Edith Mba Weds Barrister Paul (Wedding Photos) by fancyhandsome(m): 8:34pm
Ex Nigerian Beauty Queen Edith Mba Wed her heartthrob over the weekend in a colourful gathering in Abuja.
The bride who won Face Of culture south west in 2015 before venturing into fashion business look so gorgeous as she says yes to her Man, Barrister Paul.
The wedding event was glitz and glamorous as it attracted dignitaries and socialites from all walks of life.
Checkout more photos from the wedding below
Re: Edith Mba Weds Barrister Paul (Wedding Photos) by fancyhandsome(m): 8:38pm
more photos
Mynd44
Re: Edith Mba Weds Barrister Paul (Wedding Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 9:10pm
Happy couple
Beautiful couple
Happy married life
God bless your marriage
You shall live happily ever after
Dirvorce will never come your way
y
Love shall unite you together...
1 Like
Re: Edith Mba Weds Barrister Paul (Wedding Photos) by momodub: 11:09pm
nice pics
1 Like
Re: Edith Mba Weds Barrister Paul (Wedding Photos) by Homeboiy: 11:10pm
After all the cucum :-Xbering
Re: Edith Mba Weds Barrister Paul (Wedding Photos) by livinus009(m): 11:11pm
Beautiful Bride and Handsome Groom.
1 Like
Re: Edith Mba Weds Barrister Paul (Wedding Photos) by FortifiedCity: 11:12pm
I no wan marry beauty queen abeg.
I can't deal
Re: Edith Mba Weds Barrister Paul (Wedding Photos) by gen2lpat(m): 11:13pm
Congrats to them. Bride and her maids have it most colourful.
Who else thinks the groom's white suit with the black jacket is odd?
Re: Edith Mba Weds Barrister Paul (Wedding Photos) by cerowo(f): 11:14pm
so cute
happy married life
Re: Edith Mba Weds Barrister Paul (Wedding Photos) by shankara7: 11:20pm
Pls why are they always Igbo?
Re: Edith Mba Weds Barrister Paul (Wedding Photos) by Buking1: 11:21pm
How long shall you wait before u marry
?
Re: Edith Mba Weds Barrister Paul (Wedding Photos) by KOPT33: 11:52pm
OMG! The groom's suit is so tacky. Another proof that money doesn't buy taste.
HML though.
