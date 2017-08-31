₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by sochima1989(m): 8:03am
Good morning great pals..
Please am almost tired of how my skin reacts to bites of mosquito and any other effect.
The bites turns to sore, takes time to heal and usually itches during this period. And it finally leaves odd marks on my skin that hardly clears off even after years.
Please I need help
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by smartty68(m): 8:05am
Sleep under mosquito net. I haaaaaaaaaaate mosquitoes
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by BornAgainMay: 9:29am
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by modelmike7(m): 9:29am
Rub anti mosquitoes spray before sleeping
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by Zimri(m): 9:29am
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by kingJoya(m): 9:29am
Hmm
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by lelvin(m): 9:29am
Keep your hands away
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by Briee(f): 9:30am
Picture of your skin, pwease!
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by uzoclinton(m): 9:30am
Dermatologists in the house oya... over to y'all
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by legalgoon: 9:30am
Try rubbing shea butter. It helps a lot.
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by OrestesDante: 9:30am
You dey scratch am?
jobaltol:
So na we mosquitoes suppose dey bite?
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by okadoo: 9:30am
Use mosquito repellent before u sleep.
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by bdemix(m): 9:30am
Ajebutter....
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by jobaltol: 9:30am
Dont you know that those reactions are informal ways of nature telling you that you are not meant to be in naija....port to a mosquito free country asap
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by Inspire01(m): 9:31am
Maybe d person below
Wil have something to say
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by Alwayson: 9:31am
this person below me have the answer
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by davinero2: 9:31am
Wow. M having the same issue.
Mine turns to boil and leaves huge dark spots on my skin.
I'm living with it like that sha.
The annoying part is that I rarely feel mosquito bites.
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by Ufranklin92(m): 9:31am
mosquito is my worst enemy...
there is this cream my freind introduced me to,once i want to sleep i rub it on my body,mosquitos dare not come close to me not to talk of to bite me..
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by meelerh(f): 9:31am
Use pure dried Henna. Add water to Henna to make a paste and scrub your body with it for like 10mins before washing you would notice d change in a week
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by Lakeside79(m): 9:33am
sochima1989:
Vaseline
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by fratermathy(m): 9:33am
I have this type of skin too. Try using toothpaste. Rub a pea sized toothpaste on the wound and leave it to air dry. The itching will stop and the wound will dry soon enough.
But prevention is the best. Always use nets, mosquito killers and repellents.
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by twilliamx: 9:33am
I suffer a similar reaction to mosquito bites but as I got older it became less intense. I hate mosquito nets. So I just use insecticides regularly.
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by holatin(m): 9:34am
1) use odomus mosquito repellant
2) sleep with an hazmat suit
3) leave Africa for them
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by Freethought(m): 9:34am
Rob vaslin as mosquito repellant. Mosquitoes hate the smell of vaslin like mad
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by Tolbanks(f): 9:34am
Scrape it off!
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by bignero: 9:35am
sleep under mosquitoe nets
ignore the urge to scratch
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by fratermathy(m): 9:35am
meelerh:
What's Henna?
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by Jagabanmonerry: 9:35am
legalgoon:Is this shea butter good for chocolate skin to rub? Tnx
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:36am
Since the bites are turning into soars and is also scratching you, i feel there is more to it than just mosquito bite...why not try treating it from inside first
Go to a pharmacy and complain, they would give you a drug to kill whatever it is from inside...then am so sure any other mosquito bite you have would only remain a bite and not develop into something else
It has done me before and this was my remedy
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by Godfullsam(m): 9:36am
bdemix:
Is that the solution to her skin problem
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by fratermathy(m): 9:36am
legalgoon:I bought shea butter because of this. It didn't work for me. Only made my skin glow.
|Re: Please What Can I Use For My Skin That Harshly Reacts To Mosquito Bite by fadahero(m): 9:36am
Get Odomos...its a mosquito repellent cream nd its very effective ... For your bites, some over the counter tube cream should fix it. Good day
