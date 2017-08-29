₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Hardeysolution(m): 2:00pm
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has refused to attend a meeting with the Federal Government scheduled for today.
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/08/29/breaking-ASUU-shuns-meeting-fg/
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Hardeysolution(m): 2:00pm
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Yusfunoble(m): 2:01pm
Make I go find job jare
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Loyalblak007(f): 2:02pm
7 Likes
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by austinesiji(m): 2:03pm
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Hardeysolution(m): 2:06pm
Meanwhile, the ASUU president has said all chapters will meet to know the way forward
4 Likes
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by kimbraa(f): 2:07pm
ASUU should also put the plight of the Nigerian students into consideration and not make this strike last for too long over their greed.
5 Likes
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by kennygee(f): 2:07pm
Go find job, learn trade or marry, cause person wey marry now fit born before this strike go end.
Between 120 jamb cut off mark and ASUU's incessant strikes, education done yama for this country.
11 Likes
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Jephz(m): 2:12pm
thank God I'm on IT ....when I finish my IT ... I'll meet my senior colleagues in final year
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by kennyjam: 2:23pm
2 Likes
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by TheHistorian(m): 2:26pm
ASUU should consider the students alongside their demands!!
Enough of this arbitrary tendecies!!!!
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by yemajiteru: 2:27pm
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by nairavsdollars: 4:00pm
ASUU should stand its ground. We are talking of falling standards of education in Nigeria where graduates cannot write simple application letter, yet one slowpoke in JAMB said cut off marks should be reduced from 200 to 120? Where are we heading in this country?
8 Likes
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Keneking: 4:01pm
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by chibike69: 4:01pm
My UNN broda & sista make we enjoy
dis holiday well well
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by chinoxstock: 4:01pm
They don't care about our education because none of their children is schooling in Nigeria..
And fools still defend this government? I can't believe this...
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by LoveJesus87(m): 4:01pm
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by 9jvirgin(m): 4:01pm
I went to Indiana State University for a tour and I wept for FUTA, I wept for all students in Nigerian universities, imagine a school looking like a paradise where angel lives. The punishment of mankind is unprecedented in Nigerian Universities.
3 Likes
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by chinoxstock: 4:02pm
Yusfunoble:
Where you wan see job?
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by orimion(m): 4:02pm
Who cares. Lautech students have spent only one and a half month in school in the past 16months. Two weeks strike, already crying
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by saraki2019(m): 4:02pm
ASUU should be patriotic
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by otokx(m): 4:03pm
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by orijintv(m): 4:03pm
Wicked Mo"Fuckerrs!!! God go punish all of una and that includes both the Stupiid Government and the greedy ASUU officials
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Edopesin(m): 4:03pm
5 Likes
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by iamleumas: 4:03pm
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by oluwatymylehyn(m): 4:03pm
Lautech is less concerned.
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Bolaji21(m): 4:03pm
Jephz:And you'll wait for them to finish final year before you enter final year.
4 Likes
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Pidginwhisper: 4:03pm
Make everybody go learn trade
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by chinoxstock: 4:04pm
kennygee:
Which kind useless country be this?
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by bjhaid: 4:05pm
FG and ASUU are just playing with the future of Nigerian youths, and most of dere children are either in private uni or studying abroad
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by guitarfwiik: 4:05pm
ASUU have started again....
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by whitering: 4:06pm
It shall not be well with our politicians.
2 Likes 1 Share
