|Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Kimcutie(m): 11:36am
A Nigerian lady named Chioma Pius has taken to her Facebook page to demand Justice after some men of the Nigerian Police assaulted her for having tattoos on her body.
Chioma shared photos of her injured body and narrated how she was allegedly brutalized by the Rivers state Police Officers.
This she claims was all because of her tattoos and even after she acted calmly when they interrogated her.
Read her full story below:
More photos below:
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 12:00pm
Rivers state police will disgrace you for these type of things
young lady thank your God that they did not see any careless mark on your body they could have labelled
you a cultist
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by avictor05(m): 1:46pm
some of our officers are animals in disguise, who haven't accepted the world has revolved. Miss dress more decent next time for your own safety.
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by tansderi: 1:47pm
Wrong
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Addicted2Women: 1:48pm
Gaiusjacob:
African mentality
I see why you still live in a 3rd world undeveloped country
Let's brutalize an innocent Nigerian lady but provide protection to Chris Brown, Wizkid and Davido who are celebrities
Nigeria deserves Buhari because you guys don't know anything
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by winkmart: 1:48pm
See junkie
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by tobtap: 1:48pm
ANIMALS in uniforms... unacceptable
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by mayorjosh(m): 1:48pm
Shameful
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by chii8(f): 1:48pm
But the tattoo is weird sha
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by onyenze123(m): 1:49pm
Damnable zoological banana republic
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 1:49pm
Demand justice for what?
people with tattoos are indecent, morally, and spiritually..
They should have flogged her till the tattoo disappears...
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by salbis(m): 1:49pm
And they will tell you that police is your friend. But there are two sides to every story.
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by cepha4: 1:49pm
J
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Addicted2Women: 1:49pm
Violating human rights
This is why Africa is a shithole
You would flog a tattooed lady but would provide protection to a known Yahoo boy and a drug dealer
Here they are providing protection to Chris Brown who has more tattoos than any celebrity in Nigeria
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by henrylowe(m): 1:49pm
Oga police you for take am easy now
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 1:50pm
That mumu boy Gaiusjacob up up this thread
You must BE MAD
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Stevengerd(m): 1:50pm
Haa! The lady knw no say e deh hot for rivers. just carry dread enter that zone ehn... u go hear am
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 1:50pm
If they see the true cultists, most of them will run away. Cowards. Beating up an unarmed woman.
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Addicted2Women: 1:50pm
Sirheny007:
Meanwhile they provide protection to Wizkid and Davido who have hundreds of tattoos
You wonder why your leaders treat you the way they do ?? That's because most of you guys in Nigeria are mentally unstable
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by whitering: 1:50pm
Inasmuch I hated what the police did to you, No responsible person wears tattoo. Do yourself a favour and de-tattoo yourself before you encounter soldier.
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Narldon(f): 1:50pm
Violating Human Rights is all they are good at..
But When it come to Real Action...
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by loobby(m): 1:50pm
Hmmm
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by mayorjosh(m): 1:50pm
Gaiusjacob:you are such an uncivilized illiterate
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by emmyspark007(m): 1:50pm
Gaiusjacob:You and the policeman are uncivilized and lack discipline...Instead the useless policeman to facr criminals he is busy bullying a woman just because of tattoo.
i dont have tatoo and am definitely not gonna have one anytime soon. But there is absolutely nothing wrong with tattoo..abi tattoo na crime
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 1:50pm
Hmmmmm
Obama was right when he said Nigeria has the highest percentage of human rights abuse.
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by GreatMahmud: 1:50pm
Old recycled story...
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by jordyspices: 1:50pm
Jonsing men na buhari cos am him don introduce war against indisipline(wai)
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by OneManLegion(m): 1:51pm
You'd be better served looking for justice at the courts instead of on Facebook.
Do the right thing.
***Modified***
Nigerians are so disgustingly hypocritical and sanctimonious!! So many of them justifying the police brutality accusing the girl of immorality (how stupid is that?)
And these same sanctimonious retards have side-chicks and concubines scattered around o. Mtcheew!
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by Keneking: 1:51pm
I am sure she is a club girl
|Re: Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) by profolaolu: 1:51pm
Good for her
