|What's The Role Of A Business Analyst? by Mizjemie25: 2:34pm On Aug 29
Hello Nlanders ,help needed please ...what's the role of a business analyst in a company ?
|Re: What's The Role Of A Business Analyst? by mrphysics(m): 8:39pm On Aug 29
Mizjemie25:I work as a business analyst in a company. A consulting firm.
Depending on the nature of the organization, a business analyst will study an organization and come up with the business process solutions, gap reviews, functional requirements and needs, the market review, needs analysis, and several reports of an organization.
I am just weak, I would have written more. please send a PM let's discuss further on it tomorrow. Thanks
|Re: What's The Role Of A Business Analyst? by Nostradamu(m): 8:53am
|Re: What's The Role Of A Business Analyst? by Heromaniaa: 8:54am
|Re: What's The Role Of A Business Analyst? by NwaAmaikpe: 8:54am
A business analyst is someone that gets information from competitors,
Analyzes the market potentials, it's risk, weakness and strengths.
Formulates strategies and thinks outside the box in order to help the business gain competitive advantage.
It is the job of the business analyst to consult oracles, get charms, bury amulets and visit prayer homes.
|Re: What's The Role Of A Business Analyst? by superior1: 8:55am
Simply put?, someone who collects and process relevant data to aid management decision making especially in their drive towards sales and business growth
|Re: What's The Role Of A Business Analyst? by meelerh(f): 8:55am
|Re: What's The Role Of A Business Analyst? by olamil34: 8:56am
|Re: What's The Role Of A Business Analyst? by thestevens: 8:56am
|Re: What's The Role Of A Business Analyst? by nwaire: 8:56am
|Re: What's The Role Of A Business Analyst? by abumeinben(m): 8:56am
mrphysics:
Actually, you've said nothing.
Are you an advanced dictionary?
Besides, many of us are here to learn, no PM.
|Re: What's The Role Of A Business Analyst? by LordKO(m): 8:59am
Business analyst just like conventional journalists, they know everything within their business area of specialty/interest but unfortunately they lack insight about that same business area - they're at best describe as speculators in business. They know everything in their area of interest but understanding nothing in it too. A typical business analyst is what I term an articulate incompetent. LOL.
Well, my submissions above notwithstanding, they're important and integral part of a very many flourishing business. The insightful CEO's and COO do rely on their theoretical provisions to make inform progress business decisions.
|Re: What's The Role Of A Business Analyst? by darqly(m): 9:02am
abumeinben:
You said you're here to learn, yet you're being antagonistic. If he has used terms you don't understand, simply ask him to break it down instead of claiming he has said nothing.
|Re: What's The Role Of A Business Analyst? by abumeinben(m): 9:05am
darqly:
"Are you an advanced dictionary?" isn't being antogalogo...whatever...
Too early to start that na...
Actually, I said that on a friendly note sef.
Morning bruh.
