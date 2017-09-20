₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by Rapmoney(m): 2:10pm On Sep 19
Throwback: 5 Kinds Of Classmates We Had In Primary School
If you attended a Nigerian primary school and you were probably born in the 70's or 80's, then you can relate to these.
1) THE BIG OLD BULLIES: Then is very different from now. Nowadays, some Pry 5 pupils are not even up to 8!!! Back in the days, we had some papas and mamas as classmates. These set of people were usually dull and chronic habitual late-comers. They sat at the back of the class. They were mostly cruel and would beat you up mercilessly for not showing them answers in class or when you refuse to share your food with them. The guys had hairy yam legs and from their voice, you could tell they were full grown adults! Our headmaster no try at all!!! I still wonder why he admitted our ancestors as classmates!
2) THE SMART CRIMINALS: These set of classmates were always having it lavishly during break. They would buy every edible thing sold in the school compound and were always willing to share. You would start wondering where they got the money from! At home, their parents always complained of missing money!!!
3) THE TROUBLE-MAKERS: These set of classmates were always fond of formenting trouble. They would deflate the ball on the play-ground if they didn't chose them in a football game, irrespective of the time they came to the field. They were always combat-ready because they would steal your pencils, pen, ruler, books and convert them to theirs. Ogbeni, you go dey see your name for the ruler korokoro but dem go still tell you say na dem get am! If you pressure dem too much, na fight go end am!!!
4) THE TEACHERS' PETS: These set of classmates were usually loved by the teachers, probably, because they were intelligent. Though, sometimes, e dey be like say partial dey involve for the thing o! They were the good boys and girls. They helped teachers carry their things home and they knew the homes of the teachers because they were regular visitors. These folks always scored high in class.
5) THE WICKED CLASS MONITORS: They would deliberately omit the names of their noise-maker friends and include your name in the noise-makers list! Yes o! You that have been quiet...just because you didn't share your fried fish with them during break! Then, the teacher would come in with the big cane and you would be feeling funky that you have been quiet, only to hear your name being called from the list as a noise-maker. Chai! Efe, the thunder wey go fire your blokos still pem for one corner dey chew groundnut!!!
6) THE BEGGISTS: These classmates could beg beyond begging! They graduated from beggars to beggists because they became experts! They would beg you for every little thing till you start wondering whether they had parents at all. If they meet you enjoying your mango jejeli, they wouldn't mind asking you for the seed! Leave am for dem, na dia work. Dem go shine the seed dry for you.
7) THE Indecency CREW: Thes guys had the job of exchanging Indecency magazines for money; even at such age! They were rotten like decayed fish. These were the type of pupils that would go to the restrooms to draw pictures with chalk depicting sexual acts and write all sort of nasty things on the walls such as T.O.T.O! I am not surprised; many of them graduated to become members of the vaselin crew!
You can add yours abeg
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by Rapmoney(m): 2:13pm On Sep 19
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by Ninethmare: 2:22pm On Sep 19
When i was in primary school anytime the teacher asked me to kneel i will just knee down infront of her sit viewing her pants and smiling...
There was a time she asked me to kneel and after like 10mins she said i should go to my sit
could you believe i was still there, cause that day she was putting on a transparent pants, my dick was at attention...
.
.
She had to stand up and asked me to sit before i left
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by Evansjj(m): 2:27pm On Sep 19
Lol.. Reminds me of my primary school days... Good one op
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by Tolexander: 3:25pm On Sep 19
I dey fall victim of those bullies wella for primary and secondary schools, cos i too get bad mouth then.
But no bad mouth anymore.
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by muller101(m): 4:01pm On Sep 19
No 3 that was me. I got suspended week in week out. I was one of the most outstanding students in school.
I was always standing outside the class.
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by wins18(m): 4:28pm On Sep 19
my prim school days was fun all through, never a dull moment coupled with the fact that I am unbeatable by my peers, academically and otherwise, was the youngest, cutest, ever smiling, radiant and.... Infact I was the adorable one then.
Thought life was full of bed of roses then, because my worries were almost next to none, but societal challenges and ill orientations of life has a way of robbing us of our innocence.
Life is full of mental virus, but only people with active mental anti virus scales through.
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by Rapmoney(m): 6:22pm On Sep 19
muller101:Lol, u too funny
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by Fuadeiza(m): 7:20pm On Sep 19
Im the guy who had crush on every fine girl
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by delectablegyal(f): 7:36pm On Sep 19
Ninethmare:
this is a brother to our minister of information.
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by ColdSun: 7:54pm On Sep 19
What of the introverts. Except a teacher makes them talk, if you are a new comer you would almost believe that they are dumb/wierd.
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by captainbangz(m): 8:01pm On Sep 19
''TOTO IS GOOD'' Is the phrase even dullards can write on walls back then in primary school... I really miss my Army II mates sha.
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by emeraldknytt(m): 8:01pm On Sep 19
Ninethmare:Were you like 16 years old in your primary school days cos ayam not understanding oh
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by emeraldknytt(m): 8:03pm On Sep 19
wins18:Tell us something new, everyone comes first in primary school or is it not primary school again?
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by Peachess(f): 8:49pm On Sep 19
How about the quiet troublesome child that no one will ever believe if you report they did something wrong? That's my category, I even got a name cos of that lol.
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:18pm On Sep 19
Ninethmare:
Haba...small small and tell us lie na...at that age na im u don begin stand attention
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:19pm On Sep 19
Add the -witchcraft classmate looking for who to initiate with sweet- to that list
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by Metrobaba(m): 9:25pm On Sep 19
Chai!!! Just Remembered My Case. Na 1 Girl Been Dey Beat Me Like Madt For Primary School. Anytime I See Her, I Run For My Dear Life
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by mofeoluwadassah: 10:29pm On Sep 19
Metrobaba:
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by cassidy1996(m): 10:41pm On Sep 19
back in those days we use to see things like this on the toilet walls '' boys and girls like toto '''
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:42pm On Sep 19
Those days I used to be the one to write names of noisemakers, and I have some default names I always write from home before leaving for school irrespective of whether they truly disturb class or not.
There was this boy named Daniel whom I didn't like due to the fact that he don't usually show loyalty to me like other pupils in my class. His name used to be number 1 on my list.
On a fateful day, our class teacher asked me for the Names of Noisemakers and I gave her my usual default list with some few names. She started calling the names and Daniel name was called, the entire class responded "Daniel is absent"...
oh God, I was flogged 12 strokes of cane on my buttocks by my teacher. Then I was reported to the headmaster who ordered for another round of 5 strokes each on my palms to be administered by a " wicked teacher"...
From that day, I understood the consequence of being unjust
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by DIKEnaWAR: 12:45am
delectablegyal:
Some of them come mentally deformed and dirty minded from the womb.
Had a friend at age 11 who was all about sex, sex and sex. Then I didn't bother or worry about it cos I didn't even know what he was talking or that he had a problem. He walked up to the aunt once(a 20+ year old) and asked for sex. That was the day all his fvck up was treated.
He is a politician today.
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by Evaberry(f): 8:38am
....
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by Jfoka: 8:39am
I miss primary school, especially my girlfriend in nursery 2
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by OneManLegion(m): 8:39am
I didn't see my character among the five above.
I was the smart but reckless and pain-in-the-ass student.
This guy below describes my character well..
.
holatin:
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by modelmike7(m): 8:40am
Naso. Com
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by emmanuel596(m): 8:40am
I don't fall into any category here I was an average pupil with the heart of a husler even as a kid
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by holatin(m): 8:41am
what about those who play every time even disturb others reading but still comes out in flying colour and you will be like OJORO NI JOOR
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by Jaspermite: 8:41am
Ninethmare:Hmmmmm! I smell lies.
Re: 7 Types Of Classmates We Had In Primary School (Throwback) by Moreoffaith(m): 8:41am
