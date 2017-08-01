Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Yahoo Boy Eats Feces In Warri While Doing The New Yahoo Plus. Photos, Video (21284 Views)

‘girls Run Mad After We Used Them For Yahoo Plus’ (photo) / Yahoo-yahoo, Yahoo-plus, But Have You Heard About Yahoo-uber? / How The Ikorodu Bank Robbers Operated, Plus Photos Of Victims In Hospital (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





The man also revealed that the first one he did - didn't work as he's planning to bill another foreign client $55,000 (over N20 million).



He also disclosed that they were about four boys that visited the native doctor for the 'juju' and that the others have "made it"...



Source;



Watch video below;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlmidAhKcF0 A Nigerian man was beaten up and disgraced after he was caught red-handed eating feces while doing the new Yahoo plus. The guy identified as Junior Clement who claimed to come from Warri in Delta state - revealed during his interrogation that he was instructed by native doctor to eat feces after which anything he tells his client will happen without delay.The man also revealed that the first one he did - didn't work as he's planning to bill another foreign client $55,000 (over N20 million).He also disclosed that they were about four boys that visited the native doctor for the 'juju' and that the others have "made it"...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/nigerian-man-mercilessly-beaten-up-over-yahoo-plus.html Watch video below; 1 Share

Hey Abba Father,many are terribly mad but few are roaming,eating human feces just because of Wire Wire fraud,this is just crazy mehn.





If Human being don't smile while defecating just imagine clement's face while eating the feces.TUFIAKWA 69 Likes 1 Share

Stupidity 2 Likes

wait o wait o..

U mean S.HIT

like eating poo?..

Are u people sure it not over coocked beans?

How can a sane human chop poo.. WTF

Even local dogs diz days dont chop poo.. 1 Like

Things guys do just for paper money. 6 Likes

Hahahahaha!! Some people don't think, if this was true and it works 'poo' will be so scarce that we will be booking it ahead, person for just look hin guy say 'guy abeg i book ur poo'...... 32 Likes

PrettyCrystal:

A Nigerian man was beaten up and disgraced after he was caught red-handed eating feces while doing the new Yahoo plus. The guy identified as Junior Clement who claimed to come from Warri in Delta state - revealed during his interrogation that he was instructed by native doctor to eat feces after which anything he tells his client will happen without delay.



The man also revealed that the first one he did - didn't work as he's planning to bill another foreign client $55,000 (over N20 million).

Nigerians can beat anything.



Saw someone eating faeces, and they still had the mind of beating him instead of taking him to a nearby psychiatric hospital.



The imbec¡le still went on to do another juju when the first didn't work. So apparent that this juju he was trying to do, while being caught, was not going to function.

The same juju he could not used to command the seen people beating him to stop, will now work for a client he could not see Nigerians can beat anything.Saw someone eating faeces, and they still had the mind of beating him instead of taking him to a nearby psychiatric hospital.The imbec¡le still went on to do another juju when the first didn't work. So apparent that this juju he was trying to do, while being caught, was not going to function.The same juju he could not used to command the seen people beating him to stop, will now work for a client he could not see 50 Likes 5 Shares

Devil can so make human beings FOOLISH..

Wat feces and hammer? Devil is a BASTARD 8 Likes 1 Share

For 5 good minutes I've been typing and deleting trying to see if I can say anything on this case but truly I wholly have nothing to say. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Just to impress ur fellow human being !

U have to subject ur self to stupidity

God have mercy 4 Likes 1 Share

the collapse of parental values as a result of the mass rural-urban migration of the 80s/90s is the cause of this and many of the problems that plague our nation today 5 Likes

Holy poo

Na waa o. Even DOGS don't eat poo anymore.

Chai,see new way here jooor 4 Likes 1 Share

Nna nawa ooo... what will now happen to the shittor? 2 Likes

but girls loves such guys beyond anything.

Babes, una don here am oooo 2 Likes





Making money is not easy.

But money must be made.....



If you think this boy went too far

Ask Jimoh Ibrahim what he did to be rich. Making money is not easy.But money must be made.....If you think this boy went too farAsk Jimoh Ibrahim what he did to be rich. 3 Likes 2 Shares

in this difficult economy so someone cannot eat his poo in peace again. in this difficult economy so someone cannot eat his poo in peace again. 6 Likes

open suckaway pit for am.

This is disgusting....All because of money... 1 Like

he is a big fool. if you eat your own poo it wont work. poo from used pampas works best. he is a big fool. if you eat your own poo it wont work. poo from used pampas works best. 1 Like

1 Like

Just sit back and "imagine" what life in Africa was like b4 the white men came 2 Likes

so this stuff actually happens....I knw g boys wey don collect with clean hands. why guys dey go extra miles just to make money that you will eventually use to get p#ssy and come...if you cant make it g with clean hands den try something else. 1 Like





It's only a matter of time. Very soon men go dey enter public toilets with spoon and plate to find poo. Beating well deserved. How you go chop poo because you wan blow? Nothing beats legit hustle.It's only a matter of time. Very soon men go dey enter public toilets with spoon and plate to find poo. 2 Likes

Other boys that made it are the kanayos



While him is Tony umez 9 Likes 1 Share

Another case of the ultra low IQ that is endemic in Nigeria . 1 Like





'da fvck 'da fvck