Photo of the new Olori was shared by Women of Rubies with the caption:

Appears we might have a new "Olori" for a particular yoruba kingdom already......

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYYDUAqDM4y/



Thoughts anyone?



Barely weeks after the marriage of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye and Olori Wuraola's marriage reportedly crashed, it seems the king has gotten himself a new queen...Thoughts anyone?

Cool.



He must be attracted to ladies that resembles the first wife.



Anyway,she is pretty and i wish her luck.



To the Ooni,i hope due diligence as regards a thorough background check was carried on her?there is nothing more embarrassing to a man,than when you get married to a woman and you start hearing "Scores" of so many people that have mounted her Camel.



It deals a blow to self esteem. 55 Likes

....hmmm





seems this oni have a type



light skinned olosho's



something is definitely wrong with this man



I think he's gay



his wives always leave him and he rarely have sex with them from what we've read online 29 Likes 1 Share

Thoughts anyone? even my heart is pleased with this one, not that olosho that never laugh.she was a scandalous women before ooni met her back then even my heart is pleased with this one, not that olosho that never laugh.she was a scandalous women before ooni met her back then 5 Likes

Ajewealth123:

even my heart is pleased with this one, not that olosho that never laugh.she was a scandalous women before ooni met her back then lol!



You haven't known anything about this one. No information on her yet. Who knows if she is worse than the "olosho" (like you call her), you may not know! lol!You haven't known anything about this one. No information on her yet. Who knows if she is worse than the "olosho" (like you call her), you may not know! 19 Likes

IsoAlright

Ooni of Ife changing wives like bathroom slippers.



Let's see the drama that will ensue or the controversy that will surround this one 2 Likes

Oni likes white white pawpaw 3 Likes

tosyne2much:

Let's see the drama that will ensue or the controversy that will surround this one what do you mean by saying that, do you know her b4 what do you mean by saying that, do you know her b4 1 Like

dmill:



what do you mean by saying that, do you know her b4 I don't know her before. There will surely be drama nah.. Make we just dey watch I don't know her before. There will surely be drama nah.. Make we just dey watch 2 Likes

Ooni sharp shooter.. #Yellow is bae..

Ooni is a gold diggers who married for money.



Wura is one rich lady and when he saw she wasn't about to let him drain her he pushed her out. 5 Likes 1 Share

Soldier go soldier come

Evaberry:

....hmmm





seems this oni have a type



light skinned olosho's



something is definitely wrong with his man

I think he's gay



his wives always leave him. Wetin happen naa, what makes her an olosho now? Wetin happen naa, what makes her an olosho now? 6 Likes

Another one

So fast 2 Likes

She's cute 1 Like

Nice one.

Kai. She is looking fwesh

yeye ojaja why?

Attitude!!! People should learn to have a good attitude. See as that woman troway what most people r looking for all because of an unpleasant attitude...



(In macklemore's voice, one man's thrash, that's another man's come up).



Woman enjoy yourself o. 1 Like

All the best Ojaja

beautiful olori

Ooni hs issues d way he's just changing women.



And so?



Should we fry beans

MhizzAJ:

Another one

So fast









The power of royal preeq... The power of royal preeq... 3 Likes

We kinda look alike



I wish her a joyful marriage to the Royal King .







Me sef iyam a queen in my own way

Too bad , so what will happen to olori wuraola now?



Oni should man up na and accept her back 1 Like

YelloweWest:

Ooni is a gold diggers who married for money.



Wura is one rich lady and when he saw she wasn't about to let him drain her he pushed her out.

now she's left all alone

nobody can climb her again now she's left all alonenobody can climb her again

He will go and take offering for this occasion again nau...

queen queen