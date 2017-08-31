₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by dumebiifeanyi: 7:45pm
Thirteen suspected oil thieves are being interrogated in Port Harcourt, Rivers State by operatives of the EFCC in connection with their alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering.
The suspects: Jude Egwu; Ebi Akoto; Philip Orinya; Friday Ikuonu; Chuks Oyibona; Peter Ogunfuyi; Udak Esang; Roman Omiyenye; Augustine Jagun; Mike Obasi; John Camday, Elvis Egbule and Salvation Rowland were handed over to the EFCC, alongside five wooden boats, a vessel: MT PREYE 1, a tugboat: PKII and a barge: NAOMI 0 by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER in Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, for further investigation and prosecution.
Photos below;
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by lexzycc: 7:48pm
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by xxxtedyxxx(m): 8:04pm
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by Larwin(m): 8:14pm
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by Franco93: 10:04pm
@the guy wearing LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOUR polo, prison is your newest neighbour - love it graciously.
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by pat1612(m): 10:04pm
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by thespokenword: 10:04pm
Buhari has returned , also with all his trademark.
Now, there will be near perfect peace in the core north while other parts would boil
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by Nostradamu(m): 10:05pm
Nigeria my country.
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by Rrankdonga(m): 10:06pm
How can they be stealing their thing? I don't see EFCC arresting Yoruba boys for stealing cocoa, or Hausa boys for stealing grouundnut.
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by hola106(m): 10:06pm
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by UncutSk(m): 10:08pm
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by kalananta(m): 10:09pm
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by abbaapple: 10:10pm
So EFCC don de enter creek nwn?
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by charistim(m): 10:10pm
Becoz den no gree settle dem
All the oil bunkers way dey river na only this 1 den carry show us
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by Uziehot(m): 10:12pm
Dis once are the errand boys
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by ogashman(m): 10:13pm
what abt dieziani Alison the real oil thief?
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by stankezzy: 10:15pm
south south that their lands are polluted are daily paraded as oil thieves because they stole 50 liters of crude oil while northerners that does not own the oil , their lands are not affected are spending billions of what they did not own, they are never called thieves. 13 new oi
licence are about to be auctioned in few days as announced by the government follow it up , u will notice that 90% of them will still go to the north to add to the ones they are holding already
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by fumiswtpusy(f): 10:16pm
These people are funny.how can they steal their own property.is like if you are not stubborn our northern leaders the owners of the zoo won't recognize you.
Make them go arrest tompolo or alahaji asari na.
These country is just sickening I am tired of it.
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by Sunofgod(m): 10:16pm
So the one wey dey overall follow steal......na wa ohh,
|Re: EFCC Parades 13 Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] by nextstep(m): 10:20pm
Don't forget the mother of them all... Deziani... they should parade her too.
