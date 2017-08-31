₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by kidap: 8:45am
Controversial red carpet host, Denrele Edun, has given his fans what to discuss about after he shared a photo of himself kissing producer cum actress, Ada Slim.
Possibly, it was a cut from a movie scene ‘How to play a Player,’ which Denrele and others featured in and it’s being produced by Ada Slim.
May had always described Denrele has not being straight but he is already used to such allegations and that has never affected him negatively.
No matter the hate words thrown at him, he keeps getting lots of credit alert amounting to several millions each week why haters continue to grumble underneath.
http://news.nollyzone.com/denrele-edun-caught-kissing-public/
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by BossLadyF(f): 8:47am
Ada slim looks like a male
4 Likes
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by Nollyzonenews: 8:51am
same as you too
BossLadyF:
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:00am
He was "spotted" kissing in public, not "caught" kissing in public.
Don't use unnecessary fillers in your topic because you want people to click on it. It's unprofessional.
Oh I forgot.
u be naija blogger.
3 Likes
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by pizzylee(m): 9:12am
is DAT Selena Williams
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by Doctorphil: 10:54am
This Denrele can kiss very well ehn, I remember once I kissed with him.. It was as if the kiss should not stop.. Very good kisser
Meanwhile
IF u wanna make some money legitimately check my signature
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by sgtponzihater1: 10:54am
D guy above me no dey try. What is d meaning of H.
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by GreatEvilBeast(m): 10:54am
Terrible Kiss
One of them is probably avoiding the Stench of Death
Edit: i see two men kissing where's the woman.
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by BroZuma: 10:54am
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by neutrotoba(m): 10:55am
This is lesbianism
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by Elslim: 10:55am
if not for d wig I honestly thought he was kissing a guy..
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by nawtyme: 10:55am
He can't even kiss a lady. Oga stop pretending like you like females. What is my concern sef?
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by Spoorr84(f): 10:55am
Eyan Bob risky
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by PearlStreet(m): 10:56am
Doctorphil:
E no go better for the person wey hide your medicine.
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by RillJ(m): 10:56am
Peck abi? Check am nau!
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:56am
All I see is a gay kissing a lesbian.
This is beautiful.
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by Keneking: 10:56am
Na orijin dey work for here not ordinary eyes ... my brothers and sisters
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by alanyalas(m): 10:57am
xxxtedyxxx:
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by martineverest(m): 10:57am
Is she transgender? I Aunty looks like one
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by Damfostopper(m): 10:57am
what's tha business
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by GreenMavro: 10:57am
OK now
am not surprised
next please
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by Doctorphil: 10:57am
Doctorphil:
Wow u mean it?
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by Kimy97: 10:58am
PearlStreet:u say?
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by SweetJoystick(m): 10:58am
It should be Denrele kisses himself cos I see two Denrele in the picture above
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by Ponterga(m): 10:58am
Him kiss proper woman no una dey complain
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by carzola(m): 10:59am
all i see is two lips that suck
dicccckksss coming together.
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by DonHummer(m): 10:59am
NwaAmaikpe:I bet a million bucks say you go talk rubbish
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by KcAngel(m): 11:00am
Wetin concern me
|Re: Denrele Edun Kisses Ada Slim (Photo) by nairalandfreak(m): 11:01am
Ada what?
