Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 11:13am


Promise, the wife of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama took to her Instagram page this morning to celebrate him with a message of love as he turned a year older.

She shared his photo above and wrote;

"Happy birthday to my dear husband, lover and friend.

One day is never enough to celebrate this great man.

He's simply amazing and I'm so blessed to be his diamond.

May your new year usher in bountiful blessings, such that the world will marvel at the greatness of the God you serve.

I love you Honey."





Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/check-out-vincent-enyeamas-wife.html
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by HungerBAD: 11:16am
@OP what exactly is special here?or how is she suppose to write it?

Even Uche Jombo still write loving and beautiful birthday wishes to a none existence husband, so there is nothing special here.

Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by Evablizin(f): 11:31am
HungerBAD:
@OP what exactly is special here?or how is she suppose to write it?

Even Uche Jombo still write loving and beautiful birthday wishes to a none existence husband, so there is nothing special here.
grin grin

Savage but yours get a little chill.

Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by HungerBAD: 11:45am
Evablizin:
grin grin

Savage but yours get a little chill.

lol
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by lexy120(m): 1:03pm
i have been trying to reach you HungerBAD for so long....but i av tried to send u mails but we are not connected...you need to accept my request i guess... please i really need your help..i am a pg student of university of ibadan
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by loadedvibes: 1:26pm
Football age

Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by winkmart: 1:26pm
Okay ooo
.
.
.
My siggy
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by burkingx(f): 1:28pm
grin....
35 Football Age grin grin grin

Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by DeeTus: 1:28pm
HungerBAD:
@OP what exactly is special here?or how is she suppose to write it?

Even Uche Jombo still write loving and beautiful birthday wishes to a none existence husband, so there is nothing special here.
smiley
Really, dude?

Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by bedspread: 1:29pm
HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRO....
but Listen.... You have to come back, because Daniel Akpeyi is A Calamity

Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by avictor05(m): 1:29pm
every thing is news in my country. we prefer romancing irrelevance than facing how pressing problem.


see my signature.
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by Partnerbiz3: 1:29pm
Luv in d air
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by handsomenonny(m): 1:29pm
Football + calabar age= 35
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by kuldude29(m): 1:29pm
HBD to our hero, but shey him don get club
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by columbus007(m): 1:32pm
so this chairman na taatifive,i shake my head and i'm working away again cry
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by Nigeman: 1:32pm
You mean 55years? The man in the picture is over 50 years
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by morbeta(m): 1:33pm
Football age 35yrs
Village age 44yrs

HBD
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by FTrebirth: 1:34pm
victor enyama successfully slashed 10 years out of his age without anyone noticing.

what a genius!

Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by Oladipo1166(m): 1:36pm
hbd boy
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by burkingx(f): 1:36pm
post=59934140:
Football age

Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by Dubby6(m): 1:36pm
angry angry
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by joenor(m): 1:36pm
HBD Bro, God bless ur fam n excel more in all ur en·deav·or
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by IVORY2009(m): 1:41pm
HungerBAD:
@OP what exactly is special here?or how is she suppose to write it?

Even Uche Jombo still write loving and beautiful birthday wishes to a none existence husband, so there is nothing special here.

Learn to celebrate with people so that your own celebration can come, its s natural law....
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by tansderi: 1:49pm
OK
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by HungerBAD: 1:49pm
IVORY2009:


Learn to celebrate with people so that your own celebration can come, its s natural law....

Was wondering where you were.

How far?Dino Maleye don settle us this month?abi where you see money from buy data?lol.
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by henrylowe(m): 1:53pm
So Enyeama is 35 years?
Issokay oooo
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by Saheed9: 1:59pm
safe hands
Re: Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Read His Wife's Birthday Message by jericco1(m): 2:05pm
35years? Oh please..

