I thought your engaged. Why are you turning yourself to bachelor again.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by kafiz1(m): 12:56pm
good fr him,#nw or neva
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by ateamblezing(f): 12:56pm
Good for them
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by 1stCitizen: 12:56pm
Ok
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by Macgreat(m): 12:56pm
Interesting
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by Naziridamos: 12:56pm
Igbo amaka
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by samzzycash(m): 12:56pm
What is a gathering without sexy girls all around..
I won't last 5 minutes on that trip before I return home..
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by funnynation(m): 12:56pm
This is why I no dey like to dey snap.. Me wey snap them the pics no come show. Nobody noticed me.. Is OK.
Ayam Mc Funnynation
Abjfinestmc
Nairaland official comedian
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by joburiel(m): 12:57pm
oga do marry let's hear word
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by hacmond(m): 12:57pm
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by onyemarcus: 12:57pm
ok
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by Christane(m): 12:57pm
i just hope dz much anticipated wedding wud last as long as the earth ...becuz it wil be a big shame if after a yr plus it hit d rock jst like their friends in d industry who had celebrity wedding bt today dy are bitter enemies ...let wait nd see only time wil tell ...
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by kafiz1(m): 12:57pm
haddasah,mi future wiffy
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by Esiobu95(m): 12:57pm
Money is good
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 12:58pm
Some other people have also been there and done that. You don't see them posting it on the internet.
Nigerian yeyebrites
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 12:58pm
ateamblezing:
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by DBossNG(m): 12:58pm
Ok
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by Mayorsholly(m): 12:58pm
How's this a news
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by olamil34: 12:59pm
u would have said u want to bully us
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by biokolucky(m): 12:59pm
see as money de smell follow them..
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by kuldude29(m): 1:00pm
don jazzy come and see banky o
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by babzlim(m): 1:01pm
This is the real Life am talking about... No shouting.
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 1:01pm
Noted
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by bedspread: 1:01pm
WETIN WE NO GO HEAR FOR THIS EARTH CALLED NIGERIA....
WE ARE YET TO RECOVER FROM PRE-wedding photos
NOW ITS PRE BACHELOR PHOTOS ABI BACHELORS PHOTOS...
The world is really getting mad
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 1:04pm
Nice
He should do and get married finally
so much noise
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by Crixina(f): 1:06pm
Punta Cana?
That's sure going down on the list.
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by orijintv(m): 1:06pm
The real big boys
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by orijintv(m): 1:07pm
samzzycash:
Most of this guys re married men. Girls go surely show but you dont expect this married men to show the girls off.
5 Likes
|Re: Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) by Oladipo1166(m): 1:08pm
seen.......next?
1 Like
