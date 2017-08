Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Shares Photo Of How Arsenal Fans Now Watch Football After 4-0 Defeat (2162 Views)

Peter Okoye Shares Pictures From His Dubai Vacation / Mr Ibu's Wife Is "Back To Girl" After 4 Kids (Photo) / Peter Okoye Shares University Days Photo With Paul And A Friend (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Peter Okoye who is a Chelsea fan shared the photo above on his IG page after Liverpool's 4-0 demolition of Arsenal.



He captioned it:



"Choi! #WengerIn Liverpool 4 Arsenal 0"

That's exactly how most arsenal fans watched the match today..lol







Source: Peter Okoye who is a Chelsea fan shared the photo above on his IG page after Liverpool's 4-0 demolition of Arsenal.He captioned it:That's exactly how most arsenal fans watched the match today..lolSource: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/peter-okoye-shares-photo-of-how-arsenal.html

. I no follow . I no follow

OK

I doubt they will still wear their jersey close to d viewing center

Asernal fans now. 1 Like

.

....

High blood pressure fall on dem

Ije uwa

New word has just been added in the dictionary

"Mayweather" :it means to beat up, to discipline



For e.g Liverpool Mayweathered Asernal







Ayam Mc Funnynation



AbjFinestMc



Nairaland official comedian

l

Blue is the colour

Arsenal is fuccked as long as Wenger remains.

Lol s for savage

vivypretty:

I doubt they will still wear their jersey close to d viewing center But you should know that they are already used to loosing But you should know that they are already used to loosing

arsenal is something else.

•••Heart breaks in relationship ain't nothing compared to the kinda heart scatter wey Arsene Wenger dey give Arsenal fans...

Hahaha let me laugh out my sorrows joor,Am the cause of Arsenal fans foolishness... well transfer window is still open,Arsenal fans should apply for change of club online at least before 11:59pm Wednesday.

Mmm

S

ok

G

Is wenger making Arsenal popular or what?

I'll still put on my Jersey