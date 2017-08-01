₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by dainformant(m): 1:30pm
A physically challenged man identified as Sani Labaran, fends for himself and family by driving a tricycle a.k.a 'Keke Napep' and also by controlling traffic in Lagos. Despite his condition, the married father of two made a decision not to beg as some others do to survive. Read his story below as shared by the Humans of Lagos.
I have been in Lagos for the past fifteen years. I was a bicycle repairer before then and came here to hustle.
Due to my decision not to beg, I started controlling traffic. I've worked around Guiness road, Toyin Street, Olowu and Eko Idumota. Some people give me money when they see me working.
I have been disabled for as long as I can remember. If I wasn't, I would have loved to be a soldier. But with things being this way, I still struggle to survive.
I have a wife and two children who are in Zamfara with my parents. Asides helping the community to manage the traffic, I also drive a Maruwa. It is not mine so I pay N1500 to the owner from the 3K or N3500 I make daily. What is left after fueling it is what I take home.
I dream of owning a Maruwa and be empowered someday. My name is Sani Labaran, my friends call me Sani Abacha. I am 35 years old and come from Gumi local government area of Zamfara.
This is my story.
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by chinoxstock: 1:32pm
Good for him. In saner climes people like these are catered for my their governments. But not in this jungle.
They would rather buy cars for senators and buy houses for emirs.
Useless zoo!!
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by kingjomezy(m): 1:32pm
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by Youngsage(m): 1:33pm
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by omowolewa: 1:51pm
Creativity, that junction used to be jam parked.
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 2:00pm
God will forever bless your hustle
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by hodusglobal(m): 2:01pm
|Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 2:04pm
kingjomezy:oh mehn he is married with two kids,kindly read the post again or do you want him to marry another wife while he is struggling to provide for his family?
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by paiz(m): 2:11pm
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by whitering: 2:11pm
May your destiny helper locate you soon.
May your destiny helper locate you soon.
|Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by SenorFax(m): 2:12pm
Evablizin:Dont mind am, some ppl can be wicked, all they want is to find trouble join the one for ground
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by dobekey(m): 2:12pm
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by Johnnoah1st: 2:13pm
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by Keneking: 2:13pm
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by SenorFax(m): 2:13pm
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by ezex(m): 2:13pm
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 2:13pm
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by nogoodadvice(m): 2:13pm
|Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by Intrepid01(m): 2:13pm
So he doesn't know that control of traffic by unofficial personnel is an advanced form of begging in Nigeria....continue, you think you are doing us, you are doing yourself.
|Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by Kendroid: 2:13pm
But some senseless, shameless, and brainless Nigerians would prefer to dip their hands into blood just to scam people for a living!!
God bless ur family and ur hustle
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by dobekey(m): 2:14pm
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by Kendroid: 2:16pm
Text SENSE to 131...
its free of charge!
Intrepid01:
Text SENSE to 131...
its free of charge!
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by Kendroid: 2:17pm
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by marooh(m): 2:17pm
Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by ironheart(m): 2:17pm
|Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by spando: 2:17pm
This is real good. Some people feel that disability is an avenue to make money from begging
|Re: Physically Challenged Man Controls Traffic In Lagos (Photos) by Intrepid01(m): 2:18pm
Kendroid:
Your father and his kinsmen needs it more niccur!!! extend the favour to them.....bombarstic element
