Hello Nlanders ,help needed please ...what's the role of a business analyst in a company ? 1 Like

Mizjemie25:

Hello Nlanders ,help needed please ...what's the role of a business analyst in a company ? I work as a business analyst in a company. A consulting firm.



Depending on the nature of the organization, a business analyst will study an organization and come up with the business process solutions, gap reviews, functional requirements and needs, the market review, needs analysis, and several reports of an organization.



A business analyst is someone that gets information from competitors,



Analyzes the market potentials, it's risk, weakness and strengths.



Formulates strategies and thinks outside the box in order to help the business gain competitive advantage.



Simply put?, someone who collects and process relevant data to aid management decision making especially in their drive towards sales and business growth 1 Like

Actually, you've said nothing.



Are you an advanced dictionary?



Business analyst just like conventional journalists, they know everything within their business area of specialty/interest but unfortunately they lack insight about that same business area - they're at best describe as speculators in business. They know everything in their area of interest but understanding nothing in it too. A typical business analyst is what I term an articulate incompetent. LOL.



Well, my submissions above notwithstanding, they're important and integral part of a very many flourishing business. The insightful CEO's and COO do rely on their theoretical provisions to make inform progress business decisions.

You said you're here to learn, yet you're being antagonistic. If he has used terms you don't understand, simply ask him to break it down instead of claiming he has said nothing. You said you're here to learn, yet you're being antagonistic. If he has used terms you don't understand, simply ask him to break it down instead of claiming he has said nothing.