Former @Everton, @Boro and @officialpompey striker Yakubu has retired from football age 35. How do you remember the goal poacher?

#SportsSummit Metro 97.7 FM





Former Portsmouth and Everton forward Yakubu has exclusively told Sky Sports News that he is to retire from football.



The 35-year-old veteran striker, who also featured for Middlesbrough and Blackburn in a much-travelled career spanning 20 years, left League Two Coventry in April having made just three appearances for the Sky Blues.



Yakubu made 250 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 96 goals, and represented Nigeria at four Africa Cup of Nations and the 2010 World Cup.



He told Sky Sports News: "I would like to officially announce my retirement from professional football today.



"Firstly, I would like to thank God for the career I have had. I would like to thank the entire Nigerian Football Federation and my Nigerian national team-mates for all the memorable years I had playing for the Super Eagles.



"I would also like to thank all the football clubs I played for. The managers, all club staff, owners, fellow players and my dearest family and friends who immensely supported me throughout my career.



"When I started my career at Julius Berger in Nigeria all those years ago (1997) I could only have dreamt of the success that was to follow years after.



"Also playing in England especially helped me grow as a player and as a person so much that I am now settled here. I feel the time is right for me to now focus on the next chapter in my life."



http://www.skysports.com/football/news/11676/11138564/veteran-striker-yakubu-announces-retirement

Hahahahahaha.. How old was he wen he couldn't lift his leg to score and YAKUBUed in dat epic miss? 35Hahahahahaha.. How old was he wen he couldn't lift his leg to score and YAKUBUed in dat epic miss? 3 Likes

he was sacked by Coventry City He's therefore retiring from retrenchment He's therefore retiring from retrenchment 3 Likes 1 Share

You wey don tire before come dey retire....mtchewww











Yakubu Aiyegbeni is my good friend. He is 48





That one that missed the golden chance to make Nigeria progress in a World Cup



- "I feel the time is right for me to now focus on the next chapter in my life." What is the next chapter? 1 Like





retiring at 35 ko?...........how can Aiyegbeni be 7 years younger than tuface?







AIYEGBENI LOOKING AT THE MIRROR 1 Like

Congratulations egbon wa.

Cool. Pepper don rest already.

Long overdue.







In M.I's voice; "and keep missing, Yakubu, but here is some advice, if u still wanna walk down the road and go hug transformer"

DIS OLD MAN 35 KEDIS OLD MAN

After his disgraceful miss 7years ago, are Nigerians supposed to celebrate him

35 wetin?? C'mon get the fck out of here





OP the topic should be



Yakubu Aiyegbeni retires from football at the menopause age of 60 OP the topic should beYakubu Aiyegbeni retires from football at the menopause age of 60

This one wey go sell match

If only pa Buhari can emulate yakubu and also retire.

That one that missed the golden chance to make Nigeria progress in a World Cup



- "I feel the time is right for me to now focus on the next chapter in my life." What is the next chapter?

Support Naija in the coming world cup.

35 year football age = 50 years actual age

On his 40th birthday abi?v

If only pa Buhari can emulate yakubu and also retire.

Who Cares? Mtcheeeeew..........



He Should Have Retired Earlier.

Please that man is 50yrs



Bank on that