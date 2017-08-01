₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,699 members, 3,755,738 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 02:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message (3452 Views)
Vincent Enyeama & Wife Celebrate Their 11th Wedding Anniversary / Vincent Enyeama, Wife & Kids Take An After Match Photo / Vincent Enyeama's Wife Speaks Up On His Retirement From Super Eagles (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 11:13am
Promise, the wife of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama took to her Instagram page this morning to celebrate him with a message of love as he turned a year older.
She shared his photo above and wrote;
"Happy birthday to my dear husband, lover and friend.
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/check-out-vincent-enyeamas-wife.html
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by HungerBAD: 11:16am
@OP what exactly is special here?or how is she suppose to write it?
Even Uche Jombo still write loving and beautiful birthday wishes to a none existence husband, so there is nothing special here.
5 Likes
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by Evablizin(f): 11:31am
HungerBAD:
Savage but yours get a little chill.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by HungerBAD: 11:45am
Evablizin:
lol
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by lexy120(m): 1:03pm
i have been trying to reach you HungerBAD for so long....but i av tried to send u mails but we are not connected...you need to accept my request i guess... please i really need your help..i am a pg student of university of ibadan
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by loadedvibes: 1:26pm
Football age
1 Like
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by winkmart: 1:26pm
Okay ooo
.
.
.
My siggy
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by burkingx(f): 1:28pm
....
35 Football Age
1 Like
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by DeeTus: 1:28pm
HungerBAD:
Really, dude?
1 Like
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by bedspread: 1:29pm
HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRO....
but Listen.... You have to come back, because Daniel Akpeyi is A Calamity
1 Like
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by avictor05(m): 1:29pm
every thing is news in my country. we prefer romancing irrelevance than facing how pressing problem.
see my signature.
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by Partnerbiz3: 1:29pm
Luv in d air
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by handsomenonny(m): 1:29pm
Football + calabar age= 35
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by kuldude29(m): 1:29pm
HBD to our hero, but shey him don get club
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by columbus007(m): 1:32pm
so this chairman na taatifive,i shake my head and i'm working away again
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by Nigeman: 1:32pm
You mean 55years? The man in the picture is over 50 years
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by morbeta(m): 1:33pm
Football age 35yrs
Village age 44yrs
HBD
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by FTrebirth: 1:34pm
victor enyama successfully slashed 10 years out of his age without anyone noticing.
what a genius!
1 Like
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by Oladipo1166(m): 1:36pm
hbd boy
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by burkingx(f): 1:36pm
post=59934140:
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by Dubby6(m): 1:36pm
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by joenor(m): 1:36pm
HBD Bro, God bless ur fam n excel more in all ur en·deav·or
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by IVORY2009(m): 1:41pm
HungerBAD:
Learn to celebrate with people so that your own celebration can come, its s natural law....
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by tansderi: 1:49pm
OK
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by HungerBAD: 1:49pm
IVORY2009:
Was wondering where you were.
How far?Dino Maleye don settle us this month?abi where you see money from buy data?lol.
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by henrylowe(m): 1:53pm
So Enyeama is 35 years?
Issokay oooo
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by Saheed9: 1:59pm
safe hands
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by jericco1(m): 2:05pm
35years? Oh please..
(0) (Reply)
Yakubu Missed A Penalty Against Liverpool In A 3 - 2 Defeat For Blackburn / 2017 Women's Afrobasket Updates: Team Nigeria - D'Tigress / David Moyes Sacked, Fergie persuaded to take charge again!!!
Viewing this topic: Kingphenome(m), olonadehesreal(m), keepingmum, WINDSOW(m), Tukor32, kenny987(f), ETAO, Blingblings, divinedaniel, ayoadekunle79(m), okwysplace, jericco1(m), Austinoiz(m), propertymania, dhardline(m), ykrowland2012, adesida1955, Vikings55, yemmyoung, Epraize(m), youngreva(m), kaykad, slowbreeze(f), Ammy5565(f), jidobaba(m) and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17