A 27-year-old suspected murderer, Prince Amadi, said he was arrested recently, by policemen because of his mode of dressing, in Port Harcourt.



Amadi had been at large since December 19, 2016, when he allegedly stabbed someone to death at Aker Base waterfront, in Rumuolumeni,. He was apprehended on Monday, August 21, 2017, along Nkpordiagha Road.



Amadi admitted to have committed the heinous act, as a retaliation during a fight with some boys, who had stabbed him and his companion. Amadi said that he fled home after the incident.





He said: “They did not see anything with me, but because of the way I dressed. They arrested me because I was wearing an earring and head-warmer. One of the policemen said I looked suspicious and arrested me. I did not drag with them.”

