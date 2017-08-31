Candidates who chose Modibbo Adama University of Technology Yola (MAUTECH), formerly known as Federal University of Technology Yola (FUTY), as first choice in the 2017 UTME are invited to apply for aptitude test, if the candidates scored a minimum of 180 in their UTME.



Those who made the 180 cut of mark but did not chose MAUTECH as first choice, they can also apply.





