Good morning everyone,

Someone just put a call through to me this morning which happens to be one of our coursemate elder brother that they are searching for Abiri Oluwadamilare Gbenga (Bigie)



A part 3 student of the Departmebnt of Psychology Obafemi Awolowo University



He was last seen at department of psychology obafemi awolowo university at his last exam psy 303



Thats 5 days ago





If you happen to sight him anywhere contact his Bro through this number 08038572799

You shall be found IJN

You will be found and brought back alive in Jesus name.

he'll surely be found soon







Nawao

chai, where is pmb

Wish they find him soon Hope they've reported to these incompetent officers

may he be found

Scary.. OAU campus is always safe at any time.. That must not change.. God let him be found oh

Biggie. We dey gather watch ball for Asherifa wen i still be undergrad. You will be found in Jesus name

You people should start checking all the culverts around your area. I pray he's found.

May he be found hale and hearty in Jesus name. Amen

They should report to police if they haven't done so.

It's disheartening to hear news like this.

I pray he is found Can you see how gender biased NL is? If he was a female student the caption would have read "Female student missing". So why not now say "male student missing" ?