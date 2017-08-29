Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics (5323 Views)

Just in Now:



Policeman shoots at Driver for Refusing to remove the biafran Flag he attached on his Lorry..

Thank God No life was Lost.....







source: Eye Witness

And why did the Barbaric police officer shoot at the lorry driver



I mean,when will civilisation come to Nigeria



But why did the illiterate driver disobey the police officer by refusing to remove the flag...And why did the Barbaric police officer shoot at the lorry driverI mean,when will civilisation come to NigeriaDonald Trump was right after all... There is indeed a need for recolonisation.

Why do the NPF LACK WISDOM ? Why 6 Likes 1 Share

DullardBuhari:

Just in Now:



Policeman shoots at Driver for Refusing to remove the biafran Flag he attached on his Lorry..

Thank God No life was Lost.....



It's lalasticlala and seun....

What a great miss!





Incompetence of the police! A Military personnel would have sent the driver to eternal silence.



The police man should be fired without benefits for not aiming correctly 8 Likes

By blood we will get Biafra, yet another case for the US, UN-ICC and international media, we will keep sending these barbarism out to them until dey do their job and divide Nigeria. We will never stop or get tired. 14 Likes 1 Share

Useless Police. Do they really think these actions will coward the agitations.



Nay. Enough of the injustice. 1 Like

na wa oooOO

Benekruku:

What a great miss!





Incompetence of the police! A Military personnel would have sent the driver to eternal silence.



The police man should be fired without benefits for not aiming correctly





The driver is dead, IPOB are on ground collecting evidence for thE appropriate authorities in Washington, Hague and New York The driver is dead, IPOB are on ground collecting evidence for thE appropriate authorities in Washington, Hague and New York 10 Likes 1 Share

eezeribe:

But why did the illiterate driver disobey the police officer by refusing to remove the flag ...



And why did the Barbaric police officer shoot at the lorry driver



I mean,when will civilisation come to Nigeria



Donald Trump was right after all... There is indeed a need for recolonisation. the biafran secret police must hear about this. the biafran secret police must hear about this.

hammerT:









The driver is dead, IPOB are on ground collecting evidence for thE appropriate authorities in Washington, Hague and New York









Do you know the law? A Nigerian police force officer shot a secessionist who refused to remove a secesionist flag!



There is no case there! Stop wasting mega bytes, time an human resource sending evidences.





It's a lost case already Do you know the law? A Nigerian police force officer shot a secessionist who refused to remove a secesionist flag!There is no case there! Stop wasting mega bytes, time an human resource sending evidences.It's a lost case already 2 Likes

Nigerians and tjeir security agencies are barbarians. Shooting at somebody just fir flying a flag in in his verhicle?



What next?



Hanging people for wearing socks? 12 Likes 2 Shares

Before you post anything, make sure you source the right information...the police men guarding LIVINH WORD CHURCH /RHEMA UNIVERSITY , shot at the truck driver because the truck driver didnt give him the #100...and the police men ran into the chuch. the police men were not employed to stand and collect money on the way,why did they leave their duty post. #GetRightInformation. 5 Likes

I hope he wasn't hit by the bullet, but the policeman was doing his job. It's long passed the time Police invade Ipob rallies, seize their anti-state flags and costumes. If not Nigeria will start looking like a joke.

ProudtobeaMUMUM:

Good, we need more of that please, ipob is a terrorist group Ur moniker says it all. U re a Mumu & proud to be so, dat is why u reason with ur anus. Idiat. U ll be alive to see Biafra freedom achieved Ur moniker says it all. U re a Mumu & proud to be so, dat is why u reason with ur anus. Idiat. U ll be alive to see Biafra freedom achieved

hammerT:









The driver is dead, IPOB are on ground collecting evidence for thE appropriate authorities in Washington, Hague and New York Chestbeating again



For your mind now, IPOB is like MOSSAD, MI6, CIA that now gather intelligence abi?



UN cannot and will not lift a finger against Nigeria coz the charter that established UN respects the sovereignty of member states.



So swerve. 1 Like

sometimes u wonder who these police officers are protecting. These are the set of people that needs psychiatric test not the drivers. bloody vampires.







see my signature.

Are we not giving too much attention to to IPOB?

when will these untamed security personnels realize that bullets cannot quench the reawakened biafra spirit in the minds of the people,I also learnt that the security men later bribed the driver with 50k to remove his vehicle from the road so as to allow the already tensed traffic hold up at the aba owerri road ease but the people around told him to reject the money until Nnamdi KANU whom the incident was reported to takes an action.



the biafran struggle is real whether anyone likes it or not. 1 Like

Benekruku:













Do you know the law? A Nigerian police force officer shot a secessionist who refused to remove a secesionist flag!



There is no case there! Stop wasting mega bytes, time an human resource sending evidences.





It's a lost case already

And you know the law? And you know the law?

I HAVE BOARDED VEHICLES WITH FLAGS OF UK, US, ISREAL, SOUTH AFRICA AND LOT MORE PINNED TO THEIR WINDSCREEN.



NO ONE CONDEMNS THEM.



POLICE SEF NA YOUR FRIEND. 1 Like

Why would you want to die for a flag ?

In 1860 when The British officially annexed the area now called Nigeria, they believed that nothing can ever make them give it up... ever. But then people like Herbart Maculey, jaja of opobo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemu Awolowo and so many other nationalists happened. The Aba women riot, the various independence rallies and so many other organised activities by women like Ransom-kuti forced the British to organise various referandums in the 1950s that ultimately granted Nigeria independence. Today Nigeria believe that Biafra will never come. Lol. Thats delusional. The agitation will continue in various degrees and intensity all through the history of Nigeria until a reasonable Nigerian president grants us a referandum. YOU CANNOT DEFEAT THE BIAFRAN IDEOLOGY! 4 Likes