Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Italy By Jumping Off A 2 Storey Building (video) (7481 Views)

Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) / Man Commits Suicide In Imo, Leaves Passport, US Visa By His Dangling Feet / Man Commits Suicide In Lagos On Wedding Eve, Drops Suicide Message For Sister (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Man Jumps To His Death After He Was Asked To Leave The Refugee Camp In Italy (Watch Video)





We have received a video of a Nigerian man who committed suicide by jumping off a 2-storey building after he was asked to go leave a refugee camp in Italy.



The video is very Graphic… and we mean very graphic. Details are quite sketchy right now, but we’d bring you more on this soon.



Watch Below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=it8MG4Acy8c



Source: We have received a video of a Nigerian man who committed suicide by jumping off a 2-storey building after he was asked to go leave a refugee camp in Italy.The video is very Graphic… and we mean very graphic. Details are quite sketchy right now, but we’d bring you more on this soon.Watch Below;Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/08/nigerian-man-jumps-to-his-death-after.html

Hardship everywhere for Nigerians



So those guys can't catch him....see as dem do like De Gea.. So those guys can't catch him....see as dem do like De Gea.. 6 Likes

Hope say hin die sha?



And if yes, Will the burial be in Italy or Nigeria cos men must chop and peff 4 Likes

mezynaija:

Nigerian Man Jumps To His Death After He Was Asked To Leave The Refugee Camp In Italy (Watch Video)





We have received a video of a Nigerian man who committed suicide by jumping off a 2-storey building after he was asked to go leave a refugee camp in Italy.



The video is very Graphic… and we mean very graphic. Details are quite sketchy right now, but we’d bring you more on this soon.



Watch Below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=it8MG4Acy8c



Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/08/nigerian-man-jumps-to-his-death-after.html



lalasticlala seun mynd44 Africans why not bring a heap of mattress for him to land ....instead of video Africans why not bring a heap of mattress for him to land ....instead of video 2 Likes



And some people were even trying to catch him...Bad! Jumped off a two storey buildingAnd some people were even trying to catch him...Bad!

Such a pity

Looks more like stunt gone bad.... 4 Likes

Village people on the roll

I wish I was there... Would have catch him

RIP guy

RIP

That is how a Cameroon guy took a poison last month in Germany, but was rescue and later received resident permit

1 Like

Doctorphil:

I wish I was there... Would have catch him

O shey! Doctor superman!! O shey! Doctor superman!!

1 Like





Nice video...





My favourite part was when the body landed on the hard floor with such a thud.





Such a brilliant performance from the deceased. Nice video...My favourite part was when the body landed on the hard floor with such a thud.Such a brilliant performance from the deceased. 5 Likes 1 Share

Why take a life people struggle to keep.

He's soo stupid

Chisos!

Candidates choosing University of Port Harcourt as their choice of institution should check my signature for post UTME registration and admission process

Chai!!!! 3 Likes

His soul RIP

I hope he didn't die 1 Like

Bad leadership in Nigeria have led to the death of millions. Our redemption is near. RIP to the dead.

















That's why i always give my village people respect whenever i visit.







And they will keep on praising me







They don't know I am doing it deliberately to escape from their wrath Ayya village people come follow this guy go italyThat's why i always give my village people respect whenever i visit.And they will keep on praising meThey don't know I am doing it deliberately to escape from their wrath 1 Like

Bye bye sir

Rip

DannyJ19:



So those guys can't catch him....see as dem do like De Gea..

De Gea?



Or peter cech of Arsenal De Gea?Or peter cech of Arsenal 1 Like