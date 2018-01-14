₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A woman identified as Osioma Paul, the wife to a kidnapper now in prison and sister in law to an arrested gang leader, Ifeanyi Stanley - was arrested for keeping the operational Rifles and Ammunition for Kidnappers in her house in Abia state.
On the 14/1/18, Asp Solomon Aniefiok Unit Commander went on a visit to check his men in the field before he was suddenly Kidnapped by AK47 Rifle carrying Kidnappers. He was eventually released 3 days later after ransom was Paid.
Irked by the development, IGP Ibrahim k Idris Deployed the Intelligence response team IRT to Abia state to get the Kidnappers to justice.
Based on the IGP directives one of the best IRT teams was deployed and after 6days of unrelenting follow up 5 of the Kidnappers were arrested alive and 1 Kidnapper met his water-Loo during Gun battle with IRT Operatives.
Exhibits recovered are 0ne AK47 Rifle with S/no 56-2550382 with 2 Magazines and 60 live Ammunitions, One Barretta Service Pistol of the Mopol Unit Commander, One local made Pistol and 2 Catridges, One Police Bullet proof jacket, One Police vest, 2 head Warmers, One Mopol Jungle Cap.
The Kidnappers Arrested are: 1.)Ifeanyi Stanley Ekpelulor 'm' aka one man squad 36yrs. Native of osisioma LGA, Abia State. Gang leader and a Dismissed Recruit as he was dismissed during Police training in 2006, Confessed to Three (3) Kidnap operations in Abia State.
John Alozie 'm' aka Alagboso 26yrs. Native of osisioma, Abia State. Confessed to the Unit commander kidnap and 2 other Kidnappings.
Ogbonna Wesley 'm' 31yrs. 4.)Eze Obinna 'm' 22yrs. Native of isiala ngwa, Abia State. Unit commander - kidnap and used victim’s ATM card to withdraw money frm Victims account.
Eze Orji 'm' 58yrs. Native of isiala ngwa, Abia State.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/wife-kidnapper-sister-law-notorious-gang-leader-arrested-abia-photos.html
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by Clakyvip: 9:04pm
Hmmm, God help us in this Country.
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:09pm
That Person on blue gown, abii na man or woman be that?
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 9:12pm
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by haywire07(m): 9:17pm
Is she related by tribe to this people?
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by kokozain(m): 9:19pm
NCAN where una dey?
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by Pubichairs(m): 9:21pm
what's that old mofo doing there
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by taiyesoul(m): 9:22pm
Na them!
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by XingXhang(m): 9:22pm
Bad news!
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by Stethaine: 9:22pm
What madam and so you cook and sleep with a kidnapper eeee
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by ibori1(m): 9:23pm
y r u carrying
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by lonelydora(m): 9:27pm
ok
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by Yahayablessing(f): 9:28pm
WIFE AND SISTER IN CRIME
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by 9jagobetta: 9:28pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by hoygift: 9:29pm
FvckNL1:
The very moment mynd44 sees you on the streets of muchin
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by visijo(m): 9:29pm
edge
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by FvckNL1: 9:30pm
hoygift:
FVck that nigga I wish he would walk up on me.him go create post about him beating
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by saabright(m): 9:31pm
Red cap people are back
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by hezy4real01(m): 9:31pm
Very good make dem first put pepper for their yansh
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by Sixaxis: 9:31pm
Awon oloshi
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by hoygift: 9:31pm
FvckNL1:bro finally don't be angry its just a forum
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:31pm
nah Dem @theads. r
Criminality is their watchwords. spit on their fl@ties
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by divicoded: 9:32pm
Na dem! Awon omo Biafuro
Useless people
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by hokafor(m): 9:33pm
Kill them ASAP
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by Hayoolar: 9:33pm
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by Dedsec: 9:33pm
Lwkmd she's married to a kidnnaper and is a SIL of a gang don next thing you'd hear is her Brother in arms dey FBI Most Wanted Kill List.
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by FvckNL1: 9:34pm
hoygift:
I do business here,it’s not just a forum.its either they deactivate my account altogether or they reactivate it with an apology,this is even more fun than actively being a member of this shitty forum
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by rawtouch: 9:34pm
orait..
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by chloride6: 9:36pm
What shall it profit a club to pay 400k per week to a single player and still not win the premier league
|Re: Wife Of Kidnapper And Sister In-law To Notorious Gang Leader Arrested. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 9:36pm
Eyahhhh let them go and face d law, too bad for criminals
