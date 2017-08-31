Thirteen suspected oil thieves are being interrogated in Port Harcourt, Rivers State by operatives of the EFCC in connection with their alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering.The suspects: Jude Egwu; Ebi Akoto; Philip Orinya; Friday Ikuonu; Chuks Oyibona; Peter Ogunfuyi; Udak Esang; Roman Omiyenye; Augustine Jagun; Mike Obasi; John Camday, Elvis Egbule and Salvation Rowland were handed over to the EFCC, alongside five wooden boats, a vessel: MT PREYE 1, a tugboat: PKII and a barge: NAOMI 0 by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER in Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, for further investigation and prosecution.Photos below;

south south that their lands are polluted are daily paraded as oil thieves because they stole 50 liters of crude oil while northerners that does not own the oil , their lands are not affected are spending billions of what they did not own, they are never called thieves. 13 new oi

licence are about to be auctioned in few days as announced by the government follow it up , u will notice that 90% of them will still go to the north to add to the ones they are holding already