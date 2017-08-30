₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by PropertiesNaija: 7:01am
Construction is set to begin on a new city in Lagos known as the Imperial International Business City, a joint venture development between Channeldrill Resources Limited and the Elegushi royal family. The city , according to its promoters , was conceived after the Lagos State Government gave approval for the expansion of Ikate Kingdom by 200 hectares of land to Lekki Phase 1, through dredging of the lagoon , and is expected to run from the end of Freedom Road to the end of NICON Town .
As the date for the commencement of dredging work approaches, the infrastructure consultants to the project , Mott MacDonald Limited, of the United Kingdom, said a four- day site inspection of the project site had been completed. The leader of the team, Stuart Croucher, said the visit was to finalise preparations for the take off of construction of the eco-friendly city . He said the infrastructure design of the city would be based on ensuring that the city was self -sustaining ; be a smart and an eco -friendly city ; have steady flow of traffic ; a flood free lifetime of 100 years; general utility efficiency, and the best technology .
“ The city is being designed to align with the future developmental expansion and population growth of Lagos State for the next 50 years. The dream of making this a reality has been further boosted by the Lagos State Government ’ s 2030 transport vision plans , which will be very useful for the IIBC connectivity design, ” Croucher said .
He also stated that part of his firm’ s mandate was to ensure that the city was a zero flood zone for the next 100 years, and was already working with Royal HaskoningDHV of the Netherlands as the reclamation and marine consultants to the project . He also commended the state ’ s civil service that his team had been working with on the project , adding that they had been very helpful and welcoming. He said that after seeing the plans and designs, the government had been convinced that the project would fit into the administration’ s goal of making Lagos a smart mega city .
The Managing Director of Channeldrill Resources Limited , Mr . Femi Akioye , said the transportation network of the city would promote efficiency within the city and beyond .
He said the design would incorporate footways , and pedestrian cycle connecting the marina to the central business district.
He added, “ This will reduce the reliance on cars which in turn reduces the burden added on air quality. Mixed use developments are in line with the sustainability strategy to reduce distance and modes of transport. So, by providing shaded walkways, walking can be made safe under all weather conditions .
“ For cyclists, a segregated cycle paths will be built into the transport network to provide a safer environment where residents can feel more comfortable to cycle. The road hierarchy and public realm will also address the safety of cyclists and will aim to include changing facilities within the commercial development in the area.” He said that for public transportation , the parking capacity would be limited , and people in the city would be connected to decent public transport , which would be easily accessible throughout the island.
www.punchng.com/construction-of-lagos-business-city-set-to-begin/
www.naijapropertieonline.com
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by EngtTemmy(m): 7:05am
Eko o ni baje
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by Simplesoul05(m): 7:40am
Itesiwaju Eko.....
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by Addicted2Women: 8:50am
Where ?? In the ocean ??
Lagos State is cramped like New York City and Philadelphia, no one wants to live in a city that never sleeps, 24hr disturbance from trains and car horn
Lagos State is very small and half of Lagos is ocean,
rivers or lakes
They should buy lands from their neighboring good for nothing states like Ogun state and Ondo
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by jerryunit48: 8:51am
Wow
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by NwaAmaikpe: 8:51am
Food don come for agberos and Omoniles.
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by soberdrunk(m): 8:51am
Whenever i read about all the developments in Lagos i feel very bad for my 'adopted' state Rivers state because i know she has the potentials of competing with and even overtaking Lagos if only her indigenes will stop killing each other and focus on development
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by idrisolaide(m): 8:51am
oooh
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by Nostradamu(m): 8:51am
Mega City? Hmm.
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by Wolfbrother(m): 8:52am
Lagos is swallowing all the money and investments
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by qualityovenbake(m): 8:52am
Lagos Leads, others follows.
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by richidinho(m): 8:52am
Ok, nice one
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by ademoladeji(m): 8:52am
We need developers to develop a No-man's-land
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by MrRhymes101(m): 8:52am
it appears only Lagos state has a futuristic plan in Nigeria
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by Benekruku(m): 8:52am
Dredging!
When there re solid large expanse of land yet to be exploited
Why congest the city at an explosive cost!
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by Elslim: 8:53am
we're are d developers?? come and see oh somebody wants to collect ur work from you
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by Oladipo1166(m): 8:53am
some years to come Lagos 'll be better than Dubai, if you believe click like if you don't click share.
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by JJBROS: 8:54am
LAGOS OUR HOME
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by Heromaniaa: 8:54am
Eko onibaje
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by PapaBrowne(m): 8:55am
Ambode is simply put: a radical super man!!
If you go to even far away Epe and see what this guy has done there in just 2 years, you will know that no be to dey form propaganda like the failures running Abuja.
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by awoo47: 8:55am
Addicted2Women:lagos is goin thru all dis stress because of ur flatino broda nd sisters who's life ambition is to hustle in lagos. Yet it is greeted with insult jus because of one Nigeria jus know if u get ur biafra _flatinos won't be permitted to take even dier underwares bk to potor Republic
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by ritababe(f): 8:55am
Wolfbrother:
exactly
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by theSpark(m): 8:56am
Hope people will not be rendered homeless by this? Like Otodo Gbame.
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by richidinho(m): 8:56am
Elslim:
Mttcheew
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by FakoMaybach1: 8:59am
Dem don start again oo, using technology to fight Nature. Well Eko o ni baje, it will only get drowned. With all the flooding going on world wide some foolish people are testing the sea, i only pity the people that will spend millions to live there; they are only purchasing strife at a high cost
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by Buccinator(m): 9:03am
White Chimpanzee Project. . .wouldn't be bad if major business cities borrow a leaf from this.
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City by PearlStreet(m): 9:04am
Addicted2Women:
