Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W And His Friends On A Bachelor's Trip To Punta Cana (Photos) (8433 Views)

Bankyw's Pre-wedding Bachelor Trip? Ebuka, Tunde Demuren, Others In Punta Cana / Singer, BankyW And His Close Friends On Bachelor's Trip In Punta Cana (Photos) / Bankyw And Adesua Step Out Together In Matching Pair Of $695 Gucci Sneakers S32 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The RnB singer/actor is currently celebrating his soon-to-end single life with TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his other close friends including Segun and Tunde Demuren in Punta Cana, the eastern most tip of the Dominican Republic.















See more photos below;



Source: The RnB singer/actor is currently celebrating his soon-to-end single life with TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his other close friends including Segun and Tunde Demuren in Punta Cana, the eastern most tip of the Dominican Republic.See more photos below;Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/more-photos-from-bankyws-bachelors-trip.html

No comment and it's already on front-page

I thought your engaged. Why are you turning yourself to bachelor again. 3 Likes 1 Share

good fr him,#nw or neva

Good for them

Ok

Interesting

Igbo amaka

What is a gathering without sexy girls all around..

I won't last 5 minutes on that trip before I return home.. 3 Likes

This is why I no dey like to dey snap.. Me wey snap them the pics no come show. Nobody noticed me.. Is OK.











Ayam Mc Funnynation

Abjfinestmc

Nairaland official comedian 3 Likes

oga do marry let's hear word 1 Like

ok

i just hope dz much anticipated wedding wud last as long as the earth ...becuz it wil be a big shame if after a yr plus it hit d rock jst like their friends in d industry who had celebrity wedding bt today dy are bitter enemies ...let wait nd see only time wil tell ... 2 Likes

haddasah,mi future wiffy

Money is good





Nigerian yeyebrites Some other people have also been there and done that. You don't see them posting it on the internet.Nigerian yeyebrites 1 Like

ateamblezing:

Good for them

Ok

How's this a news 2 Likes

u would have said u want to bully us 1 Like

see as money de smell follow them..

don jazzy come and see banky o 1 Like

This is the real Life am talking about... No shouting.

Noted

WETIN WE NO GO HEAR FOR THIS EARTH CALLED NIGERIA....

WE ARE YET TO RECOVER FROM PRE-wedding photos

NOW ITS PRE BACHELOR PHOTOS ABI BACHELORS PHOTOS...



The world is really getting mad 1 Like

Nice

He should do and get married finally

so much noise 1 Like

Punta Cana?



That's sure going down on the list. 3 Likes

The real big boys

samzzycash:

What is a gathering without sexy girls all around..

I won't last 5 minutes on that trip before I return home..

Most of this guys re married men. Girls go surely show but you dont expect this married men to show the girls off. Most of this guys re married men. Girls go surely show but you dont expect this married men to show the girls off. 5 Likes