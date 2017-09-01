Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Why You Should Be An Employee (1432 Views)

Despite the recent surge of articles on why you should be an entreprenuer, be your own boss, and all that...which is actually fine by some people, this write up is not to counter such articles but balance our lines of thought and consider some reasons why you just may prefer to be an employee.



1. Not every one is cut out for entreprenuership....Some people just love the 8-5, 30-days-make-a-pay lifestyle.



2. It is not a crime to be an employee. Some people just aspire to be a manager or a director in a blue chip company....I know of someone who rose from the bottom in UAC to the topmost position.



3. Employees get immense benefits e.g health scheme for you and your family, retirement pay, periodic local and foreign trainings/conferences, paid vacations...these are some great stuffs you may not afford yourself. Companies that offer these exists and you will love to work for them.



4. Less concern with the various governemtal agencies who keep knocking on you door for compliance/payment/regulation etc



5. Being an entreprenuer is not a guarantee that you will be rich or have all the time in the world. There are entreprenuers who, day in day out, do LOTS OF LOW PAY CHEQUE JOBS and never have the time or money.



6. Earn lots of money and invest for your old age.



Don't just save up money and jump into the sea of "being your own boss" without guidance. There are many sharks out there, so dont bleed. 5 Likes

OP thanks for the advice but not everyone will want to remain an employee. 3 Likes 2 Shares

@ Op You gave us 6 reasons to be an employee but Dangote will give you more than 50 reasons to be an employer. It's the best to be an employer. 3 Likes

You made some valid points but then Entrepreneurship isn't just about being rich or having time. Paid jobs can give you those but the major difference is control. Control over your life, your future, your family etc



Some people just feel its too risky leaving their destiny in the hands of another man. You know with just two words, you can easily become jobless and start all over again. Very risky I must say 3 Likes





No 3. This is very wrong. This entitlement mentality is the reason why you will keep having money problems till you die. No one owns you nothing.. Not even the government. The better you learn to take charge of your life is the moment you will experience real freedom.



No. 4. An entrepreneur who's financially educated pays little or nothing to taxes. If there's any one that pays ridiculous amounts, they are employees. I as an investor pays 1% tax out of my assets. I'm offered tax incentives by the government cause I help create jobs and houses. Employees pay almost 40% of their income as tax. I think Robert Kiyosaki made this more clear.



No. 6. No matter how high you're promoted, your responsibility will always try to catch up. Have you ever wonder why that money is never enough? This is what happens when you rely solely on your paycheck. Use your ssets to finance your liabilities.





If you're an employee because of fear, then you're an employee for the wrong reason.



Being owed as an employee is the biggest threat in the job, besides this, it's has other good benefits

Where do I get one please?

You didn't not add the less risk involve compared to being an entrepreneur

Choice.

Nice one. It takes a lion heart to have a lion share



@ op, Tnx bt, i love being an employer which i am. Ders so mch joy being d boss i tel u, no nags lyk...y ar u comin 2 wrk dis late, fear in delay of salary payment e.t.c or wateva. I am enjoying being d boss in my firm. Atleast, i av d priviledge of chilling wel wit my family most tyms. Besides, d real benefits is in d monetary aspect. 1 Like

Balanced.

Good.



Inasmuch as being an entrepreneur is widely perceived as a path to wealth and financial stability, there is no guarantee on it.



It largely depends on personality, zeal, motivation, natural flair and passion.



Every Tom, Dick, and Harry must not be a doctor, politician, footballer, boxer to be wealthy.



Nature made us have unique differences. Hence, only through self discovery can one activate and manifest his/her potentials.

Mehn, being an entrepreneur rocks better. All you need is just the experience and the money. Most employees out there just want an understanding of the business and will later open their own. If u are the boss, u can fly around the world and enjoy yourself very well but as an employee, u are owned by your employer and if your boss hear that u wanna fly around d world? U definitely know the next line of action. 1 Like

hmmm

The truth is everyone cannot be a Dangote or a Zuckerberg or a Bill Gate, so stick to what works for you and you will be fulfilled.

We haf yeard jare you dont haf to post it twice for us to yeard it.

Being an employer is the best anytime any day, an employee can be sacked any time, then you will have to start all over again searching for job which is very difficult to get in this country

But as an employer you have no fear of losing ur business so long you re managing it well

eleojo23:

OP thanks for the advice but not everyone will want to remain an employee.

i've never had the flair for entrepreneurship. I'd likely go into farming or other investments later in life. i've never had the flair for entrepreneurship. I'd likely go into farming or other investments later in life.

OP inferiority complex is ur problem

Either way, just make your money.

The forces of nature must at every time be balanced else chaos is bound!



not everyone will be employers the same way not everyone can be rich as Gates!



just make the best out of yourself!





great excerpt! truth is not everyone has what it takes nor the Patience to make it as an entrepreneur. I know people who have normal jobs, augment with investments and side gigs and they doing quite well for themselves.

bravado, as they say there are two sides to ever coin

imaging when you become the employer of employees @op the giver of your above mentioned benefits....





WHY BE KING WHEN YOU CAN BE GOD?

Okay

But why is it appearing twice on fp

You will not achieve your potentials being employee





Op, how much are they selling that number 3?

being an employee in Nigeria now is not an option....where d job sef. you just need to go learn a trade or something ...that's the norm now