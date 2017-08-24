



The group picture was shared by Toke with the quote below:



One is here for the boys, another can’t wait to be served food “small chops” while someone is feeling herself, she actually thinks she is better than everyone else at this party and then there is the one that is there to celebrate with the bride and groom @mmsthemovie#MakateMustSell#MMSthemovie#Comingsoon pick your choose what type of wedding guest are you?

Which of them do you think looks the hottest? Check their outfit out and drop your opinion.



