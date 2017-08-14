Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos (10580 Views)

Source; Police operatives attached to Isiala-Ngwa North Division, during a raid of suspected criminal hideouts at Mbubo Nsulu Isiala-Ngwa North, arrested four teenagers belonging to the notorious ABC cult group. The cultists, whose names are David Adieze aged 18yrs, Chinemere Isaac aged 14yrs, Chimezie Moses Francis 17yrs and Okon Effiong Samuel aged 19yrs were arrested with one locally made Revolver pistol, its 2 rounds of live ammunition and charms. Investigation is in progress.Also, policemen attached to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) Obehie arrested the trio of Chigozie Akpara, Ndubuisi Nwoko both of Umuokwo village Asa and Nnamdi Kanu of Umukalu village both in Ukwa-West LGA who broke into Oza Secondary School Asa sometime last year and carted away eight (Desktop Computer sets supplied to the School by NDDC. The suspects confessed to the crime and the stolen computer sets have been recovered.The same operatives while on patrol along Aba/Port-Harcourt Express way arrested the duo of Agu Sunday and Chinagorom Nwaogwugwu both males of Obigbor village Asa, Ukwa-West in possession of three trailer batteries of 200AMPS each, Battery wire and charger. The items were stolen from Obimobio Nigeria Limited Obuaku City Aba/Port-Harcourt Express way.The suspects confessed to the crime and the items were recovered.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/14-year-old-cultist-others-nabbed-gun-charms-abia-state-photos.html

Na wa o

street ain't got chilling guys anymore, even a fourteen year old boy caught in the act with his gang.









Biafra Secret Service (BSS)







Nnamdi KANU? . .lol

They're coming 2 Likes

Believe the Naija police at ur own peril. I can bet that non of those arrested is a criminal , jst Frame up by police 2 Likes

amatured occult pipo



See as the tied those boy with there cloths 4 Likes

see what unemployment in the senile dullard's regime is causing, useless vegetable murderer and incompetent buffoon

amatured occult pipo



See as the tied those boy with there cloths nawa oo nawa oo 7 Likes

Toy gun

Nawa ooo just look at these small,hungry and haggard boys 1 Like

Which cult be ABC cult again

The man on boxers in the 3rd picture( see his small balls)

Did u read before commenting?? Did u read before commenting??

@ "ABC CULT", such a weak and dumb cult name, imagine trying to scare someone and you be like "Omo you dont know me!! I am an ABC member"



@ "ABC CULT", such a weak and dumb cult name, imagine trying to scare someone and you be like "Omo you dont know me!! I am an ABC member"

#SAYNOTOCULTISM!!

Otondos

How dem no go carry gun, when dem brothers and uncles dey jazz for wire wire....... Home training gone out the window. I pity them generation's though, they have no idea the difference between the wrong and right no more.

And u say u born again

u dey my mind.

Shoot that 14yr old in the tongue �







Sounds cooked up , meanwhile they should untie that small boy jare make e go meet im mama I dont believe this

Moral decadence

Is that a pistol, or it is a wooden kpøkpö we used to construct at yultide period, blasting it with matches?





Guys who grew up in Benin City can relate.

Guys who grew up in Benin City can relate.

Nnamdi kanu, see what you have caused!!!

Anointed sense fall on you

lol the boys could not be handcuffed...

Abia

Did u read before commenting??



Not sure..he only peeped through