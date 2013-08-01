₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by femi4: 1:12pm
Former @Everton, @Boro and @officialpompey striker Yakubu has retired from football age 35. How do you remember the goal poacher?
http://www.skysports.com/football/news/11676/11138564/veteran-striker-yakubu-announces-retirement
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by SOFTENGR: 1:14pm
Retiring from which club please
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by femi4: 1:17pm
SOFTENGR:he was sacked by Coventry City
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by Nbote(m): 1:19pm
35 Hahahahahaha.. How old was he wen he couldn't lift his leg to score and YAKUBUed in dat epic miss?
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by SOFTENGR: 1:19pm
femi4:He's therefore retiring from retrenchment
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by femi4: 1:20pm
SOFTENGR:
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by cummando(m): 1:27pm
You wey don tire before come dey retire....mtchewww
Because of you my mama nearly kill me. I use her money go bet.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by nairavsdollars: 1:30pm
35 Yakubu Aiyegbeni is my good friend. He is 48
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by Raph01(f): 1:30pm
U try!!! buh I wnt 4give U
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by Keneking: 1:30pm
That one that missed the golden chance to make Nigeria progress in a World Cup
- "I feel the time is right for me to now focus on the next chapter in my life." What is the next chapter?
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by NwaAmaikpe: 1:30pm
Yakubu Aiyegbeni is 35 years old,
Yet the average age of members in his Age-grade group is 49years old.
I'd rather cheat on my woman than cheat on my age.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by vorigan: 1:30pm
retiring at 35 ko?...........how can Aiyegbeni be 7 years younger than tuface?
AIYEGBENI LOOKING AT THE MIRROR
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by jeffery456: 1:30pm
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by investwisely: 1:30pm
Congratulations egbon wa.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by kay29000(m): 1:31pm
Cool. Pepper don rest already.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by sotall(m): 1:31pm
OK
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by mccoy47(m): 1:31pm
Long overdue.
In M.I's voice; "and keep missing, Yakubu, but here is some advice, if u still wanna walk down the road and go hug transformer"
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by Sunkyphil: 1:31pm
35 KE DIS OLD MAN
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by Kendroid: 1:31pm
After his disgraceful miss 7years ago, are Nigerians supposed to celebrate him
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by googlepikins: 1:31pm
35 wetin?? C'mon get the fck out of here
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by pyyxxaro: 1:31pm
OP the topic should be
Yakubu Aiyegbeni retires from football at the menopause age of 60
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:32pm
This one wey go sell match
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by technaijagists: 1:32pm
wow
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by rafabenitez: 1:32pm
If only pa Buhari can emulate yakubu and also retire.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by Marcelinho(m): 1:32pm
k
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by investwisely: 1:32pm
Keneking:
Support Naija in the coming world cup.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by Stylz69(m): 1:32pm
35 year football age = 50 years actual age
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by SweetJoystick(m): 1:32pm
On his 40th birthday abi?v
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by Sirheny007(m): 1:33pm
rafabenitez:
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by Chumani(f): 1:33pm
Who Cares? Mtcheeeeew..........
He Should Have Retired Earlier.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by zombieHUNTER: 1:33pm
Please that man is 50yrs
Bank on that
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On His 35th Birthday by Keneking: 1:33pm
investwisely:
There are 180million Supporters doing that already
