A social media user identified as El Ifelola shared this adorable photo of a girl named Nmasinachi who sells Groundnut to pay her school fees so she can go back to school by September.



Here’s what he wrote on Facebook;



Today, I meet this beautiful girl in my plaza.(By Name Mmasinachi (Beauty Comes From God) I was shocked by her beauty. She came to buy soft drink. I then asked her what is came to do around here. Her answer got me and my kid sister surprised. She sells groundnuts, I then asked her how old and which class she is in. She said she is not going to school. Why? Due to the way things are.



Wow!and she is selling this to rise money so she can go back to school by September.

To you slay Queen that’s asking a man to pay for your school fees learn from this girl. Without make up, and she is as beautiful as this. #SitUpAndFaceLife

