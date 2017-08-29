₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by DullardBuhari(m): 11:08am
Just in Now:
Policeman shoots at Driver for Refusing to remove the biafran Flag he attached on his Lorry..
Thank God No life was Lost.....
source: Eye Witness
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by eezeribe(m): 11:11am
But why did the illiterate driver disobey the police officer by refusing to remove the flag...
And why did the Barbaric police officer shoot at the lorry driver
I mean,when will civilisation come to Nigeria
Donald Trump was right after all... There is indeed a need for recolonisation.
5 Likes
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by bedspread: 11:13am
Why do the NPF LACK WISDOM? Why
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by eezeribe(m): 11:16am
DullardBuhari:It's lalasticlala and seun....
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by Benekruku(m): 11:18am
What a great miss!
Incompetence of the police! A Military personnel would have sent the driver to eternal silence.
The police man should be fired without benefits for not aiming correctly
8 Likes
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by hammerT: 11:19am
By blood we will get Biafra, yet another case for the US, UN-ICC and international media, we will keep sending these barbarism out to them until dey do their job and divide Nigeria. We will never stop or get tired.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by SpecialAdviser(m): 11:19am
Useless Police. Do they really think these actions will coward the agitations.
Nay. Enough of the injustice.
1 Like
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by josephine123: 11:24am
na wa oooOO
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by hammerT: 11:25am
Benekruku:
The driver is dead, IPOB are on ground collecting evidence for thE appropriate authorities in Washington, Hague and New York
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by olamil34: 11:35am
eezeribe:the biafran secret police must hear about this.
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by Benekruku(m): 11:36am
hammerT:
Do you know the law? A Nigerian police force officer shot a secessionist who refused to remove a secesionist flag!
There is no case there! Stop wasting mega bytes, time an human resource sending evidences.
It's a lost case already
2 Likes
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by attackgat: 11:43am
Nigerians and tjeir security agencies are barbarians. Shooting at somebody just fir flying a flag in in his verhicle?
What next?
Hanging people for wearing socks?
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by mindviewj: 11:51am
Before you post anything, make sure you source the right information...the police men guarding LIVINH WORD CHURCH /RHEMA UNIVERSITY , shot at the truck driver because the truck driver didnt give him the #100...and the police men ran into the chuch. the police men were not employed to stand and collect money on the way,why did they leave their duty post. #GetRightInformation.
5 Likes
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by Daviddson(m): 12:11pm
I hope he wasn't hit by the bullet, but the policeman was doing his job. It's long passed the time Police invade Ipob rallies, seize their anti-state flags and costumes. If not Nigeria will start looking like a joke.
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by cosmatika(m): 1:24pm
ProudtobeaMUMUM:Ur moniker says it all. U re a Mumu & proud to be so, dat is why u reason with ur anus. Idiat. U ll be alive to see Biafra freedom achieved
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by Bolustical: 1:24pm
hammerT:Chestbeating again
For your mind now, IPOB is like MOSSAD, MI6, CIA that now gather intelligence abi?
UN cannot and will not lift a finger against Nigeria coz the charter that established UN respects the sovereignty of member states.
So swerve.
1 Like
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by winkmart: 1:24pm
Hmmm
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by Bolustical: 1:24pm
All right
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by avictor05(m): 1:24pm
sometimes u wonder who these police officers are protecting. These are the set of people that needs psychiatric test not the drivers. bloody vampires.
see my signature.
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by BlackDBagba: 1:25pm
Ok
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by SalamRushdie: 1:25pm
Are we not giving too much attention to to IPOB?
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by malakus(m): 1:25pm
hmm
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by magoo10: 1:26pm
when will these untamed security personnels realize that bullets cannot quench the reawakened biafra spirit in the minds of the people,I also learnt that the security men later bribed the driver with 50k to remove his vehicle from the road so as to allow the already tensed traffic hold up at the aba owerri road ease but the people around told him to reject the money until Nnamdi KANU whom the incident was reported to takes an action.
the biafran struggle is real whether anyone likes it or not.
1 Like
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by chloride6: 1:26pm
Benekruku:
And you know the law?
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by bedspread: 1:27pm
Wh
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by phayvoursky(m): 1:28pm
I HAVE BOARDED VEHICLES WITH FLAGS OF UK, US, ISREAL, SOUTH AFRICA AND LOT MORE PINNED TO THEIR WINDSCREEN.
NO ONE CONDEMNS THEM.
POLICE SEF NA YOUR FRIEND.
1 Like
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by blackbeau1(f): 1:28pm
Why would you want to die for a flag ?
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by Bede2u(m): 1:29pm
In 1860 when The British officially annexed the area now called Nigeria, they believed that nothing can ever make them give it up... ever. But then people like Herbart Maculey, jaja of opobo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemu Awolowo and so many other nationalists happened. The Aba women riot, the various independence rallies and so many other organised activities by women like Ransom-kuti forced the British to organise various referandums in the 1950s that ultimately granted Nigeria independence. Today Nigeria believe that Biafra will never come. Lol. Thats delusional. The agitation will continue in various degrees and intensity all through the history of Nigeria until a reasonable Nigerian president grants us a referandum. YOU CANNOT DEFEAT THE BIAFRAN IDEOLOGY!
4 Likes
|Re: Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics by columbus007(m): 1:29pm
i can now see the divide,even amongs us theres this something called inevitable,i see comments i cant help but shake my head and walk away,just like i'am about to do now.
