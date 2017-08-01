₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by Jeus(m): 4:32pm
American Pastor and Televangelist Joel Osteen has been accused of closing the doors to his 16,800-person, Houston-based megachurch to flood victims.
Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze took to twitter to ask Joel Osteen why he refuses to open his door to those stranded. The pastor blocked him straightaway.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/08/american-pastor-joel-osteen-blocks.html
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by Victornezzar: 8:49pm
Guilty conscience
D guy na yahoo boy pastor
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by NwaAmaikpe: 8:49pm
Endtime pastor that can not take criticisms.
These same people tell you to turn your other cheek when you are slapped on one;
Yet they block you when you slap them on social media.
Too many sheeples,
Too many double standards.
But God is watching with his long koboko.
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by Realkenny: 8:49pm
Booked Space But Now I Have Nothing To Say, Let Me Wait For Nwaamaikpe Post Above Let me see if I can draw inspiration from it.
Now That Nwaamaikpe Has Posted I still Don't Have Anything To Say
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by chuose2: 8:49pm
America na Land of Yahoo Pastors.
All seeking their own belly!
None reach our own Pastor Sow in Dollar Adeboye of RCCG.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by BiggieSmallsVI: 8:49pm
Bleep all your pastors that collect all ur money in church and live lavish but only gives ur struggling ass prayers in return. Smh prayers!
the pastors and every other person that offers prayer when in a position to help are all mad
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by ejosh4(m): 8:49pm
What freeze said is the absolute truth, but Osteen is having Guilty Conscience
No wonder people say OTITÓ MAAN KORO....
That is 2 say THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS BITTER
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by MakCoby(m): 8:49pm
serves him right. .he seems to have an opinion on everything..Nkita ara
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by Jengem: 8:50pm
Freeze should face buhari abeg
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by kings09(m): 8:50pm
Only God knows d heart
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by sule944: 8:50pm
Jeus:today pastor without fear of God
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by GrandMufti: 8:50pm
Ok
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by NubiLove(m): 8:50pm
he has been blocking people on twitter over that same issue.
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by Flashh: 8:50pm
Freeze should go get a life outta Twitter.
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by callonme(m): 8:50pm
Oh oh
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by badmrkt(m): 8:51pm
This is why I don't trust these "men of money"...
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by lukman: 8:51pm
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by Lawalemi(m): 8:51pm
Nigerians. Dem go leave Nigeria trouble and begin poke other people's matter
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by Neimar: 8:51pm
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by Sheun001(m): 8:51pm
okay nicely done
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by darlous(m): 8:51pm
Interesting!
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by jashar(f): 8:51pm
Hhhmmmm
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by Philpham: 8:51pm
End time pastor. Am ashamed of that Joel man. They confuse gullible followers into reaping their money off them yet leave them in times of trouble
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by Fkforyou(m): 8:51pm
Omo...I don't pray to have the kind of Daddy Freeze as neighbor or colleague, he seems like the nosy type
If the pastor answer him now, wetin him want use the information do?
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by biggestmanhood(m): 8:52pm
na dem afonja
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by Chartey(m): 8:52pm
Pastorpreneur doesn't want refugees to spoil the things in his church. It doesn't even matter to him that some of the homeless people are his church members.
Mosques and other churches especially orthodox ones have been sheltering people but the prosperity preacher that collects the biggest tithes and offering doesn't want to.
The scam.
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by JaffyJoe: 8:52pm
He has since posted a tweet stating that his Church is accessible to any displaced person in need of shelter obviously because of loads of criticism on social media. These prosperity theme churches are perversion of what Christianity entails.
These are the last days indeed.
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by kygo(m): 8:52pm
Reality check. . .freeze made me proud here
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by moshoodn(m): 8:52pm
Joel...
I'll not comment cos it's Freeze and Joel.
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by Nukualofa: 8:52pm
Daddy Freeze the Nigeria idiot should tell us how many Lekki Flood victims he helped
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by Clone2020(m): 8:53pm
People are so silly and don't care to research what they read online. What does daddy freeze have to do with a Church in Houston?? Aren't there more important issues In Nigeria for him to focus his attention seeking attitude towards?
Joel Osteen's church has opened its gates go disaster victims in the paste even as far back as 2001. During this particular hurricane, the televangelist sent out a tweet praying for everyone affected, and truly at that time the church was inaccessible as the surrounding area was an impasse! What's wrong with this gbegborun of a person called Daddy Freeze? And what's the outcry about? In order to open his church to the public, he would also need authorization from the city, why can't people use their brain for a minute?
|Re: Joel Osteen Blocks Daddy Freeze On Twitter For This Reason by efilefun(m): 8:53pm
