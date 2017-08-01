₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by YomzzyDBlogger: 5:06am
Nigerian Musician, Peter Okoye who is currently in Atlanta, Georgia for a show shared the photo below on his IG page of his lovely kids, Cameron and Aliona.
He captioned the photo;
"My Joy and Happiness �� Cameron and Aliona Papa is really missing you guys"
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/peter-okoye-shares-cute-photo-of-his.html
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by ibkkk(f): 5:32am
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by Benjom(m): 5:50am
Cuties
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by femolacqua(m): 6:00am
They are adorable.
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by uzoclinton(m): 8:54am
I must make this money in this life
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by SydneyBrown(f): 9:34am
Beautiful kids.....
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:48pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by lilmax(m): 12:53pm
I don't just like this guy's face
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by YomzzyDBlogger: 3:36pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by 9jaAmerican: 5:48pm
lilmax:i bet he doesnt even know u dont like his face,or you may find out he doesnt like your face either...
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by lilmax(m): 6:02pm
9jaAmerican:ya I think
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:15pm
.
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by Franco93: 7:16pm
k
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by Explorers(m): 7:16pm
Cute
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by solpat(m): 7:16pm
Beautiful kids. Money is really good
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by BornnAgainChild(f): 7:16pm
*just passing
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by NwaAmaikpe: 7:16pm
Poor boy;
I wish he could say the same about Lola Omotayo.
The terror his late mother and brothers warned him against.
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by iamleumas: 7:17pm
:'
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by dapsoneh: 7:17pm
E never go greet Paul na
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by wunmi590(m): 7:17pm
Abeg enjoy your hard earn money jawe, you have worked tirelessly for it.
|Re: Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children by edeXede: 7:17pm
(0) (Reply)
