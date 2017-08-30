Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / When You Call From Abroad Do People See Nigerian Numbers? Twitter User Blames FG (2049 Views)

This twitter user says the number mix up is an FG policy for cheaper calls!

WTF is he saying? 4 Likes

People write any piece of crap they can invent.

GavelSlam:

People write any piece of crap they can invent. Machiavelli1:

WTF is he saying?

What he's saying is that when you call Nigeria from the UK, instead of the UK number you called with appearing on the recipient's phone, a Nigerian local number will appear. This has happened to me a many times too and people will be asking, "when did you come back?"



The reason that is happening though is because the FG through the NCC increased tariff for international inbound calls by more than 500%. This made the foreign network providers to now route their call through local Nigerian numbers do they are charged as local calls.



But not happening with Lycamobile. 1 Like

Doesn't happen with all UK numbers Virgin Mobile for instance didn't happen

Lebara always shows random numbers already so no change there Lebara always shows random numbers already so no change there 1 Like

How many people uses virgin to call nigeria ? May be they are not bordered cos they have less traffic towards nigeria.

It happens with lycamobile as well.

E tire me self My family think say i dey lie say I dey uk 1 Like

But when calling UK and US from Nigeria, it's somehow cheap.

No wonder

Been noticing

Hey guys,

No wonder my family members been asking when I will show up at the family home. They thought that I am back to base





Is he not roaming the number? I thought it was a network thing....

We complain too much in this country.

U just want people to know you are abroad when it shows +447*******

Moreover it doesn't happen with Lycamobile (especially when u use the Nigerian Plan that gives u 250 mins call time to Nigeria) or EE 1 Like

so the only issue here is your number changes to a local number here right?

my question is, what happens when someone in nigeria is making international calls?



this isnt a big deal tho



the big problem i see is when family keep seeing different numbers every time you call from abroad, is this an issue ?

The guy no get problem at all. I no even want people to see my number at all. This one dey complain say number no show. Anyway, na person wey chop belleful dey make this kind complain.

Nigerians and to want to form living in diaspora



next news plz

wetin consign me, I never travel out of naija b4.

Oga shay want everybody to dey see +44......