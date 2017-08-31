₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by ictmikky(m): 5:01pm
All glory to God. This snake was killed this morning by some heroic boys in the neighbourhood.
The snake was first seen yesterday in the house. Different things were done to get rid of it all to no avail. With the hope that the snake had left, the occupants returned and slept overnight only to discover the same snake this morning.
Fortunately, some boys were able to kill it.
(Pictures included)
Cc: Lalasticalala
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by Larwin(m): 5:03pm
Clear up yr surrounding nah
3 Likes
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by Elslim: 5:03pm
we re the snake gang??
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by StRichard(m): 5:06pm
With that kind of environment, expect more snakes.
3 Likes
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by dulux07(m): 5:11pm
The snake dey look for greener pastures.
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by bkool7(m): 5:15pm
Sallah meat don land
Lala....take,over
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by nero2face: 5:23pm
Lol
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by heendrix(m): 5:26pm
Lalasticlala woya gbera
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by Larryfest(m): 5:29pm
God don bless una pot for this Sallah be dat.
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by thesicilian: 5:30pm
Which of you did the snake spend the night with?
1 Like
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by Yusfunoble(m): 5:40pm
Lala lala la
2 Likes
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by Franco93: 6:49pm
And lalasticlala was like
1 Like
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by YOUNGELDER1(m): 6:50pm
Clear your surrounding . Might not be lucky next time .
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by oviejnr(m): 6:50pm
FP worthy, all thanks to Lala
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by jidedavid: 6:50pm
the moment i saw the Snake thread i quickly comment, cos i know my Lala never disappoint, even though na small snake.
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by HenryDion: 6:50pm
Lala.. Your food don ready
Check my signature to find out how to start snake business in Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by solpat(m): 6:51pm
Na so
Lala and snakes are like
2 Likes
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by agboskipool(m): 6:51pm
Poisonous snakes (cobra)
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by aziaka111(m): 6:51pm
u people did not even ask d snake how was his night b4 killing it.
1 Like
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by CocoaOla(m): 6:52pm
huh lala
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by cr7lomo: 6:52pm
Spent the night and then ended up over staying its welcome
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by Deseo(f): 6:52pm
Lalasticlala be like
1 Like
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by leksmedia: 6:52pm
Nairalanders are funny. Every time they will be shouting lalasticlala , now that Lalas friend paid you a courtesy visit , this is what you did to him. But meanwhile somewhere in Ota, Lala and seunn are on a bet that this tread will get over 400 comments
1 Like
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by Christane(m): 6:52pm
why is ur compound so bushy?? clear ur compound cus it luk dirty mayb a lion or cheetah might be lurking somewhere ...expect a gorilla vry soon
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by johnnyholtby(m): 6:53pm
Ileya go make sense
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by baike: 6:53pm
God bless lala
bless me
bless nnamdi kanu
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by solid3(m): 6:53pm
Is that how you treat your visitors?
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by eraly(m): 6:54pm
You should av contacted Simon Keys of "Snake in the City" instead of killing it nah.
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by Dandsome: 6:56pm
Okay. What a way to end the month for lalasticlala
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by temmytopsy1(f): 6:57pm
Singing lala lala lala o lala o lala lala o food is ready
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by moscobabs(m): 6:57pm
U
|Re: This Snake Was Killed This Morning After Spending The Night In Our House by Jumbus31(m): 6:57pm
Heroic boys coz of snake, what if they kill lion or elephant?
