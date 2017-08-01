Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar (5247 Views)

Arsenal and Monaco are believed to have agreed a fee in the region of £92m for Thomas Lemar.



The 21-year-old, who reports suggest would prefer a move to Liverpool, is now discussing personal terms with the North London club.



The Monaco winger has been linked with Arsenal for much of the summer, while recent reports have also claimed approaches from Liverpool and Barcelona.



What do you think guys �..



Good for Arsenal.....Up Gunners we must surely bounce back 2 Likes

Wenger has lost it and is simply acting like an slowpoke now which is becoming embarrassing.. Dis is d same Lemar dat he could have signed for less than 50mill jus a month ago but he was busy fooling himself in d market with his pricing. Last season and dis season alone has shown he has lost even his coaching abilities. Transfer Window opened dis month, Ox, Ozil and Sanchez had indicated long ago dey weren't going to sign new deals. Why not do ur transfer business early in d transfer window and relax? Gibbs joined west Brom for 7m afta Wenger rejected 10m from dem jus 2wks ago. Matuidi left PSG to Juventus for jus 20m, Renato Sanches joined Swansea on loan, Krykchowiak left Psg for West Brom, what do dey all have in common? These are solid Defensive midfielders he could have gotten on d cheap even on a temporary basis. Now on d last day of d transfer window he has succeeded in selling 2 of his most important players and is going to b forced to overspend to replace dem Wenger has lost it and is simply acting like an slowpoke now which is becoming embarrassing.. Dis is d same Lemar dat he could have signed for less than 50mill jus a month ago but he was busy fooling himself in d market with his pricing. Last season and dis season alone has shown he has lost even his coaching abilities. Transfer Window opened dis month, Ox, Ozil and Sanchez had indicated long ago dey weren't going to sign new deals. Why not do ur transfer business early in d transfer window and relax? Gibbs joined west Brom for 7m afta Wenger rejected 10m from dem jus 2wks ago. Matuidi left PSG to Juventus for jus 20m, Renato Sanches joined Swansea on loan, Krykchowiak left Psg for West Brom, what do dey all have in common? These are solid Defensive midfielders he could have gotten on d cheap even on a temporary basis. Now on d last day of d transfer window he has succeeded in selling 2 of his most important players and is going to b forced to overspend to replace dem 35 Likes 1 Share

deal is off...sanches staying,, lemar (92m) not leaving..dats d latest ... 7 Likes 1 Share







Come on You Gunners



#WengerOut

#HenryIn Come on You Gunners#WengerOut#HenryIn 7 Likes 3 Shares

Can Arsenal pay such amount of money to sign one player? 1 Like

Hope he perform shAa

By this time next year no footballer will be signed for less than 100 million. Neymar has set a precedent.

The deal didn't fall through 1 Like

Mods.... Take this poo away and bring better thing... The deal is off cos Sanchez is staying put....Okay. 4 Likes 1 Share

Arsne wenger with his alaba market

Haaahaa we all know say Wenger work na to go showroom price Lamborghini with Camry money for pocket. 4 Likes 1 Share

Hahahha..i laugh i Japan...Winger can never spend such money..Believe me.

the coach is clueless.. the boards are clueless.. the players are clueless and even the fans lol. Lemar for 92millionthe coach is clueless.. the boards are clueless.. the players are clueless and even the fans 5 Likes

Naah! As at now, Arsenal has made a U turn 1 Like 1 Share

I remembered last year when Arsene Wenger said that it was "completely crazy" buying a player with such an amount.



Now he's seen bidding £92M for ordinary Thomas Lemar......





According to Skysport Network, Its left for Lemar to join arsenal but according to an insider in Monaco, He will be joining *Liverpool* instead!

its a lie... was reading now it was off coz the guy is playing for france ds night...





not enough time for negotiations 1 Like

Players are now priced crazily in football. Lemar is not even worth 50k pounds.

Deal don off

Sky sports sources claims otherwise, i hope am wrong tho

humble2:

deal is off...sanches staying,, lemar (92m) not leaving..dats d latest ...

Its obvious Sanchez wants to leave arsenal. If he stays its obvious Wenger can't get the best of him cos he is not happy playing with arsenal. Its obvious Sanchez wants to leave arsenal. If he stays its obvious Wenger can't get the best of him cos he is not happy playing with arsenal. 2 Likes

Wrong news Jor

it's off jaw 2 Likes 1 Share

Move jas broken down

eyah sorry deal is off