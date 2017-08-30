Today would have been the 59th Birthday of the King of Pop. His songs are evergreen, dancers still use them at auditions and performances, we still hear some of them at throwback themed parties. Many artistes have claimed he motivated them to do their art(music or dance). Winning over 100 awards, selling over 350million copies of his songs (highest ever), selling over 26million copies of a single album -Thriller (highest ever as well), recognised in Guiness World Records as the most successful musician ever, he undoubtedly is a LEGEND. So what are your top three(3) songs by the Thriller crooner? I wanted to ask for just one but his discography is too rich to streamline to a paltry 1. Here are some to shake up your memory.

Don't Stop Till You Get Enough (1982)

Beat It (1983)

Thriller (1983)

Billie Jean (1983)

Bad (1987)

Man in the Mirror (1987)

Smooth Criminal (1988)

Black or White (1991)

Heal The World (1992)

You Are Not Alone (1995)

Earth Song (1995)

They Don't Care About Us (1996)

Speechless (2001)

Hold My Hand -with Akon (2010)



Mine would be (in no particular order): Black or White, Smooth Criminal and They Don't Care About Us.



What are yours? Include them even if they're not on my short list.