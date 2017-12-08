₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:57pm
Bobrisky and actress Toyin Abraham pictured on set of a new movie together recently.
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/bobrisky-and-toyin-abraham-pictured-on-set-together/
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:58pm
Lobatan
See more funny pictures of bobrisky and toyin here http://www.praizeupdates.com/bobrisky-and-toyin-abraham-pictured-on-set-together/
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by FortifiedCity: 5:00pm
Look at Toyin's face properly, she's disgusted.
And I need not go close to Bobrisky to know that he's smelling
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by ReorxTohGan(m): 5:00pm
are u sure this toyin sef,nobi lesbian bayii?
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by fuckerstard: 5:02pm
Toyin the queen
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by deco22(m): 5:03pm
All the people in the photo are just giving me the creeps.
Especially bobrisky,see the way he is putting heavy make-up like the joker...
22 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by zulex880: 5:03pm
Bobrisky dey always vex me
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by Pappyto: 5:09pm
Bobrisky's so ugly, looking like a PILLSBURY DOUGH B!TCH!
YUCK!
13 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by roarik(f): 5:18pm
toyin ma lady
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by Prettythicksmee(f): 5:18pm
See his bleached face,goat.
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by OrestesDante(m): 5:43pm
∆ I'm waiting for the day these two peeps will have social media conflict ....The two of them will have something to say... It gonna be fun. ∆
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by Homeboiy: 5:44pm
Biatxh
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by rawpadgin(m): 6:15pm
Homeboiy:hafa send me arabiandude number
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by MhizzAJ(f): 7:58pm
This Bobrisky is a clown aswear Everything about him looks so funny
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by StretchMarks(f): 7:59pm
Na wa ooooooooooo
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by Mzperry(f): 8:23pm
D attention u givn ds d*cksucker is getting overboard.
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by Pidginwhisper: 8:24pm
Only Hypo users fit withstand dem odour. As 2 of dem be hypo users dem go don dey used to am
5 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by Ayodejioak(m): 8:24pm
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by kay29000(m): 8:24pm
Hmm! Is this guy a homosexual male, cross dresser, or transgender?
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by geostrata(m): 8:25pm
wat could b d title of the movie? Jaycup?
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by Sirheny007(m): 8:25pm
I Just dont understand why a man would suddenly want to become a woman/half man
It honestly beats my thinking and gives me unbearable headache..
I hate this concept called Bobrisky.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by josessybj: 8:25pm
See as bleaching don finish Bobrisky ugly face
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by obaataaokpaewu: 8:25pm
Why is he the only one wearing makeup? Disgusting!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by kay29000(m): 8:26pm
FortifiedCity:
I heard most heavy bleachers smell.
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:26pm
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by gurunlocker: 8:26pm
This guy will smell, look so disgusting
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by Aldebaran(m): 8:26pm
GAYbRISKY
6 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by oviejnr(m): 8:27pm
I want to puke
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by phlemzee(m): 8:27pm
Again and Again
We need a commissioner in charge of blogs who is going to monitor what comes out in FP.
WHY BOBRISKY again na�
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by Felixalex(m): 8:27pm
Nawa, dis guy just use his "stupidity" de chop, de gain fame
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by donblade85555(m): 8:27pm
disgrace to man hood
disgrace to man hood
|Re: Bobrisky And Toyin Abraham Pictured On Set Together by chicagoPD(m): 8:27pm
what a great combo... Radarada
