Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess
|Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by faseblex(f): 4:45pm
Yaw is almost unrecognizable.
See more Photos below>>. http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/08/epic-throwback-photos-of-oap-yaw-and.html
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by maklelemakukula(m): 4:52pm
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by flowfury(m): 5:00pm
lol
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by Larwin(m): 5:01pm
Ok
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by LesbianBoy(m): 5:11pm
Na wa o!
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by MrRhymes101(m): 6:22pm
God forbid!!! see neck.... Ruggedman has not changed much.... wedding MC
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by crazygod(m): 6:22pm
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by TheMainMan: 6:22pm
why is he now fat like a pig
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by Nma27(f): 6:22pm
They dated?
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by baike: 6:22pm
what aki and pawpaw get to do with this
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by BigBelleControl(m): 6:23pm
Nwanu paw paw mhen... Yawww.
The guy be like sucked sugarcane.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by malakus(m): 6:23pm
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by TheMainMan: 6:23pm
Nma27:wana ask too..
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by Ugosample(m): 6:23pm
Dayum
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by Abiagirl777(f): 6:24pm
what later happened to her boobs ?
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by nwaonyeze001(m): 6:25pm
Thunder punish poverty .........just imagine the transformation
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by Pavore9: 6:25pm
But now on the heavy side.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by osemoses1234(m): 6:25pm
Oga yaw yaw yaw
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by cchiagom(f): 6:26pm
The young shall grow. That's life for you
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by datola: 6:26pm
Two of them Don blow (in sizes).
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by Flashh: 6:27pm
Seems Yaw and Princess were dating each other as at then.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by bayocanny: 6:27pm
See yaw neck, poverty dey make ruggedman putting on head-warmer for night club
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by Marotzke(m): 6:34pm
BigBelleControl:Nwanne, Uwa wu paw paw menn ....Yaww.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by Young03(m): 6:35pm
Its comedienne princess not comedian princess
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by busjeep: 6:39pm
Young03:
Dude e no mean....anyone is allowed
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by HMZi(m): 6:40pm
Nma27:SURE LOOKS THAT WAY
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by ayokanmi3(m): 7:03pm
Beautiful
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Yaw And Comedian Princess by topsyking: 7:03pm
i used to see him then in ojuelegba hustle for moluwe.. well God is good now.. i still think his parent still living there maybe not
