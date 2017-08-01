Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) (9768 Views)

I have been in Lagos for the past fifteen years. I was a bicycle repairer before then and came here to hustle.



Due to my decision not to beg, I started controlling traffic. I've worked around Guiness road, Toyin Street, Olowu and Eko Idumota. Some people give me money when they see me working.



I have been disabled for as long as I can remember. If I wasn't, I would have loved to be a soldier. But with things being this way, I still struggle to survive.



I have a wife and two children who are in Zamfara with my parents. Asides helping the community to manage the traffic, I also drive a Maruwa. It is not mine so I pay N1500 to the owner from the 3K or N3500 I make daily. What is left after fueling it is what I take home.



I dream of owning a Maruwa and be empowered someday. My name is Sani Labaran, my friends call me Sani Abacha. I am 35 years old and come from Gumi local government area of Zamfara.



This is my story.



Good for him. In saner climes people like these are catered for my their governments. But not in this jungle.

They would rather buy cars for senators and buy houses for emirs.



Useless zoo!! 10 Likes 2 Shares

I will find a wife for him

And him mates they ring road for b/c they beg up n down 2 Likes

Creativity, that junction used to be jam parked. 2 Likes

God will forever bless your hustle 11 Likes 1 Share

Evablizin:

God will forever bless your hustle Amen! Amen! 1 Like

kingjomezy:

I will find a wife for him oh mehn he is married with two kids,kindly read the post again or do you want him to marry another wife while he is struggling to provide for his family? oh mehn he is married with two kids,kindly read the post again or do you want him to marry another wife while he is struggling to provide for his family? 7 Likes

Go and meet Buhari, Atiku, Lai Mohammed and your northern brothers to buy you a keke napep

Meanwhile if you dare stop me while controlling your traffic, I will make sure you never use that hand again.

May your destiny helper locate you soon. 1 Like

Evablizin:

oh mehn he is married with two kids,kindly read the post again or do you want him to marry another wife while he is struggling to provide for his family? Dont mind am, some ppl can be wicked, all they want is to find trouble join the one for ground Dont mind am, some ppl can be wicked, all they want is to find trouble join the one for ground 3 Likes

you stand you gallant

life is a bicth

Amazing decision

chinoxstock:

Goodone

Keep it up



kingjomezy:

I will find a wife for him

Bros he just said he ix married Bros he just said he ix married 1 Like

So he doesn't know that control of traffic by unofficial personnel is an advanced form of begging in Nigeria....continue, you think you are doing us, you are doing yourself. 2 Likes





God bless ur family and ur hustle But some senseless, shameless, and brainless Nigerians would prefer to dip their hands into blood just to scam people for a living!!God bless ur family and ur hustle 1 Like

Intrepid01:

So he doesn't know that control of traffic by unofficial personnel is an advanced form of begging in Nigeria....continue, you think you are doing us, you are doing yourself.

xxx23455:

hmmmn

Now who is to be blamed



U or ur village people Now who is to be blamedU or ur village people 3 Likes

Pls oga sani can u be our president in 2019?



Not all this "other room fellows"

good

This is real good. Some people feel that disability is an avenue to make money from begging