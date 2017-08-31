₦airaland Forum

Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses

by edunwablog: 9:35am
A 27-year-old suspected murderer, Prince Amadi, said he was arrested recently, by policemen because of his mode of dressing, in Port Harcourt.

Amadi had been at large since December 19, 2016, when he allegedly stabbed someone to death at Aker Base waterfront, in Rumuolumeni,. He was apprehended on Monday, August 21, 2017, along Nkpordiagha Road.

Amadi admitted to have committed the heinous act, as a retaliation during a fight with some boys, who had stabbed him and his companion. Amadi said that he fled home after the incident.


He said: “They did not see anything with me, but because of the way I dressed. They arrested me because I was wearing an earring and head-warmer. One of the policemen said I looked suspicious and arrested me. I did not drag with them.”

http://www.nigerianmonitor.com/murderer-confesses-he-was-caught-because-of-his-mode-of-dressing/

Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by maxiuc(m): 1:58pm
That guy up there you have done ur worst abi


STC

Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by talk2archy: 1:58pm
Idiot, you think you can runaway.

Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by babseg(m): 1:59pm
just like that
Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by SenorFax(m): 1:59pm
tongue

Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by omotommy84(m): 1:59pm
Always dress well

Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by Makanjuola89: 1:59pm
Amadi? ok let me come and be going.

Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by magoo10: 1:59pm

Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by just2endowed: 1:59pm
tongue
Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by baike: 1:59pm
which one is the police and which one is the suspect

Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by Chomzy222(f): 1:59pm
good for you
Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by Partnerbiz3: 2:00pm
You have the guts to stab sb to death...

Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by Danielmoore(m): 2:00pm
dress the way you want to be arrested

Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by chizzy161(f): 2:00pm
He who alleges must prove beyond reasonable doubt. Police over to you. My advice to the young man is for him to hire a good Lawyer.

Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by BumbleBee2ice(f): 2:00pm
Negodu
Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by dobekey(m): 2:00pm
you. Eva talk true
Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by Papaaldrich: 2:00pm
Wonderful,dis one u so senseless.
Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by SIRKAY98(m): 2:01pm
strong thing
Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by kingandamy4life: 2:01pm
NNPC Appointed 15 New Managers.

South South - 2
South West -- 3
North ---------- 10
South East --- 0 (zero)

Hate action is worst than hate speech. 97% and 5% statement is the worst hate speech and we should start from the top to prosecute offenders if actually it's a crime. I know dogs and baboon won't be soaked in a blood cos of my post. Nepotism is not corruption.

Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by winkmart: 2:01pm
Amadi, bet wai
Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by dust144(m): 2:01pm
Chai sorry, tell the rest to,dress properly
Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by MICHEALADEX(m): 2:01pm
I am weakened seriously.!

Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by dobekey(m): 2:02pm
solo garri is for eva
Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by FemiFemola: 2:02pm
Na him sha do am abi? Its alright.
Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by Mihzsky(f): 2:03pm
OK
Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by Keneking: 2:04pm
"They arrested me because I was wearing an earring and head-warmer." Mynd44 sef shocked shocked
Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by babaluckey: 2:04pm
What's he talking about...
Re: Police Arrested Me Because Of My Dressing, Murder Suspect Confesses by DaBillionnaire: 2:04pm
Dress well, in a way u wuld love 2 be nicely addressed.


I dnt think most f d guys above me even read d news. tongue



Don't knw about dos below me grin

