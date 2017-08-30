₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,119 members, 3,757,305 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 09:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? (1451 Views)
Bbnaija Top 3 Housemates Wish Nigerians Happy Easter / Michael Omani Blasts Kaffy: "You Treat Us The Way Davido Treated You" / 12 Popular Michael Jackson Songs We Still Love (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by ThisKC: 3:58pm On Aug 29
Today would have been the 59th Birthday of the King of Pop. His songs are evergreen, dancers still use them at auditions and performances, we still hear some of them at throwback themed parties. Many artistes have claimed he motivated them to do their art(music or dance). Winning over 100 awards, selling over 350million copies of his songs (highest ever), selling over 26million copies of a single album -Thriller (highest ever as well), recognised in Guiness World Records as the most successful musician ever, he undoubtedly is a LEGEND. So what are your top three(3) songs by the Thriller crooner? I wanted to ask for just one but his discography is too rich to streamline to a paltry 1. Here are some to shake up your memory.
Don't Stop Till You Get Enough (1982)
Beat It (1983)
Thriller (1983)
Billie Jean (1983)
Bad (1987)
Man in the Mirror (1987)
Smooth Criminal (1988)
Black or White (1991)
Heal The World (1992)
You Are Not Alone (1995)
Earth Song (1995)
They Don't Care About Us (1996)
Speechless (2001)
Hold My Hand -with Akon (2010)
Mine would be (in no particular order): Black or White, Smooth Criminal and They Don't Care About Us.
What are yours? Include them even if they're not on my short list.
1 Like
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by Lakeside79(m): 4:22pm On Aug 29
Stranger in Moscow
Human nature
Man in the mirror
Micheal Jackson forever
Till I take my last breath
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by yungmoney447(m): 4:28pm On Aug 29
Bille jean Beat it Earth song
No other artist can replace you in my heart...live long the king of pop.
2 Likes
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by shakyum12(m): 4:39pm On Aug 29
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by emilyone(f): 4:39pm On Aug 29
Liberian Girl
Jam
Keep it in the closet
1 Like
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by ThisKC: 7:28pm On Aug 29
Cc Lalasticlala
Dominique
Fynestboi
TINALECT3
NwaAmaikpe
Evablizin
Princessza
Shinalaura
Mynd44
Oga Seun.
Which are your top 3?
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by rossyc(f): 7:52pm On Aug 29
The lost children,
Smooth criminal,
Bad.
2 Likes
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by FitnessDoctor: 8:12pm On Aug 29
Earth Song
They Dont Care About Us
Smooth Criminal
I can remember so many years back in Secondary School when we personalized the smooth criminal song, changed the lyrics to the one to suits us and flexed its vibe all the way...
I remain your favorite health blogger
Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
1 Like
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by noah24(m): 10:08pm On Aug 29
Stranger in moscow,
Liberian girl
Jam
Mj foeva
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by Anthonystark(m): 11:01pm On Aug 29
Thriller,dont stop till you get enough,you are not alone.
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by stevecantrell: 11:47pm On Aug 29
PYT
Dangerous
Remember
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:44am
Heal the world
You are not alone
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by Addicted2Women: 8:44am
1. Will You Be There
Is the greatest song ever written and sang by the king of pop Michael Jackson
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by stefanweeks: 8:45am
Shoki Remix
Penalty
Osinachi Remix
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by tspun(m): 8:45am
black n white
Michael Jackson is not only the greatest preformer in the world, but the songs that he sings have great meaning. This one I believe stood out above all the rest.
heal the world
Its a heart melting song surely
this is maybe, his best song.
you are not alone
this song has everything a song should contain. Good message No matter how many times I hear, it only makes me feel like it's a new song.
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by tochivitus(m): 8:45am
Billie Jean, thriller and human nature
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by Abfinest007(m): 8:45am
heal d world
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by judecares1: 8:45am
(1)you are not alone
(2) hold my hands
(3)speechless
1 Like
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by richidinho(m): 8:45am
Speechless
Thriller
That nature song
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:45am
Black or white
Heal the world
Speechless
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by azpekuliar(m): 8:45am
In no particular order ;
1. Beat it.
2. Who is it.
3. Black or White.
1 Like
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by NwaAmaikpe: 8:45am
Shakiti Bobo does it for me, but I don't have a best;
All his songs are my best..
My least listened to is Stranger in Moscow,
My best listened to is Human Nature.
But the all time best is I'll Be There.
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by Erhun10z: 8:45am
Thrillers, Beat It, Speachless
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by lomprico(m): 8:46am
Billie jean, Billie jean, billie jean!
Best song in the world ever!!
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by abumeinben(m): 8:46am
1. Thriller - no other track by any other singer has broken this track's records.
2. They don't even care about us - Dem polithieves, all over the world.
3. Billie Jean - Special recipe for players and slay mamas
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by ademoladeji(m): 8:46am
1. Thriller
2. Thriller
3. Thriller
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by maxiuc(m): 8:46am
Billie Jean
Heal the world
Earth song
Thriller
Stranger in Moscow
Do you remember
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by Touchey: 8:47am
stefanweeks:You need help
1 Like
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by piperson(m): 8:47am
Dirty Diana
Liberian girl
Human nature
I'm sorry u need to add more
Smooth criminal
Billie jean
Black or white
Man in the mirror
Stranger in Moscow
The way you make me feel
Starting something
Wickedness is when you ask us to pick 3 songS as best mj songs,
It should be what's your top 50 best mj songs
1 Like
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by Dracoe(m): 8:47am
They don't care about us
Beat it
Smooth Criminal
I still play this songs very well
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by TGoddess(f): 8:47am
Thriller,billie jean,heal the world.
|Re: What Are Your Top 3 Michael Jackson Songs Ever? by richidinho(m): 8:47am
NwaAmaikpe:Did one don madt
*new Video* | Jay-z - Pray "video Premiere"! / Empire State Of Mind : Jay Z Vs Snoop / Lil' Wayne Reclaims His Crown With 6"7'
Viewing this topic: iyafinbalo, PROPHETmichael, konkonbilo(m), zeenaman, Ladymacbee(f), acelaw, Ulu45, KunkAcid, vakjay08(m), samomoli, harryboyng(m), yuseer154(m), Delznik(m), PHC1stBorn(m), abassmayowa24(m), michaels5050, ozueozue, abusurv(m), AreaFada2, Zizicardo(f), hybeenoni, Damfostopper(m), dauddy97(m), RillJ(m), Cherokee(m), DammyOlu123(m), jplanet(m), kagari, Edipee(m), gr8virus(m), Olibboy, tspun(m), bkool7(m), Donjazzy12(m), niyisky, Rochero(m), Epraize(m), Blm12(m) and 31 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24