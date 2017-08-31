Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) (2096 Views)

Gifty And Nonso Diobi Kissing In Throwback Photo. Fans React / 10 Celebs That Love To Display The Size Of Their Eggplants In Public (PICS) / Denrele Edun Supports #nobraday (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Possibly, it was a cut from a movie scene ‘How to play a Player,’ which Denrele and others featured in and it’s being produced by Ada Slim.



May had always described Denrele has not being straight but he is already used to such allegations and that has never affected him negatively.



No matter the hate words thrown at him, he keeps getting lots of credit alert amounting to several millions each week why haters continue to grumble underneath.



http://news.nollyzone.com/denrele-edun-caught-kissing-public/ Controversial red carpet host, Denrele Edun, has given his fans what to discuss about after he shared a photo of himself kissing producer cum actress, Ada Slim.Possibly, it was a cut from a movie scene ‘How to play a Player,’ which Denrele and others featured in and it’s being produced by Ada Slim.May had always described Denrele has not being straight but he is already used to such allegations and that has never affected him negatively.No matter the hate words thrown at him, he keeps getting lots of credit alert amounting to several millions each week why haters continue to grumble underneath.

Ada slim looks like a male 4 Likes

BossLadyF:

Ada slim looks like a male same as you too

He was "spotted" kissing in public, not "caught" kissing in public.





Don't use unnecessary fillers in your topic because you want people to click on it. It's unprofessional.







Oh I forgot.







u be naija blogger. 3 Likes

is DAT Selena Williams

This Denrele can kiss very well ehn, I remember once I kissed with him.. It was as if the kiss should not stop.. Very good kisser





Meanwhile



IF u wanna make some money legitimately check my signature

D guy above me no dey try. What is d meaning of H.



One of them is probably avoiding the Stench of Death



Edit: i see two men kissing where's the woman. Terrible KissOne of them is probably avoiding the Stench of DeathEdit: i see two men kissing where's the woman.

This is lesbianism

if not for d wig I honestly thought he was kissing a guy..

He can't even kiss a lady. Oga stop pretending like you like females. What is my concern sef?

Eyan Bob risky

Doctorphil:

This Denrele can kiss very well ehn, I remember once I kissed with him.. It was as if the kiss should not stop.. Very good kisser

E no go better for the person wey hide your medicine. E no go better for the person wey hide your medicine.

Peck abi? Check am nau!







All I see is a gay kissing a lesbian.





This is beautiful. All I see is a gay kissing a lesbian.This is beautiful.

Na orijin dey work for here not ordinary eyes ... my brothers and sisters

xxxtedyxxx:

He was "spotted" kissing in public, not "caught" kissing in public.





Don't use unnecessary fillers in your topic because you want people to click on it. It's unprofessional.







Oh I forgot.







u be naija blogger.





Is she transgender? I Aunty looks like one

what's tha business

OK now



am not surprised





next please

Doctorphil:

This Denrele can kiss very well ehn, I remember once I kissed with him.. It was as if the kiss should not stop.. Very good kisser



Wow u mean it? Wow u mean it?

PearlStreet:





E no go better for the person wey hide your medicine. u say? u say?

It should be Denrele kisses himself cos I see two Denrele in the picture above

Him kiss proper woman no una dey complain

all i see is two lips that suck

dicccckksss coming together.

NwaAmaikpe:

I bet a million bucks say you go talk rubbish I bet a million bucks say you go talk rubbish

Wetin concern me