Good morning great pals..

Please am almost tired of how my skin reacts to bites of mosquito and any other effect.

The bites turns to sore, takes time to heal and usually itches during this period. And it finally leaves odd marks on my skin that hardly clears off even after years.



Please I need help 2 Likes 1 Share

Sleep under mosquito net. I haaaaaaaaaaate mosquitoes 6 Likes 1 Share

Rub anti mosquitoes spray before sleeping 1 Like

Keep your hands away 4 Likes

Try rubbing shea butter. It helps a lot.





You dey scratch am?





Dont you know that those reactions are informal ways of nature telling you that you are not meant to be in naija....port to a mosquito free country asap





So na we mosquitoes suppose dey bite? You dey scratch am?So na we mosquitoes suppose dey bite? 7 Likes

Use mosquito repellent before u sleep.

Ajebutter....

Dont you know that those reactions are informal ways of nature telling you that you are not meant to be in naija....port to a mosquito free country asap 4 Likes

Wow. M having the same issue.

Mine turns to boil and leaves huge dark spots on my skin.

I'm living with it like that sha.

The annoying part is that I rarely feel mosquito bites. 1 Like





there is this cream my freind introduced me to,once i want to sleep i rub it on my body,mosquitos dare not come close to me not to talk of to bite me.. mosquito is my worst enemy...there is this cream my freind introduced me to,once i want to sleep i rub it on my body,mosquitos dare not come close to me not to talk of to bite me..

Use pure dried Henna. Add water to Henna to make a paste and scrub your body with it for like 10mins before washing you would notice d change in a week 1 Like

Vaseline Vaseline

I have this type of skin too. Try using toothpaste. Rub a pea sized toothpaste on the wound and leave it to air dry. The itching will stop and the wound will dry soon enough.



But prevention is the best. Always use nets, mosquito killers and repellents.

I suffer a similar reaction to mosquito bites but as I got older it became less intense. I hate mosquito nets. So I just use insecticides regularly.





2) sleep with an hazmat suit



3) leave Africa for them 1) use odomus mosquito repellant2) sleep with an hazmat suit3) leave Africa for them 1 Like

Rob vaslin as mosquito repellant. Mosquitoes hate the smell of vaslin like mad

sleep under mosquitoe nets



ignore the urge to scratch 1 Like

Use pure dried Henna. Add water to Henna to make a paste and scrub your body with it for like 10mins before washing you would notice d change in a week

What's Henna? What's Henna?

Try rubbing shea butter. It helps a lot. Is this shea butter good for chocolate skin to rub? Tnx Is this shea butter good for chocolate skin to rub? Tnx

Since the bites are turning into soars and is also scratching you, i feel there is more to it than just mosquito bite...why not try treating it from inside first





Go to a pharmacy and complain, they would give you a drug to kill whatever it is from inside...then am so sure any other mosquito bite you have would only remain a bite and not develop into something else





It has done me before and this was my remedy

Ajebutter....

Is that the solution to her skin problem Is that the solution to her skin problem

legalgoon:

Try rubbing shea butter. It helps a lot. I bought shea butter because of this. It didn't work for me. Only made my skin glow. I bought shea butter because of this. It didn't work for me. Only made my skin glow.