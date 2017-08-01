₦airaland Forum

Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by Islie: 6:47pm
Music promoter shares girlfriend’s nude on social media, arraigned over threat to life


By John Chikezie




A Lagos-based music promoter and graphic artist, Victor Aligbe, accused of uploading nude pictures of his girlfriend on social media over sex chats with a white man, was yesterday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrate Court, Lagos.

The 27-year-old artist, who pleaded not guilty, was docked on a three count charge of breach of peace and threat to life.

After uploading the pictures, Aligbe allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend, Cynthia Duru, 26, and vowed to commit suicide if she decides to break up with him.

According to the charge, Aligbe did threaten Cynthia with text messages and thereby conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The police prosecutor, Asp Simon Imhonwa told the court that the incident occurred on August 17 at Lawal Street, Alaba Area Lagos.

Imhonwa said that Cynthia received a call from her boyfriend to come to his friend’s family house at Lawal Street.

He said, “But on getting to the address she was threatened with a cutlass by her boyfriend and her phone was forcefully collected from her”.

“The accused demanded her phone password and transferred her nude pictures to his phone which he later uploaded on a Facebook account. He thereafter threatened her with text messages”, he said.

However, According to Aligbe’s statement, he began dating Cynthia after they met on an online dating site called ‘Hitwe’ in 2016.

He stated that Cynthia thereafter moved into his apartment and they started living together, with the permission of her parents.

He said that he discovered that his girlfriend was cheating on him with some white men on Facebook but she denied it when he confronted her.

Aligbe said that Cynthia angrily left his house for months after the confrontation and refused coming back.

He, however, denied uploading her pictures on social media but claimed his friend known as “concentrate” did.

He also claimed that he was an internet fraudster who taught his girlfriend how to defraud people using the internet.

He stated that a white man name Ryan kubick used to send money to them through Money Gram but his girlfriend got greedy and decided to end the relationship after receiving the last payment.

Aligbe said. “I am into ‘yahoo yahoo’. One white man named Ryan called me from United States of America that he found out that my girlfriend has been scamming him by collecting huge sums from him in the pretence of paying him a visit to the US.

“I taught her everything she needed to know about the business and now she understands it. She now went behind my back to collect the money without telling me,” he claimed.

The presiding Magistrate, Bolanle O. Osusanmi granted Aligbe bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The matter was further adjourned till October 30 for mention.



https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/08/music-promoter-shares-girlfriends-nude-social-media-arraigned-threat-life/


Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by paiz(m): 7:15pm
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by zahnaughty1da: 9:42pm
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by kittykollinxx(m): 9:42pm
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Ontarget: 9:42pm
You don't even need to feel secured by not sending nudes to anyone. Your nude photos can be taken even when you are sleeping nude or through some hidden cameras somewhere.
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by MemphisRaynes: 9:42pm
If he shared nude online, he has gone from music promoter to nudic promoter.

Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by Orchid45: 9:42pm
some guys eeh!
some guys eeh!
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by richidinho(m): 9:42pm
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by daclint(m): 9:42pm
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by Piiko(m): 9:43pm
This is serious
This is serious
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by Badonasty(m): 9:43pm
Immature guys everywhere
Immature guys everywhere
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by winkmart: 9:43pm
So Yahoo is a business now Kwantinue
So Yahoo is a business now Kwantinue
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by soberdrunk(m): 9:43pm
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Evaberry(f): 9:43pm
I came to see the nudes

why are you disappointing the Vaseline crew op
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Paragon311(m): 9:43pm
Stupidity has now become a norm in our society.

Bunch of fools roaming freely lately
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by Goddygee(m): 9:43pm
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by Bluezy13(m): 9:43pm
sorry
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by Ultimus: 9:44pm
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by EndtimeJudge(m): 9:44pm
Girls ehn... Money is root of evils
Girls ehn... Money is root of evils
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:44pm
Bush meat don finally catch the hunter
Bush meat don finally catch the hunter
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by mictima(m): 9:44pm
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by chloride6: 9:44pm
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by Bennyrock: 9:44pm
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by PearlStreet(m): 9:44pm
Victor Aligbe

Cynthia Duru

Developer don develop development.

Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by nnokwa042(m): 9:45pm
U go teach Igbo girl yahoo yahoo don't u know Igbo's a fast learner?don't try it next time
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Divay22(f): 9:45pm
That's what we call knifing in the game...
but the babe sha cheesy
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by krestup: 9:46pm
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by AmaechiLinus(m): 9:48pm
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Daeylar(f): 9:48pm
I don't even know why the guy is angry, is it because the babe cheated on him or that she tried to double cross him in their yahoo yahoo business.

I wonder if the any or all of the above is true,
If true the girl knows the kind of guy she is with and still had the mind to try and play a fast one on him.
Let her carry her cross

If she is innocent then the guy is very wrong for that
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Tanimola26: 9:48pm
How did he get it in the first place? Their nude, their life
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend's Nude On Social Media by Lucid1(m): 9:50pm
Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Lothario(m): 9:51pm
Which music promoter he's a drop dead broke ass nigga

