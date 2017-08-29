₦airaland Forum

ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Hardeysolution(m): 2:00pm
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has refused to attend a meeting with the Federal Government scheduled for today.



ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, confirmed to Channels Television that the union will not attend the meeting.

According to him, ASUU has met, discussed the new offer from the FG and submitted a proposal to the government.

He said consequently, the union will only honour another meeting after receiving a reply to their proposal from the government.

The meeting was confirmed in a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Press, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Samuel Olowookere, late on Monday, which was called by Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, following the failure of ASUU to get back to the Federal Government after both parties met on August 17, 2017.

Others expected at today’s meeting were; the Ministers of Education and Finance, Mallam Adamu Adamu and Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, the Chairman, National Income Salaries, and Wages Commission, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission and the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

The Union declared an indefinite strike two weeks ago, citing the failure of the government to implement agreements reached with the union in 2009.

The National President of the union, Dr. Biodun Ogunyemi, announced this at a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU in Abuja.

He said during the strike, there shall be no teaching, no examination and no attendance of statutory meetings of any kind in any of the union’s branches across the country.

Dr. Ogunyemi declared a ‘total, comprehensive and indefinite’ nationwide strike after a nationwide consultation with members at an emergency NEC meeting held on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

He explained in a statement issued after Saturday’s meeting that their decision followed the failure of the government to fully implement the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement and the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The ASUU president added that related demands made by the union were yet to be addressed, which was why they resolved to embark on an indefinite strike from Sunday, August 13, 2017.

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Hardeysolution(m): 2:00pm
Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Yusfunoble(m): 2:01pm
Lobatan cry

Make I go find job jare

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Loyalblak007(f): 2:02pm
It is finished

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by austinesiji(m): 2:03pm
Na wa o

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Hardeysolution(m): 2:06pm
Meanwhile, the ASUU president has said all chapters will meet to know the way forward

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by kimbraa(f): 2:07pm
ASUU should also put the plight of the Nigerian students into consideration and not make this strike last for too long over their greed.

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by kennygee(f): 2:07pm
Go find job, learn trade or marry, cause person wey marry now fit born before this strike go end.

Between 120 jamb cut off mark and ASUU's incessant strikes, education done yama for this country.

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Jephz(m): 2:12pm
cheesy grin grin thank God I'm on IT ....when I finish my IT ... I'll meet my senior colleagues in final year cheesy

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by kennyjam: 2:23pm
Hmmmmn

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by TheHistorian(m): 2:26pm
ASUU should consider the students alongside their demands!!

Enough of this arbitrary tendecies!!!!

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by yemajiteru: 2:27pm
Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by nairavsdollars: 4:00pm
ASUU should stand its ground. We are talking of falling standards of education in Nigeria where graduates cannot write simple application letter, yet one slowpoke in JAMB said cut off marks should be reduced from 200 to 120? Where are we heading in this country?

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Keneking: 4:01pm
Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by chibike69: 4:01pm
My UNN broda & sista make we enjoy
dis holiday well well
Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by chinoxstock: 4:01pm
They don't care about our education because none of their children is schooling in Nigeria..
And fools still defend this government? I can't believe this...

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by LoveJesus87(m): 4:01pm
Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by 9jvirgin(m): 4:01pm
I went to Indiana State University for a tour and I wept for FUTA, I wept for all students in Nigerian universities, imagine a school looking like a paradise where angel lives. The punishment of mankind is unprecedented in Nigerian Universities.

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by chinoxstock: 4:02pm
Yusfunoble:
Lobatan cry

Make I go find job jare

Where you wan see job?
Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by orimion(m): 4:02pm
Who cares. Lautech students have spent only one and a half month in school in the past 16months. Two weeks strike, already crying sad
Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by saraki2019(m): 4:02pm
ASUU should be patriotic
Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by otokx(m): 4:03pm
Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by orijintv(m): 4:03pm
Wicked Mo"Fuckerrs!!! God go punish all of una and that includes both the Stupiid Government and the greedy ASUU officials sad

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Edopesin(m): 4:03pm
what!!!!!!!!!!!!

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by iamleumas: 4:03pm
Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by oluwatymylehyn(m): 4:03pm
Lautech is less concerned.
Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Bolaji21(m): 4:03pm
Jephz:
cheesy grin grin thank God I'm on IT ....when I finish my IT ... I'll meet my senior colleagues in final year cheesy
And you'll wait for them to finish final year before you enter final year.

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by Pidginwhisper: 4:03pm
Make everybody go learn trade undecided
Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by chinoxstock: 4:04pm
kennygee:
Go find job, learn trade or marry, cause person wey marry now fit born before this strike go end.

Between 120 jamb cut off mark and ASUU's incessant strikes, education done yama for this country.

Which kind useless country be this?
Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by bjhaid: 4:05pm
FG and ASUU are just playing with the future of Nigerian youths, and most of dere children are either in private uni or studying abroad

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by guitarfwiik: 4:05pm
ASUU have started again....

Re: ASUU Turns Down Invitation By FG For Talks by whitering: 4:06pm
It shall not be well with our politicians.

