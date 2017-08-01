₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by LubeyNaijaBlog: 1:50pm
Barely weeks after the marriage of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye and Olori Wuraola's marriage reportedly crashed, it seems the king has gotten himself a new queen...
Photo of the new Olori was shared by Women of Rubies with the caption:
Appears we might have a new "Olori" for a particular yoruba kingdom already......https://www.instagram.com/p/BYYDUAqDM4y/
Thoughts anyone?
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/08/exclusive-photo-of-ooni-of-ife-new-wife.html?m=1
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by HungerBAD: 1:51pm
Cool.
He must be attracted to ladies that resembles the first wife.
Anyway,she is pretty and i wish her luck.
To the Ooni,i hope due diligence as regards a thorough background check was carried on her?there is nothing more embarrassing to a man,than when you get married to a woman and you start hearing "Scores" of so many people that have mounted her Camel.
It deals a blow to self esteem.
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by Evaberry(f): 1:54pm
....hmmm
seems this oni have a type
light skinned olosho's
something is definitely wrong with this man
I think he's gay
his wives always leave him and he rarely have sex with them from what we've read online
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by Ajewealth123(m): 1:55pm
LubeyNaijaBlog:even my heart is pleased with this one, not that olosho that never laugh.she was a scandalous women before ooni met her back then
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by Tolexander: 2:03pm
Ajewealth123:lol!
You haven't known anything about this one. No information on her yet. Who knows if she is worse than the "olosho" (like you call her), you may not know!
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by Divay22(f): 2:07pm
IsoAlright
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by tosyne2much(m): 2:10pm
Ooni of Ife changing wives like bathroom slippers.
Let's see the drama that will ensue or the controversy that will surround this one
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by Funkybabee(f): 2:25pm
Oni likes white white pawpaw
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by dmill(m): 2:30pm
tosyne2much:what do you mean by saying that, do you know her b4
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by tosyne2much(m): 2:34pm
dmill:I don't know her before. There will surely be drama nah.. Make we just dey watch
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by Dopeyomi(m): 3:44pm
Ooni sharp shooter.. #Yellow is bae..
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by YelloweWest: 3:44pm
Ooni is a gold diggers who married for money.
Wura is one rich lady and when he saw she wasn't about to let him drain her he pushed her out.
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by winkmart: 3:45pm
Soldier go soldier come
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by FemiEddy(m): 3:45pm
Evaberry:Wetin happen naa, what makes her an olosho now?
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by MhizzAJ(f): 3:45pm
Another one
So fast
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by lordsharks(m): 3:45pm
She's cute
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by joenor(m): 3:45pm
Nice one.
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by Danal(m): 3:46pm
Kai. She is looking fwesh
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by davodyguy: 3:46pm
yeye ojaja why?
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by thoollz: 3:46pm
Attitude!!! People should learn to have a good attitude. See as that woman troway what most people r looking for all because of an unpleasant attitude...
(In macklemore's voice, one man's thrash, that's another man's come up).
Woman enjoy yourself o.
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by Queenserah26(f): 3:47pm
All the best Ojaja
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by Preetiex(f): 3:47pm
beautiful olori
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by Riosystem: 3:47pm
Ooni hs issues d way he's just changing women.
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by babyfaceafrica: 3:48pm
And so?
Should we fry beans
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by ShyCypher(m): 3:48pm
MhizzAJ:
The power of royal preeq...
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by folakemigeh(f): 3:48pm
We kinda look alike
I wish her a joyful marriage to the Royal King .
Me sef iyam a queen in my own way
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by wickedworld: 3:49pm
Too bad , so what will happen to olori wuraola now?
Oni should man up na and accept her back
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by Sheun001(m): 3:49pm
YelloweWest:
now she's left all alone
nobody can climb her again
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by supersystemsng: 3:50pm
He will go and take offering for this occasion again nau...
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by femo122: 3:50pm
queen
|Re: Photo Of Ooni Of Ife's New Wife Shared By Women Of Rubies by clefstone(m): 3:51pm
She looks so happy to assume the role of the embattled Wuraola. Women no get shame sometimes, she couldn't even wait for Wuraola's perfume to fade from d Ooni's bedroom
