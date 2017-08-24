₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by newsynews: 12:13pm
Below are pictures showing Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl and Toyin Abraham at an Owambe party scene of a coming movie #makatemustsell.
The group picture was shared by Toke with the quote below:
One is here for the boys, another can’t wait to be served food “small chops” while someone is feeling herself, she actually thinks she is better than everyone else at this party and then there is the one that is there to celebrate with the bride and groom @mmsthemovie#MakateMustSell#MMSthemovie#Comingsoon pick your choose what type of wedding guest are you?
Which of them do you think looks the hottest? Check their outfit out and drop your opinion.
https://www.wotzup.ng/toke-makinwa-bisola-chigurl-toyin-abraham-hottest/
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by newsynews: 12:13pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by Lakeside79(m): 12:24pm
All I see is fake hair, fake eye lashes, too much MAC make up,fake nails ,polished skin tones, and pushed up boobs with bras ..
We need better content on nairaland
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by Oluwasaeon(m): 12:37pm
Tamarapetty:Tamarapetty looks hottest
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by Tamarapetty(f): 12:53pm
Oluwasaeon:
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by Oluwasaeon(m): 12:53pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by CrEaToRmalden(m): 1:18pm
Bisola
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by flawlessT(f): 1:18pm
All of them except
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by SOLMICHAEL(m): 1:18pm
NONE!!
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by cosby02(m): 1:19pm
What's my own?
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by Atro(m): 1:19pm
Toke Makinwa
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by Ladymacbee(f): 1:20pm
Toyin Abraham killed it. Nice looks ladies!
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by blackbeau1(f): 1:20pm
Toke Makinwa most definitely
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by MDsambo: 1:21pm
Hell
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by AuroraB(f): 1:21pm
Toke
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by psalmsonovic(m): 1:22pm
Their make up look good.
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by ItsawrapOutfit: 1:22pm
All of them
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by joshing(m): 1:22pm
Oluwasaeon:Seconded
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by gurunlocker: 1:22pm
Painters association of Nigeria (PAN), Nollywood branch
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by Doctorphil: 1:22pm
None
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by johnshagb(m): 1:23pm
Wish I could push all of them in a swimming pool
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by Shinery016: 1:23pm
Toke
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by Kdoffer22: 1:23pm
Team bisola
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by Shedluck: 1:23pm
ok
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by salbis(m): 1:24pm
None is hot amongst them.
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by fumiswtpusy(f): 1:24pm
I don't only care about the hottest but who also is the neatext.for me the neatext is the igbo girl,atleast experince have shown that igbos or biafrans ss and se girls the neatest t while yoruba girls are the blackest if you know what I mean.
In between I ama yoruba girl and yoruba girls rock's in some particular aspect.
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by eebraa(m): 1:25pm
How can Bisola be hot That ugly Yoruba woman..mtcheew
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:27pm
joshing:Muah
|Re: Toke Makinwa, Bisola, Chigurl And Toyin Abraham: Who Is The Hottest? by MhizzAJ(f): 1:31pm
Toke has a good dress sense
