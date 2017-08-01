₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by EDonHappen: 5:34pm
A social media user identified as El Ifelola shared this adorable photo of a girl named Nmasinachi who sells Groundnut to pay her school fees so she can go back to school by September.
Here’s what he wrote on Facebook;
Today, I meet this beautiful girl in my plaza.(By Name Mmasinachi (Beauty Comes From God) I was shocked by her beauty. She came to buy soft drink. I then asked her what is came to do around here. Her answer got me and my kid sister surprised. She sells groundnuts, I then asked her how old and which class she is in. She said she is not going to school. Why? Due to the way things are.
Wow!and she is selling this to rise money so she can go back to school by September.
To you slay Queen that’s asking a man to pay for your school fees learn from this girl. Without make up, and she is as beautiful as this. #SitUpAndFaceLife
Pls Share to inspire someone
Engr Francis Toochukwu Dennis
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by EDonHappen: 5:37pm
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by Yusfunoble(m): 5:39pm
Beautiful for real, God bless your hustle girl.
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by kinibigdeal(m): 5:40pm
That cant pay her school fees
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by ImDharay: 5:44pm
Huh! enrich this girl's account & she will
turn to a super model..Shiit looks cute TBH.
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by Benjom(m): 5:47pm
She's really cute... but beware of greedy men o if you know what I mean.
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by decatalyst(m): 5:49pm
Beautiful without the usual paints!
She needs to be discipline and stern in order to face the vultures(men and lesbians) of this world
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by Jephz(m): 6:00pm
i love her
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:37pm
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by Franco93: 9:37pm
k
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by jesusson22: 9:37pm
fine girl
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by Partnerbiz3: 9:37pm
Get me her contacts pls
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by Destined2win: 9:38pm
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by YINKS89(m): 9:38pm
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by okway: 9:38pm
EDonHappen:
You were shocked by this beaty?
She's fine for sure, but na these type fine we dey see everyday in Ibadan.
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by Adewalefae(m): 9:38pm
na new thing?
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by mrmrmister: 9:38pm
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by smithsydny(m): 9:38pm
So?
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by Veetee(m): 9:39pm
I pray God gives her the grace to endure till it turns out right, alot of people are going through hell
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by Realkenny: 9:39pm
G
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by Ihutomi: 9:39pm
I know u collected her number just agree bros
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Sells Groundnut To Raise Money For Her School Fees (Pics) by dhardline(m): 9:39pm
She looks beautiful truly.pure and undiluted by the facial paintings.
