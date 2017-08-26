₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 7:35pm On Aug 30
Read the press statement by the Nigeria Police Force Bauchi State Command;
In an ongoing effort to stop the extra-judicial killing by some notorious group popularly known as Babeli within Bauchi/Ganjuwa/Darazo LGAs. On 26/08/2017 Anti-Kidnapping Unit traced and arrested one Bello Abdullahi ‘m’ of Basirka Village, Jigawa State at Dajin Mountain, Bauchi LGA.
The suspect was wanted in connection of extra judicial killing, torture and extortion of Fulani nomads on fabricated allegations of being in connection with a criminal offence.
The suspect voluntarily confessed that he was involved in the extra judicial killing of the following: Ahmadu Musa Ardo ‘m’ 20yrs of Buzun Village, Ganjuwa LGA “Deceased”. Musa Saleh ‘m’ 19yrs of Balmo Village, Darazo LGA “Deceased”.
Meanwhile, on 19/08/2017 at about 0800hrs a case was reported at Maina Maji Division that, in the house of one Abdullahi Ori ‘male’ of Wuro Bogga Village, Duguri District, Alkaleri LGA, whom went for this year’s Hajj Pilgrimage at Saudi Arabia leaving his two wives at home, Fatima Abdullahi and Hindatu Abdullahi the younger wife.
When Fatima Abdullahi went out, her co-wife Hindatu Abdullahi went her room and took her child, a two weeks old baby named Mohammed Abdullahi to her own room and administered a suspected insecticide popularly known as Pia-Pia in to his mouth as a result the baby became unconscious and was rushed to a nearby dispensary at Gigyari Village, later the baby died on the process of referring to General Hospital same day.
The suspect was arrested and also the remaining quantity of suspected toxic insecticide was recovered, now on the process of scientific examination. Meanwhile the suspect confessed voluntarily to the offence and will soon be charge to court after investigation.
All the cases mentioned are under discreet investigation after which the suspects will be charge to court as soon as possible
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/notorious-babeli-gang-member-arrested-extra-judicial-killing-fulanis-photos.html
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 7:35pm On Aug 30
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by OrestesDante: 7:38pm On Aug 30
As a man sows shall he reap. Buhari matter is not even here at all.... na wa o
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by decatalyst(m): 7:38pm On Aug 30
They should face justice when it is HOT
Say no to favoritism!
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by Balkan(m): 7:41pm On Aug 30
Why are people defending themselves against fulanies always get arrested?
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by VargasVee(m): 7:44pm On Aug 30
Some women are mean.
What on earth would make you want to take a baby's life?
Dayuum
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by Omeokachie: 7:52pm On Aug 30
Because Buhari have succeeded in turning the country into an animal farm where some animals are more equal than others.
Some blood are more sacred than those of others.
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by Ajewealth123(m): 8:06pm On Aug 30
Since it is a case against Fulani's, our nomadic president and his associates will act.useless sets of people.
I dey my house for mushin lie Mohammed and his sets of nomadic idiot should come beat me
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by modelmike7(m): 10:03pm On Aug 30
An eye for an eye...
Any Fulani or anyone found killing of killing another soul should be killed.
4 Likes
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by Doctorphil: 10:03pm On Aug 30
Kill him too
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by Dutchey(m): 10:05pm On Aug 30
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by skywalker495: 10:06pm On Aug 30
SENTIMEMTS EVERYWHERE
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by Franco93: 10:06pm On Aug 30
How on earth did we share the same roof with this people?
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:07pm On Aug 30
Animal farm indeed
Death fall on buhari and his useless generation
7 Likes
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by PearlStreet(m): 10:08pm On Aug 30
Since the government has refused to prosecute the murderous herdsmen of the fulani stock, citizens have taken it upon themselves to ensure retributive justice.
Very soon, if the government continues to act irresponsibly, various ethnicities from all parts of Nigeria would start killing herdsmen for fun.
Happened in Oyo sometime ago, same in Plateau State, then Taraba, now Bauchi.
7 Likes
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by Integrityfarms(m): 10:09pm On Aug 30
But no arrest for extra judicial killings by the world fourth deadliest terrorist group.
.... Indeed some Nigerians are more Nigerian than others
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by Integrityfarms(m): 10:11pm On Aug 30
Their patron is the most nepotistic, chivalrous, mischievous, tribalistic leader of this abysmal cesspit called Nigeria.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by ogashman(m): 10:11pm On Aug 30
wen it concerns fulanis they don't hesitate to swing into action but if it others,they turn a blind eye
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:13pm On Aug 30
Ki olorun ma so wa
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by ehinmowo: 10:13pm On Aug 30
Dt journalist's fone though
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by Arrester171(m): 10:24pm On Aug 30
So just because they retaliate, They are now notorious gang. What of those people fulanis have being killing?
WHO IS FULLING WHO? WISE UP MY PEOPLE
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by mozat: 10:26pm On Aug 30
OrestesDante:continue to blame Buhari for every of ur misfortune you hear mumu
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by Johnnoah1st: 10:26pm On Aug 30
kk
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by Edu3Again: 10:28pm On Aug 30
It has been said many time that the Northerners are heartless.
They dont value lifes, hence the ease with which Fulani Herdsmen kill.
They dont value education either, thats why they lowered Jamb scores to 120 out of 400.
We in the South value life & Education.
I have not heard of Igbo people going to kill the Yorubas.
Neither have I heard of the Yorubas going to kill the Igbos.
I only hear of how the North go to rape & kill in both East, South-South & South West.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/72-year-old-woman-narrates-raped-herdsmen-ondo-photo.html
I think it's time the South leaves them to lower their jamb score to almost zero & kill themselves.
We better sit up & leave this Zoo.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by Beno3: 10:40pm On Aug 30
See how easy and quick it took them to make the arrest....
2 Likes
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by dreamworld: 10:40pm On Aug 30
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 10:57pm On Aug 30
Instead of commending them for a job well done.
Thunder scatter apc inshalla amin
Thunder scatter thier supporters inshalah amin
Thunder scatter meyati alah inshallah amin
2 Likes
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by Callfrank007: 11:07pm On Aug 30
Indeed some tribes are more superior to the rest . This is not acceptable. Equal right for all is what I stand for.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by seguno2: 11:12pm On Aug 30
Fulanis own our country.
Fulanis own us.
Fulanis kill many. No arrests.
Fulanis killed by any. All arrested.
Facts about Nigeria.
Sad facts.
2 Likes
|Re: Notorious Gang Member Arrested For Extra Judicial Killing Of Fulanis. Photos by proeast(m): 11:16pm On Aug 30
Balkan:That is the one million dollar question!
