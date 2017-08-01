₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by sirlekzy: 5:24pm
Arsenal and Monaco are believed to have agreed a fee in the region of £92m for Thomas Lemar.
The 21-year-old, who reports suggest would prefer a move to Liverpool, is now discussing personal terms with the North London club.
The Monaco winger has been linked with Arsenal for much of the summer, while recent reports have also claimed approaches from Liverpool and Barcelona.
What do you think guys �..
source: http://www.360ray.com.ng/breaking-monaco-accept-arsenals-92m-offer-thomas-lemar/
1 Like
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by iyobosadavid(m): 5:27pm
Good for Arsenal.....Up Gunners we must surely bounce back
2 Likes
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by Nbote(m): 5:42pm
iyobosadavid:
Wenger has lost it and is simply acting like an slowpoke now which is becoming embarrassing.. Dis is d same Lemar dat he could have signed for less than 50mill jus a month ago but he was busy fooling himself in d market with his pricing. Last season and dis season alone has shown he has lost even his coaching abilities. Transfer Window opened dis month, Ox, Ozil and Sanchez had indicated long ago dey weren't going to sign new deals. Why not do ur transfer business early in d transfer window and relax? Gibbs joined west Brom for 7m afta Wenger rejected 10m from dem jus 2wks ago. Matuidi left PSG to Juventus for jus 20m, Renato Sanches joined Swansea on loan, Krykchowiak left Psg for West Brom, what do dey all have in common? These are solid Defensive midfielders he could have gotten on d cheap even on a temporary basis. Now on d last day of d transfer window he has succeeded in selling 2 of his most important players and is going to b forced to overspend to replace dem
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by babyfaceafrica: 5:46pm
That's too.much nah
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by humble2: 6:19pm
deal is off...sanches staying,, lemar (92m) not leaving..dats d latest ...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by NwaAmaikpe: 6:28pm
Come on You Gunners
#WengerOut
#HenryIn
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by malakus(m): 6:29pm
okay
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by Flashh: 6:29pm
Can Arsenal pay such amount of money to sign one player?
1 Like
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by agboskipool(m): 6:30pm
Hope he perform shAa
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by ddippset(m): 6:30pm
By this time next year no footballer will be signed for less than 100 million. Neymar has set a precedent.
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by ibnchokomah(m): 6:30pm
The deal didn't fall through
1 Like
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by ogbada33: 6:31pm
sirlekzy:
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by Pato23(m): 6:31pm
Mods.... Take this poo away and bring better thing... The deal is off cos Sanchez is staying put....Okay.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by cr7rooney10(m): 6:31pm
Arsne wenger with his alaba market
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by Naijacost22: 6:31pm
Haaahaa we all know say Wenger work na to go showroom price Lamborghini with Camry money for pocket.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by edeXede: 6:31pm
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by jacyhelen(f): 6:31pm
Hahahha..i laugh i Japan...Winger can never spend such money..Believe me.
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by lekanation(m): 6:31pm
lol. Lemar for 92million the coach is clueless.. the boards are clueless.. the players are clueless and even the fans
5 Likes
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by shammah1(m): 6:31pm
Naah! As at now, Arsenal has made a U turn
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by JoeArmsD1(m): 6:32pm
I remembered last year when Arsene Wenger said that it was "completely crazy" buying a player with such an amount.
Now he's seen bidding £92M for ordinary Thomas Lemar......
According to Skysport Network, Its left for Lemar to join arsenal but according to an insider in Monaco, He will be joining *Liverpool* instead!
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by TheMainMan: 6:32pm
its a lie... was reading now it was off coz the guy is playing for france ds night...
not enough time for negotiations
1 Like
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by seunmsg(m): 6:32pm
Players are now priced crazily in football. Lemar is not even worth 50k pounds.
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by Pidginwhisper: 6:32pm
Deal don off
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by dogstyle007(m): 6:32pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by HayZee06(m): 6:32pm
Sky sports sources claims otherwise, i hope am wrong tho
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by tunjijones(m): 6:33pm
humble2:
Its obvious Sanchez wants to leave arsenal. If he stays its obvious Wenger can't get the best of him cos he is not happy playing with arsenal.
2 Likes
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by jothamChristian: 6:34pm
Wrong news Jor
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by NigelCundy: 6:34pm
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by NigelCundy: 6:34pm
it's off jaw
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by Sniper12: 6:34pm
Move jas broken down
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by arejibadz(m): 6:34pm
eyah sorry deal is off
|Re: Monaco Accepts Arsenal’s £92m Offer For Thomas Lemar by alukstea(m): 6:35pm
Ewwww Arsenal 8:31
And Wenger Spent ..
