|Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by mezynaija(m): 5:56pm
Nigerian Man Jumps To His Death After He Was Asked To Leave The Refugee Camp In Italy (Watch Video)
We have received a video of a Nigerian man who committed suicide by jumping off a 2-storey building after he was asked to go leave a refugee camp in Italy.
The video is very Graphic… and we mean very graphic. Details are quite sketchy right now, but we’d bring you more on this soon.
Watch Below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=it8MG4Acy8c
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/08/nigerian-man-jumps-to-his-death-after.html
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by paiz(m): 5:59pm
Hardship everywhere for Nigerians
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by DannyJ19(m): 6:00pm
So those guys can't catch him....see as dem do like De Gea..
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by shamecurls(m): 6:01pm
Hope say hin die sha?
And if yes, Will the burial be in Italy or Nigeria cos men must chop and peff
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by Alikote: 6:02pm
mezynaija:Africans why not bring a heap of mattress for him to land ....instead of video
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:05pm
Jumped off a two storey building
And some people were even trying to catch him...Bad!
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by meezynetwork(m): 6:12pm
Such a pity
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by Larryfest(m): 6:38pm
Looks more like stunt gone bad....
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by Baloselly(m): 9:03pm
Village people on the roll
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by Doctorphil: 9:04pm
I wish I was there... Would have catch him
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by jhydebaba(m): 9:04pm
RIP guy
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by soberdrunk(m): 9:04pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by modelmike7(m): 9:04pm
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by tociano009(m): 9:05pm
That is how a Cameroon guy took a poison last month in Germany, but was rescue and later received resident permit
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by burkingx(f): 9:05pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by modelmike7(m): 9:05pm
Doctorphil:
O shey! Doctor superman!!
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by burkingx(f): 9:05pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:06pm
Nice video...
My favourite part was when the body landed on the hard floor with such a thud.
Such a brilliant performance from the deceased.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by bsjohn92(m): 9:06pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by Franco93: 9:06pm
Why take a life people struggle to keep.
He's soo stupid
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by debeo: 9:06pm
Chisos!
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by burkingx(f): 9:06pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by pennywys: 9:06pm
Candidates choosing University of Port Harcourt as their choice of institution should check my signature for post UTME registration and admission process
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by dust144(m): 9:06pm
Chai!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by austinosita(m): 9:06pm
His soul RIP
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by OrestesDante: 9:06pm
I hope he didn't die
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by taguafuo: 9:07pm
Bad leadership in Nigeria have led to the death of millions. Our redemption is near. RIP to the dead.
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by fk001: 9:07pm
Ayya village people come follow this guy go italy
That's why i always give my village people respect whenever i visit.
And they will keep on praising me
They don't know I am doing it deliberately to escape from their wrath
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by winkmart: 9:08pm
Bye bye sir
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by uzoclinton(m): 9:08pm
Rip
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by decatalyst(m): 9:10pm
DannyJ19:
De Gea?
Or peter cech of Arsenal
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) by Kokaine(m): 9:10pm
why this broda run dat kind show na?
