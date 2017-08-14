₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 8:07pm
Police operatives attached to Isiala-Ngwa North Division, during a raid of suspected criminal hideouts at Mbubo Nsulu Isiala-Ngwa North, arrested four teenagers belonging to the notorious ABC cult group. The cultists, whose names are David Adieze aged 18yrs, Chinemere Isaac aged 14yrs, Chimezie Moses Francis 17yrs and Okon Effiong Samuel aged 19yrs were arrested with one locally made Revolver pistol, its 2 rounds of live ammunition and charms. Investigation is in progress.
Also, policemen attached to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) Obehie arrested the trio of Chigozie Akpara, Ndubuisi Nwoko both of Umuokwo village Asa and Nnamdi Kanu of Umukalu village both in Ukwa-West LGA who broke into Oza Secondary School Asa sometime last year and carted away eight ( Desktop Computer sets supplied to the School by NDDC. The suspects confessed to the crime and the stolen computer sets have been recovered.
The same operatives while on patrol along Aba/Port-Harcourt Express way arrested the duo of Agu Sunday and Chinagorom Nwaogwugwu both males of Obigbor village Asa, Ukwa-West in possession of three trailer batteries of 200AMPS each, Battery wire and charger. The items were stolen from Obimobio Nigeria Limited Obuaku City Aba/Port-Harcourt Express way.
The suspects confessed to the crime and the items were recovered.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/14-year-old-cultist-others-nabbed-gun-charms-abia-state-photos.html
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 8:09pm
Na wa o
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by Rapoo(m): 8:10pm
street ain't got chilling guys anymore, even a fourteen year old boy caught in the act with his gang.
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by Benekruku(m): 8:15pm
Biafra Secret Service (BSS)
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by EmeeNaka: 8:15pm
Nnamdi KANU? . .lol
They're coming
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by Pierocash(m): 8:16pm
Believe the Naija police at ur own peril. I can bet that non of those arrested is a criminal , jst Frame up by police
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by MurderEnglish(m): 8:16pm
amatured occult pipo
See as the tied those boy with there cloths
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by Karlovich: 8:19pm
see what unemployment in the senile dullard's regime is causing, useless vegetable murderer and incompetent buffoon
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by Israeljones(m): 8:19pm
MurderEnglish:nawa oo
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by abluck(m): 8:21pm
Toy gun
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by Evablizin(f): 8:35pm
Nawa ooo just look at these small,hungry and haggard boys
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by Baloselly(m): 8:45pm
Which cult be ABC cult again
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:46pm
The man on boxers in the 3rd picture( see his small balls)
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by FroshJaynex(m): 8:47pm
Rapoo:Did u read before commenting??
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by Kenneth205(m): 8:47pm
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 8:47pm
@ "ABC CULT", such a weak and dumb cult name, imagine trying to scare someone and you be like "Omo you dont know me!! I am an ABC member"
#SAYNOTOCULTISM!!
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by emazy10(m): 8:47pm
Otondos
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by LoveJesus87(m): 8:47pm
R
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by SenorFax(m): 8:47pm
How dem no go carry gun, when dem brothers and uncles dey jazz for wire wire....... Home training gone out the window. I pity them generation's though, they have no idea the difference between the wrong and right no more.
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by FroshJaynex(m): 8:47pm
BornnAgainChild:And u say u born again
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by seniorgozman(m): 8:47pm
Baloselly:u dey my mind.
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by dust144(m): 8:47pm
Shoot that 14yr old in the tongue �
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:48pm
I dont believe this
Sounds cooked up , meanwhile they should untie that small boy jare make e go meet im mama
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by OrestesDante: 8:48pm
Moral decadence
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by emeijeh(m): 8:48pm
Is that a pistol, or it is a wooden kpøkpö we used to construct at yultide period, blasting it with matches?
Guys who grew up in Benin City can relate.
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by koxi: 8:48pm
Nnamdi kanu, see what you have caused!!!
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by SenorFax(m): 8:49pm
BornnAgainChild:Anointed sense fall on you
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by Elslim: 8:50pm
lol the boys could not be handcuffed...
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by ajalawole(m): 8:50pm
Abia
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:50pm
FroshJaynex:
Not sure..he only peeped through
|Re: 14-year-old Cultist, Others Nabbed With Gun And Charms In Abia State. Photos by Nma27(f): 8:50pm
This ones are street urchins abi yahoo abi cultst get anoda meaning?
