|2017/2018 MAUTECH Formerly Known As FUTY Post-utme Form Is Out. Cut Mark Is 180 by fk001: 5:33pm
Candidates who chose Modibbo Adama University of Technology Yola (MAUTECH), formerly known as Federal University of Technology Yola (FUTY), as first choice in the 2017 UTME are invited to apply for aptitude test, if the candidates scored a minimum of 180 in their UTME.
Those who made the 180 cut of mark but did not chose MAUTECH as first choice, they can also apply.
Details below
Lalasticlala please some people might need the information.
|Re: 2017/2018 MAUTECH Formerly Known As FUTY Post-utme Form Is Out. Cut Mark Is 180 by animalscientist(m): 6:11pm
Ok
|Re: 2017/2018 MAUTECH Formerly Known As FUTY Post-utme Form Is Out. Cut Mark Is 180 by EponOjuku: 6:59pm
fk001:
|Re: 2017/2018 MAUTECH Formerly Known As FUTY Post-utme Form Is Out. Cut Mark Is 180 by baike: 7:01pm
call la-la please someone is looking for him
|Re: 2017/2018 MAUTECH Formerly Known As FUTY Post-utme Form Is Out. Cut Mark Is 180 by Kenndee(m): 7:01pm
Ok
|Re: 2017/2018 MAUTECH Formerly Known As FUTY Post-utme Form Is Out. Cut Mark Is 180 by onadana: 7:03pm
Yola...no wonder dem dey find students. Even if you no choose you fit come.
|Re: 2017/2018 MAUTECH Formerly Known As FUTY Post-utme Form Is Out. Cut Mark Is 180 by Naijacost22: 7:03pm
Common man you actually think any reasonable person would actually consider schooling in Maiduguri?
(0) (Reply)
