₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,699 members, 3,755,738 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 02:13 PM

Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) (7094 Views)

Chuks Okebata: Lady Narrates How Mum Was Murdered In Same Village He Was Killed / Uzoamaka Chukwu Who Was Flogged In Ebonyi For Sex Act - Photos / Man Narrates How His Ex Poured Hot Water On Him On (graphic Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Kimcutie(m): 11:36am
A Nigerian lady named Chioma Pius has taken to her Facebook page to demand Justice after some men of the Nigerian Police assaulted her for having tattoos on her body.

Chioma shared photos of her injured body and narrated how she was allegedly brutalized by the Rivers state Police Officers.



This she claims was all because of her tattoos and even after she acted calmly when they interrogated her.

Read her full story below:

“Today was a horrible day. I experienced the worst day in my life. Today I was brutalized by police officers. This happened at emohua axis of river state. At the highway leading to bayelsa. My crime was that I tattooed my body In this modern age.

“A police officer asked me to step down from the taxi I was traveling with from bayelsa to portharcourt. I asked to know why and he asked again so I got out of the car and then he asked to know who I was and what I did . I gladly introduced my self .after which i had a big smile on my face and my phone rang but I couldn’t answer and then he said I should I identify myself to his superior which i found funny and I was just looking at the guy when he said I should get detained. That I don’t have manners and that am a cultist , prostitute, armrobber, there is no disgusting name this men didn’t call me and all this time I was just laughing and telling them am not entering their mobile cell.they seized my phone’s so I couldn’t record them.



“They searched my purse And when they couldn’t find any money they got more angry And said that I don’t even have money And am showing myself And before I know if one of the officers grabbed me by my trousers and pushed me to the van and the other guy slapped me and punched me repeatedly . I was asking why they are beating me up and their boss used his gun to hit me on my thighs.went away came back with cane And was flogging me And calling me names . And pushed me into their cell. During the struggle i lost my ring and while this was happening they were collecting money from highway drivers and letting them through without searching them.

“This guys are animals . They touched the wrong one .They will not go unpunished. They sent away my taxi driver. Passer by were watching it couldn’t do anything. I will not be humiliated for no reason. this police officers are not here to protect us but only to hurt innocent ones but its enough what’s wrong with one tattooing their body.”

More photos below:





http://www.thearticle.com.ng/viral-post/lady-narrates-flogged-police-applying-tattoos/
Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 12:00pm
Rivers state police will disgrace you for these type of things




young lady thank your God that they did not see any careless mark on your body they could have labelled
you a cultist

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by avictor05(m): 1:46pm
some of our officers are animals in disguise, who haven't accepted the world has revolved. Miss dress more decent next time for your own safety.

6 Likes

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by tansderi: 1:47pm
Wrong

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Addicted2Women: 1:48pm
Gaiusjacob:
The policeman that did this should be Promoted

I recommend your discipline sir

African mentality

I see why you still live in a 3rd world undeveloped country

Let's brutalize an innocent Nigerian lady but provide protection to Chris Brown, Wizkid and Davido who are celebrities

Nigeria deserves Buhari because you guys don't know anything

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by winkmart: 1:48pm
See junkie
Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by tobtap: 1:48pm
shocked shocked shocked ANIMALS in uniforms... unacceptable

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by mayorjosh(m): 1:48pm
Shameful
Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by chii8(f): 1:48pm
But the tattoo is weird sha

1 Like

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by onyenze123(m): 1:49pm
Damnable zoological banana republic

1 Like

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 1:49pm
Demand justice for what? cheesy
people with tattoos are indecent, morally, and spiritually.. grin grin
They should have flogged her till the tattoo disappears... angry

5 Likes

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by salbis(m): 1:49pm
And they will tell you that police is your friend. But there are two sides to every story.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by cepha4: 1:49pm
J
Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Addicted2Women: 1:49pm

Violating human rights

This is why Africa is a shithole

You would flog a tattooed lady but would provide protection to a known Yahoo boy and a drug dealer

Here they are providing protection to Chris Brown who has more tattoos than any celebrity in Nigeria

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by henrylowe(m): 1:49pm
Oga police you for take am easy now
Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 1:50pm
That mumu boy Gaiusjacob up up this thread
You must BE undecided MAD

1 Like

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Stevengerd(m): 1:50pm
Haa! The lady knw no say e deh hot for rivers. just carry dread enter that zone ehn... u go hear am
Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 1:50pm
If they see the true cultists, most of them will run away. Cowards. Beating up an unarmed woman.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Addicted2Women: 1:50pm
Sirheny007:
Demand justice for what? cheesy
people with tattoos are indecent, morally, and spiritually.. grin grin
They should have flogged you till the tattoo disappears... angry


Meanwhile they provide protection to Wizkid and Davido who have hundreds of tattoos

You wonder why your leaders treat you the way they do ?? That's because most of you guys in Nigeria are mentally unstable

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by whitering: 1:50pm
Inasmuch I hated what the police did to you, No responsible person wears tattoo. Do yourself a favour and de-tattoo yourself before you encounter soldier.

1 Like

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Narldon(f): 1:50pm


Violating Human Rights is all they are good at..



But When it come to Real Action...


2 Likes

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by loobby(m): 1:50pm
Hmmm
Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by mayorjosh(m): 1:50pm
Gaiusjacob:
The policeman that did this should be Promoted

I recommend your discipline sir
you are such an uncivilized illiterate

7 Likes

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by emmyspark007(m): 1:50pm
Gaiusjacob:
The policeman that did this should be Promoted

I recommend your discipline sir
You and the policeman are uncivilized and lack discipline...Instead the useless policeman to facr criminals he is busy bullying a woman just because of tattoo.
i dont have tatoo and am definitely not gonna have one anytime soon. But there is absolutely nothing wrong with tattoo..abi tattoo na crime

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 1:50pm
Hmmmmm
Obama was right when he said Nigeria has the highest percentage of human rights abuse.

Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank
Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by GreatMahmud: 1:50pm
Old recycled story...

1 Like

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by jordyspices: 1:50pm
Jonsing men na buhari cos am him don introduce war against indisipline(wai)
Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by OneManLegion(m): 1:51pm
You'd be better served looking for justice at the courts instead of on Facebook.

Do the right thing.

***Modified***

Nigerians are so disgustingly hypocritical and sanctimonious!! So many of them justifying the police brutality accusing the girl of immorality (how stupid is that?)

And these same sanctimonious retards have side-chicks and concubines scattered around o. Mtcheew!

3 Likes

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Keneking: 1:51pm
I am sure she is a club girl

1 Like

Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by profolaolu: 1:51pm
Good for her

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Saudi Prince Jailed In The UK / Teacher Arrested For Molesting Female Student / Mr Jude The Agent

Viewing this topic: asdre, Shonhairtaipei(m), Davidlekkzy(m), honeyjoyce(f), avosoft, kaka74, chuksonu, aphrodisiac(m), luluman, pafek(m), ITANAMI(m), stcool(m), Righteous555(m), egwue, jimmy74(m), talk2riel, lajay78, Sweetnik22(f), sluk(m), Jomazy, stharrykay(m), Jehitalahun, austine4real(m), oladaride359, Edu3Again, FemiEddy(m), Sobolev, payan(m), dopedan(m), wizjaybee(m), FUSS, temigreat(m), master69(m), Jiang(m), tonbratom(m), ICEFLAME419ja(m), softy(m), FiddyEn, Jibola10(m), florixi, MrMoney007, jidjoks, PiQi, biodun95, Maydew, J0hnTrevolt(m), jonathan111, calyto, JudgmentDay, Dabigbroda(m), jd3trice(m), Ardeyemite(m), ashewoboy(m), Doctorfitz(m), Afrocentric, hypercyc, jacklyn6(f), motheex, olujinmisamson1(m), shevon, MicroFuse, agisky1975, Mechette(m), harbeyly(m), Romzii, yashika(m), Maxymilliano(m), FuckBuhari(m), ShowDem, mcparrotnnam(m), iyobosadavid(m), dynb, alexitohan2020(m), mobility, jayriginal, kboycrew, file1(m), poshstore, KiidaACE(m), chelseaboi(m), plural, oluseyieweh, kennynelcon(m), alexistaiwo, Kimcutie(m), Omeokachie, choky26(m), hotwax, tblaq, xpressng(m), agabusta, Swaycater(m), rs172(m), Royaldave200(m), yinkeys(m), informatix, Sleekbaby(f), ojay72(m), Category1, Amberon11, haske7(f), Efecbn(m), Makamuanwuo(m), hajifaty, KINGROLAND1(m), kingxsamz(m), Durang(m), Toptipster, CHERIPH, uni, borngeologist(m), tensazangetsu20(m), ngwababe, Fearlez, petrelli07, peculiar3(m), belloabd1914(m), youngmoneyeze, Kassidy90(m), bamiworld(m), legalgoon, Pastis, Latty88(f), ONWARDBABA, Addicted2Women, Tamax, CLIQBOY(m), linkfemo, doclatom(m), lokojay1989(m), murphyibiam15(m), NeeKlaus, Reekado13, dacouse(m), chrizuba(m), valenu(m), MARINEMONEY(m), stone316, marksleek25(m), 989900, felixzo1(m), deeonlyme, ziggy1702(m), PhilJames, NOBODYY, COdeGenesis, Apoztl3(m), Buharimustgo, GENERALCASHMIR(m), UEDIBO, mejai(m), Arcay(m), Excellent4love, Peterflexy001(m), zaragozasingp(m), Caliph69, Paulpeps(m), veron007, 2Brains1(m), samdes02(m), RAFIC(m), osas800(m), mayorjosh(m), Mavor, AskProf, mars123(m), AndyCole16(m), justscorchone(m), gifted5050, uist, shyzzleT, ndenzo, imstrong1, Tweetysparkles(f), waazmoney, 7Alexander(m), bamikole002(m), HarryTellMe(m), abduldope(m), samo50(m), Kingbuhari(m), Osama10(m), rexana, dguizman(m), MicTayor(m), lovetree, hardigsbaba(m), loverofgoodtins, lagosmp3(f), dustydee, nickydof(m), Rayboss(m), Godswill970, MTKbudapest(m) and 326 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.