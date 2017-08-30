₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by three: 6:48am
This twitter user says the number mix up is an FG policy for cheaper calls!
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by 24sqm: 6:49am
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by Machiavelli1(m): 6:53am
WTF is he saying?
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by GavelSlam: 6:56am
People write any piece of crap they can invent.
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by Sunnynwa: 7:03am
GavelSlam:
Machiavelli1:
What he's saying is that when you call Nigeria from the UK, instead of the UK number you called with appearing on the recipient's phone, a Nigerian local number will appear. This has happened to me a many times too and people will be asking, "when did you come back?"
The reason that is happening though is because the FG through the NCC increased tariff for international inbound calls by more than 500%. This made the foreign network providers to now route their call through local Nigerian numbers do they are charged as local calls.
Cunny man die, Cunny man bury am
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by GavelSlam: 7:06am
Sunnynwa:
But not happening with Lycamobile.
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by three: 7:09am
Machiavelli1:
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by Lakeside79(m): 7:10am
Doesn't happen with all UK numbers Virgin Mobile for instance didn't happen
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by three: 7:12am
GavelSlam:
Lebara always shows random numbers already so no change there
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by amarilo: 7:38am
Lakeside79:How many people uses virgin to call nigeria ? May be they are not bordered cos they have less traffic towards nigeria.
It happens with lycamobile as well.
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by Sunnynwa: 7:40am
GavelSlam:
It is happening with all of them but not all the time as sometimes the caller's number appears.
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by firstclassmumu(m): 7:55am
E tire me self My family think say i dey lie say I dey uk
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by obo389(m): 7:57am
But when calling UK and US from Nigeria, it's somehow cheap.
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by Ebubemg(m): 8:07am
No wonder
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by Thewrath(m): 8:37am
firstclassmumu:
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by Satansadvocate: 8:44am
Dr Dipo the dipo
do you think you can escape from nigerias buhari spirit by moving to london. I laugh in spiritual wicked ness.
We are all together in this mess. So the spirit of buhari you voted in will chase us all into hades to always remind us that we are from 9ja.
So you want to come and escape abi
I laugh again in spiritual wicked ness
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:49am
Im just here to read comments
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by Addicted2Women: 8:56am
This guy is probably an 18 year old kid
Why would i want my phone number to show when i call Nigeria or some other countries ??
That's why i don't have a phone number or SIM card in my phone, i just download a textme app on my phone and get a free phone number
This is 2017 and not 1965, no one trips for foreign phone numbers anymore
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by medolab90(m): 8:56am
Next
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by Heromaniaa: 8:57am
Been noticing
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by Suavefunds: 8:57am
wetin man go do
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by alexistaiwo: 8:58am
No wonder my family members been asking when I will show up at the family home. They thought that I am back to base
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by jashar(f): 8:58am
Is he not roaming the number? I thought it was a network thing....
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by hardywaltz(m): 8:59am
We complain too much in this country.
U just want people to know you are abroad when it shows +447*******
Moreover it doesn't happen with Lycamobile (especially when u use the Nigerian Plan that gives u 250 mins call time to Nigeria) or EE
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by threadstone(m): 9:00am
Satansadvocate:
you're just mean af!!
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by lafuria1(m): 9:00am
so the only issue here is your number changes to a local number here right?
my question is, what happens when someone in nigeria is making international calls?
this isnt a big deal tho
the big problem i see is when family keep seeing different numbers every time you call from abroad, is this an issue ?
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by adatemi: 9:00am
GavelSlam:It does! I use Lycalmobile and have gotten questions like "when did you arrive?"
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by DJInfluence: 9:00am
The guy no get problem at all. I no even want people to see my number at all. This one dey complain say number no show. Anyway, na person wey chop belleful dey make this kind complain.
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by EmekaBlue(m): 9:00am
Nigerians and to want to form living in diaspora
next news plz
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by Oladipo1166(m): 9:01am
wetin consign me, I never travel out of naija b4.
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by soberdrunk(m): 9:01am
Oga shay want everybody to dey see +44......
|Re: When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG by jerryunit48: 9:02am
Why are you guys worried about the number showing? It is Nigeria be happy you got through
