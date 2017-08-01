₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Naira Closes At N362 As Cbn Injects $547m by actiondrilling: 5:17pm On Aug 31
In anticipation of Sallah holiday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday raised the total intervention for the week to 547 million dollars as against 195 million dollars offred the previous week.
The CBN spokesman, Mr Isaac Okorafor in a statement in Abuja, said that the intervention would uplift the Naira exchange rate, boost liquidity in the forex market and ensure timely execution and settlement of eligible transactions.
Okorafor, also expressed confidence that the interventions would continue to guarantee stability in the market and ensure availability to individuals and business concerns with genuine demand for Forex transactions.
Meanwhile, the Naira on Thursday closed at N362 to a dollar as supply by CBN improves. This is a far improvement over the N370 it was selling earlier in the week.
Also, the Pound Sterling and the Euro have maintained their strength against the Naira, exchanging at N462 and N428 respectively. (NAN)
Source:http://www.akelicious.com/2017/08/naira-closes-at-n362-as-cbn-injects-547m.html
|Re: Naira Closes At N362 As Cbn Injects $547m by snazzy5050(m): 5:21pm On Aug 31
What about 150/$ for a start?
|Re: Naira Closes At N362 As Cbn Injects $547m by Remimadrid(m): 5:30pm On Aug 31
Buhari promised 40 naira to 1$, yet we are stuck to 360 and above. When will the naira come down sef, me I don tire
|Re: Naira Closes At N362 As Cbn Injects $547m by BroZuma: 7:20am
The injectors...
1 Like
|Re: Naira Closes At N362 As Cbn Injects $547m by tumababa(m): 7:22am
to sell-362, to buy 365. we are getting there.
|Re: Naira Closes At N362 As Cbn Injects $547m by birdsview(m): 7:27am
Will this Naira of ours ever go below 250 to a dollar at all? CBN injects this and that,and it still always hovers around 360..
1 Like
|Re: Naira Closes At N362 As Cbn Injects $547m by saraki2019(m): 7:27am
Mhm
|Re: Naira Closes At N362 As Cbn Injects $547m by Bitcoin1000(f): 7:27am
This not too good for Btc investors like me
.join us check my profile
|Re: Naira Closes At N362 As Cbn Injects $547m by Generalkaycee(m): 7:27am
Rubbish
|Re: Naira Closes At N362 As Cbn Injects $547m by tgmservice: 7:30am
abeg we are tired of hearing this
|Re: Naira Closes At N362 As Cbn Injects $547m by Naziridamos: 7:32am
Failed country
|Re: Naira Closes At N362 As Cbn Injects $547m by cheehummer(f): 7:35am
https://www.facebook.com/girlieclothings/
This store is a front. They don't deliver any goods or have any to sell. I've been a victim and would hate to see anyone fall for their schemes. They have good pictures, seemingly attractive products and many followers. I fear many would still patronise them. Each time I make a post on their page, they of course block me.
#spreadtheword#saynotocrime#love
|Re: Naira Closes At N362 As Cbn Injects $547m by InvertedHammer: 7:37am
The US dollar index hit the lowest level this year on monday and the best naira could do is N360/$ with all the interval interventions by CBN. In other words, 2017 has been a very bad year so far for US dollars.
If US dollar index rebounds and starts heading to 100. There is no way naira will not exchange for N500+/$. It may happen sooner than most could imagine.
/
1 Like
|Re: Naira Closes At N362 As Cbn Injects $547m by burkingx(f): 7:47am
