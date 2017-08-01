Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Shares Cute Photo Of His Children (1419 Views)

Nigerian Musician, Peter Okoye who is currently in Atlanta, Georgia for a show shared the photo below on his IG page of his lovely kids, Cameron and Aliona.







He captioned the photo;



"My Joy and Happiness �� Cameron and Aliona Papa is really missing you guys"





Cuties

They are adorable.

I must make this money in this life

Beautiful kids.....

I don't just like this guy's face 1 Like

Lalasticlala

lilmax:

I don't just like this guy's face



i bet he doesnt even know u dont like his face,or you may find out he doesnt like your face either... i bet he doesnt even know u dont like his face,or you may find out he doesnt like your face either... 1 Like

9jaAmerican:

i bet he doesnt even know u dont like his face,or you may find out he doesnt like your face either... ya I think ya I think

Cute

Beautiful kids. Money is really good

Poor boy;

I wish he could say the same about Lola Omotayo.



The terror his late mother and brothers warned him against. Poor boy;I wish he could say the same about Lola Omotayo.The terror his late mother and brothers warned him against.

E never go greet Paul na