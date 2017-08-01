₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,496 members, 3,758,970 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 09:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media (4972 Views)
Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media / Couple Drugged, Raped Friend’s Wife, Share On Social Media Over N1.2m Debt (pic) / Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Islie: 6:47pm
Music promoter shares girlfriend’s nude on social media, arraigned over threat to life
By John Chikezie
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/08/music-promoter-shares-girlfriends-nude-social-media-arraigned-threat-life/
lalasticlala
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by paiz(m): 7:15pm
.
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by zahnaughty1da: 9:42pm
ftc
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by kittykollinxx(m): 9:42pm
where is the nude?
14 Likes
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Ontarget: 9:42pm
You don't even need to feel secured by not sending nudes to anyone. Your nude photos can be taken even when you are sleeping nude or through some hidden cameras somewhere.
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by MemphisRaynes: 9:42pm
If he shared nude online, he has gone from music promoter to nudic promoter.
1 Like
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Orchid45: 9:42pm
some guys eeh!
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by richidinho(m): 9:42pm
1 Like
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by daclint(m): 9:42pm
Where the nude pics first?
3 Likes
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Piiko(m): 9:43pm
This is serious
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Badonasty(m): 9:43pm
Islie:
Immature guys everywhere
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by winkmart: 9:43pm
So Yahoo is a business now Kwantinue
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by soberdrunk(m): 9:43pm
Please signify if like me you came here to see the nudes......
5 Likes
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Evaberry(f): 9:43pm
I came to see the nudes
why are you disappointing the Vaseline crew op
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Paragon311(m): 9:43pm
Stupidity has now become a norm in our society.
Bunch of fools roaming freely lately
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Goddygee(m): 9:43pm
where the nude na?
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Bluezy13(m): 9:43pm
zahnaughty1da:sorry
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Ultimus: 9:44pm
Opens thread.
Walks out disappointed.
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by EndtimeJudge(m): 9:44pm
Girls ehn... Money is root of evils
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:44pm
Bush meat don finally catch the hunter
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by mictima(m): 9:44pm
cart before the horse
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by chloride6: 9:44pm
Came here to see the nudes...
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Bennyrock: 9:44pm
Chui
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by PearlStreet(m): 9:44pm
Victor Aligbe
Cynthia Duru
Developer don develop development.
3 Likes
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by nnokwa042(m): 9:45pm
U go teach Igbo girl yahoo yahoo don't u know Igbo's a fast learner?don't try it next time
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Divay22(f): 9:45pm
That's what we call knifing in the game...
but the babe sha
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by krestup: 9:46pm
Okay.. I ve heard but how does it affect the price of garri in the market!
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by AmaechiLinus(m): 9:48pm
Mtchewww.
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Daeylar(f): 9:48pm
I don't even know why the guy is angry, is it because the babe cheated on him or that she tried to double cross him in their yahoo yahoo business.
I wonder if the any or all of the above is true,
If true the girl knows the kind of guy she is with and still had the mind to try and play a fast one on him.
Let her carry her cross
If she is innocent then the guy is very wrong for that
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Tanimola26: 9:48pm
How did he get it in the first place? Their nude, their life
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Lucid1(m): 9:50pm
daclint:
Go 2 poRnHub you'll find enough nudes there
|Re: Music Promoter Shares Girlfriend’s Nude On Social Media by Lothario(m): 9:51pm
Which music promoter he's a drop dead broke ass nigga
1 Like
Woman Killed By Boyfriend For Admitting To Having HIV / I'm Ready To Return To The States--edward Snowden / Return All The Money You Stole Within 2 Weeks- Plateau Gov Tells Govt Officials
Viewing this topic: MDsambo, Valto(m), Oluwasaeon(m), Ogana325, Confirmer(m), MAssociate(m), umar745(m), Geenosko, Machina(m), Alexrayz(m), Ore000, Adaezemum(f), Kenth3433(m), Babashegs, Turks, diggz, davidflo(m), jidestroud(m), dake40(m), loveskey4chukwu, kennyblaze007(m), mercyland93(m), welly440, beatcoins(m), LEX4352(m), islandmoon, Mrbllymer, DrayZee, lamalang(m), KNGboss(m), NextGovernor(m), odalon, yalecious, Emperoo, Vicintonsh(m), luvtoyota(m), tonero263(m), tianshie(m), Maychang, jerrybakermillz(m), Akeem1759, sukkot, Rtopzy(f), Partyrider(m), AJohnnasa(m), emmatuxz(m), lovetruth(m), xpizzy(m), PhilSeth, Dikolas(m), Viccur(m), crownedprinz(m), overdrive(m), Seyidlc(m), dijon, victorvezx(m), emi12(f), Oloripelebe, murphymakun(m), Boooooooooni, inspiredbelieve, worldtoin(m), oyibo4real, Emperorone(m), Kevsman(m), jjcena(m), oluswaggz(m), mattiu(m), MrMoney007, TEYA, Eruditerichy(m), Reborn14(m), IamLEGEND1, jonextee(m), wrench, treasuredm(f), Noblechykk(m), williamdeluxe(m), mizskyhigh, shugasofttouch, musaezzy, oyedepoadekunle, DrWhizy(m), sammylee002, Dyt(f), Raiders1973, icon1990, henribj(m), chemicalwasiu(m), PissedOffWeed(m), michealadah(m), MrJorge(m), skillatch(m), Chrisdavis, Babatundecash, kaz4sure, sleazy5(m), ogbevireo(m), EmeeNaka, AutoReportNG, chidekings(m), Annruby(f), Dabaj, MrDexter(m), mysteriousD, andi78(m), ELShehzad, Kneyo(m), bryce1(m), makseg2002(m), DaintyJenny(f), stepo707, ridbell01(m), Godswillnwaoma(m), sosowater, daddysprincess1, khristology(m), DrPlato, Mandynews(f), Obikodo(m), ortegae, sirssb(m), PrintMedia, Rotiix(m), crowbar(m), paiz(m), Munzy14(m), Ajaoogbo, toyining(f), tracyfemmmm, arote(m), Patobanton, yahay24, stardragon(m), Triplel, favouredi, fatherjesse(m), TiffanyJ(f), Lucid1(m), proff010, bigjoe1000, cenjyl, Adebowale89(m), Mophasa(m), Justice1997, ErnieSmallzz(f), kingjahjah(m), odyx, hos4x(m), simmydebadest(m), patola080(m), MyIncorp, LogoDWhiz(m), bunches(f), brighttech95(m), bludavekela(m), jaysmama(f), hobat4cash(m), cc77(m), ayomicomplete, kobijacobs(m), Emmaco(m), seribroo56(m), Watchit1, siranointed4life, acevic(m), Phamoxy(m), RaphaellaDD(f), sholzy216, TouchOfSpice(m), akata1, Primebuilders(m) and 212 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24