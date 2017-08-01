₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by PrettyCrystal: 7:12pm
A Nigerian man was beaten up and disgraced after he was caught red-handed eating feces while doing the new Yahoo plus. The guy identified as Junior Clement who claimed to come from Warri in Delta state - revealed during his interrogation that he was instructed by native doctor to eat feces after which anything he tells his client will happen without delay.
The man also revealed that the first one he did - didn't work as he's planning to bill another foreign client $55,000 (over N20 million).
He also disclosed that they were about four boys that visited the native doctor for the 'juju' and that the others have "made it"...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/nigerian-man-mercilessly-beaten-up-over-yahoo-plus.html
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlmidAhKcF0
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by Evablizin(f): 7:16pm
Hey Abba Father,many are terribly mad but few are roaming,eating human feces just because of Wire Wire fraud,this is just crazy mehn.
If Human being don't smile while defecating just imagine clement's face while eating the feces.TUFIAKWA
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by dingbang(m): 7:17pm
Stupidity
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by Assman: 7:17pm
wait o wait o..
U mean S.HIT
like eating poo?..
Are u people sure it not over coocked beans?
How can a sane human chop poo.. WTF
Even local dogs diz days dont chop poo..
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by Chubhie: 7:20pm
Things guys do just for paper money.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by soberdrunk(m): 7:21pm
Hahahahaha!! Some people don't think, if this was true and it works 'poo' will be so scarce that we will be booking it ahead, person for just look hin guy say 'guy abeg i book ur poo'......
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by Tolexander: 7:22pm
PrettyCrystal:Nigerians can beat anything.
Saw someone eating faeces, and they still had the mind of beating him instead of taking him to a nearby psychiatric hospital.
The imbec¡le still went on to do another juju when the first didn't work. So apparent that this juju he was trying to do, while being caught, was not going to function.
The same juju he could not used to command the seen people beating him to stop, will now work for a client he could not see
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by bedspread: 7:22pm
Devil can so make human beings FOOLISH..
Wat feces and hammer? Devil is a BASTARD
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by littlewonders: 7:25pm
For 5 good minutes I've been typing and deleting trying to see if I can say anything on this case but truly I wholly have nothing to say.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by Efezik007(m): 7:25pm
Just to impress ur fellow human being !
U have to subject ur self to stupidity
God have mercy
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by clefstone(m): 7:30pm
the collapse of parental values as a result of the mass rural-urban migration of the 80s/90s is the cause of this and many of the problems that plague our nation today
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by ademasta(m): 8:34pm
Holy poo
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by Ehinmola(m): 8:41pm
Na waa o. Even DOGS don't eat poo anymore.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by billynoni(m): 8:55pm
Chai,see new way here jooor
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by remzor(m): 9:13pm
Nna nawa ooo... what will now happen to the shittor?
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by powerkey: 9:36pm
but girls loves such guys beyond anything.
Babes, una don here am oooo
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by NwaAmaikpe: 10:02pm
Making money is not easy.
But money must be made.....
If you think this boy went too far
Ask Jimoh Ibrahim what he did to be rich.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by muller101(m): 10:03pm
in this difficult economy so someone cannot eat his poo in peace again.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by Divay22(f): 10:03pm
open suckaway pit for am.
This is disgusting....All because of money...
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by Caustics: 10:03pm
he is a big fool. if you eat your own poo it wont work. poo from used pampas works best.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by Zizicardo(f): 10:03pm
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by LorDBolton(m): 10:04pm
Just sit back and "imagine" what life in Africa was like b4 the white men came
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by ruggedtimi(m): 10:04pm
so this stuff actually happens....I knw g boys wey don collect with clean hands. why guys dey go extra miles just to make money that you will eventually use to get p#ssy and come...if you cant make it g with clean hands den try something else.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by iDROID: 10:04pm
Beating well deserved. How you go chop poo because you wan blow? Nothing beats legit hustle.
It's only a matter of time. Very soon men go dey enter public toilets with spoon and plate to find poo.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by maxiuc(m): 10:04pm
Other boys that made it are the kanayos
While him is Tony umez
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by SalamRushdie: 10:05pm
Another case of the ultra low IQ that is endemic in Nigeria .
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by Jaqenhghar: 10:05pm
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by Pebcak: 10:05pm
'da fvck
|Re: Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video by mickeymimi: 10:06pm
after making that money from his poo eating ritual.....some girls will start fighting over him
...Oh God please help us.....; ,,what a society we live in.
