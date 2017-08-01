Music promoter shares girlfriend’s nude on social media, arraigned over threat to life





By John Chikezie









A Lagos-based music promoter and graphic artist, Victor Aligbe, accused of uploading nude pictures of his girlfriend on social media over sex chats with a white man, was yesterday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrate Court, Lagos.



The 27-year-old artist, who pleaded not guilty, was docked on a three count charge of breach of peace and threat to life.



After uploading the pictures, Aligbe allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend, Cynthia Duru, 26, and vowed to commit suicide if she decides to break up with him.



According to the charge, Aligbe did threaten Cynthia with text messages and thereby conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.



The police prosecutor, Asp Simon Imhonwa told the court that the incident occurred on August 17 at Lawal Street, Alaba Area Lagos.



Imhonwa said that Cynthia received a call from her boyfriend to come to his friend’s family house at Lawal Street.



He said, “But on getting to the address she was threatened with a cutlass by her boyfriend and her phone was forcefully collected from her”.



“The accused demanded her phone password and transferred her nude pictures to his phone which he later uploaded on a Facebook account. He thereafter threatened her with text messages”, he said.



However, According to Aligbe’s statement, he began dating Cynthia after they met on an online dating site called ‘Hitwe’ in 2016.



He stated that Cynthia thereafter moved into his apartment and they started living together, with the permission of her parents.



He said that he discovered that his girlfriend was cheating on him with some white men on Facebook but she denied it when he confronted her.



Aligbe said that Cynthia angrily left his house for months after the confrontation and refused coming back.



He, however, denied uploading her pictures on social media but claimed his friend known as “concentrate” did.



He also claimed that he was an internet fraudster who taught his girlfriend how to defraud people using the internet.



He stated that a white man name Ryan kubick used to send money to them through Money Gram but his girlfriend got greedy and decided to end the relationship after receiving the last payment.



Aligbe said. “I am into ‘yahoo yahoo’. One white man named Ryan called me from United States of America that he found out that my girlfriend has been scamming him by collecting huge sums from him in the pretence of paying him a visit to the US.



“I taught her everything she needed to know about the business and now she understands it. She now went behind my back to collect the money without telling me,” he claimed.



The presiding Magistrate, Bolanle O. Osusanmi granted Aligbe bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.



The matter was further adjourned till October 30 for mention.





