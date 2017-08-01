Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message (3452 Views)

Promise, the wife of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama took to her Instagram page this morning to celebrate him with a message of love as he turned a year older.



She shared his photo above and wrote;



"Happy birthday to my dear husband, lover and friend.



One day is never enough to celebrate this great man.



He's simply amazing and I'm so blessed to be his diamond.



May your new year usher in bountiful blessings, such that the world will marvel at the greatness of the God you serve.



I love you Honey."









@OP what exactly is special here?or how is she suppose to write it?



Even Uche Jombo still write loving and beautiful birthday wishes to a none existence husband, so there is nothing special here. 5 Likes

Savage but yours get a little chill.

lol lol

i have been trying to reach you HungerBAD for so long....but i av tried to send u mails but we are not connected...you need to accept my request i guess... please i really need your help..i am a pg student of university of ibadan

Okay ooo

35 Football Age

Really, dude?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRO....

but Listen.... You have to come back, because Daniel Akpeyi is A Calamity 1 Like

every thing is news in my country. we prefer romancing irrelevance than facing how pressing problem.





see my signature.

Luv in d air

Football + calabar age= 35

HBD to our hero, but shey him don get club

so this chairman na taatifive,i shake my head and i'm working away again

You mean 55years? The man in the picture is over 50 years

Football age 35yrs

Village age 44yrs



HBD

victor enyama successfully slashed 10 years out of his age without anyone noticing.



what a genius! 1 Like

hbd boy

HBD Bro, God bless ur fam n excel more in all ur en·deav·or

Learn to celebrate with people so that your own celebration can come, its s natural law....

OK

Was wondering where you were.



Was wondering where you were. How far?Dino Maleye don settle us this month?abi where you see money from buy data?lol.

So Enyeama is 35 years?

Issokay oooo

safe hands