



On the 14/1/18, Asp Solomon Aniefiok Unit Commander went on a visit to check his men in the field before he was suddenly Kidnapped by AK47 Rifle carrying Kidnappers. He was eventually released 3 days later after ransom was Paid.



Irked by the development, IGP Ibrahim k Idris Deployed the Intelligence response team IRT to Abia state to get the Kidnappers to justice.



Based on the IGP directives one of the best IRT teams was deployed and after 6days of unrelenting follow up 5 of the Kidnappers were arrested alive and 1 Kidnapper met his water-Loo during Gun battle with IRT Operatives.



Exhibits recovered are 0ne AK47 Rifle with S/no 56-2550382 with 2 Magazines and 60 live Ammunitions, One Barretta Service Pistol of the Mopol Unit Commander, One local made Pistol and 2 Catridges, One Police Bullet proof jacket, One Police vest, 2 head Warmers, One Mopol Jungle Cap.



The Kidnappers Arrested are: 1.)Ifeanyi Stanley Ekpelulor 'm' aka one man squad 36yrs. Native of osisioma LGA, Abia State. Gang leader and a Dismissed Recruit as he was dismissed during Police training in 2006, Confessed to Three (3) Kidnap operations in Abia State.



John Alozie 'm' aka Alagboso 26yrs. Native of osisioma, Abia State. Confessed to the Unit commander kidnap and 2 other Kidnappings.



Ogbonna Wesley 'm' 31yrs. 4.)Eze Obinna 'm' 22yrs. Native of isiala ngwa, Abia State. Unit commander - kidnap and used victim’s ATM card to withdraw money frm Victims account.



Eze Orji 'm' 58yrs. Native of isiala ngwa, Abia State.



Source; A woman identified as Osioma Paul, the wife to a kidnapper now in prison and sister in law to an arrested gang leader, Ifeanyi Stanley - was arrested for keeping the operational Rifles and Ammunition for Kidnappers in her house in Abia state.On the 14/1/18, Asp Solomon Aniefiok Unit Commander went on a visit to check his men in the field before he was suddenly Kidnapped by AK47 Rifle carrying Kidnappers. He was eventually released 3 days later after ransom was Paid.Irked by the development, IGP Ibrahim k Idris Deployed the Intelligence response team IRT to Abia state to get the Kidnappers to justice.Based on the IGP directives one of the best IRT teams was deployed and after 6days of unrelenting follow up 5 of the Kidnappers were arrested alive and 1 Kidnapper met his water-Loo during Gun battle with IRT Operatives.Exhibits recovered are 0ne AK47 Rifle with S/no 56-2550382 with 2 Magazines and 60 live Ammunitions, One Barretta Service Pistol of the Mopol Unit Commander, One local made Pistol and 2 Catridges, One Police Bullet proof jacket, One Police vest, 2 head Warmers, One Mopol Jungle Cap.The Kidnappers Arrested are: 1.)Ifeanyi Stanley Ekpelulor 'm' aka one man squad 36yrs. Native of osisioma LGA, Abia State. Gang leader and a Dismissed Recruit as he was dismissed during Police training in 2006, Confessed to Three (3) Kidnap operations in Abia State.John Alozie 'm' aka Alagboso 26yrs. Native of osisioma, Abia State. Confessed to the Unit commander kidnap and 2 other Kidnappings.Ogbonna Wesley 'm' 31yrs. 4.)Eze Obinna 'm' 22yrs. Native of isiala ngwa, Abia State. Unit commander - kidnap and used victim’s ATM card to withdraw money frm Victims account.Eze Orji 'm' 58yrs. Native of isiala ngwa, Abia State.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/wife-kidnapper-sister-law-notorious-gang-leader-arrested-abia-photos.html 1 Like