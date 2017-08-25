₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by Klare(f): 8:02am
Good morning everyone,
Someone just put a call through to me this morning which happens to be one of our coursemate elder brother that they are searching for Abiri Oluwadamilare Gbenga (Bigie)
A part 3 student of the Departmebnt of Psychology Obafemi Awolowo University
He was last seen at department of psychology obafemi awolowo university at his last exam psy 303
Thats 5 days ago
If you happen to sight him anywhere contact his Bro through this number 08038572799
2 Shares
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by Klare(f): 8:14am
Ccc fynest boi ccc lalasticlala
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by wunmi590(m): 1:23pm
You shall be found IJN
4 Likes
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by hos4x(m): 1:24pm
You will be found and brought back alive in Jesus name.
2 Likes
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by PiuniMan: 1:24pm
Peharps he went to make some money
he'll surely be found soon
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by NwaAmaikpe: 1:25pm
I already know his fate.
Same fate as the missing Adeyemi College and Uniosun students.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by emmayayodeji(m): 1:25pm
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by Eastside046: 1:25pm
u can find de bory but de Skulllll may be missing
na dem dem
6 Likes
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by 042report: 1:25pm
Nawao
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by eddieguru(m): 1:26pm
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by steveyoungwealth: 1:26pm
chai, where is pmb
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by SOLMICHAEL(m): 1:26pm
Eastside046:
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by Vutseck(m): 1:27pm
see how they want to waste this handsome guy
.
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by Bestie0309(f): 1:27pm
He will be found in Jesus name
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by nNEOo(m): 1:29pm
Hope they've reported to these incompetent officers
Wish they find him soon
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by MhizzAJ(f): 1:29pm
This big boy
may he be found
1 Like
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by Ricky247(m): 1:29pm
Blame buhari for this.. Everybody now wants to loss and come back later
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by Vutseck(m): 1:31pm
Eastside046:
chai !
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by doctorkush(m): 1:32pm
they didn't tell us the part where a maga just paid him and he's balling hard with some fine girls in a private 4 star hotel... he needs privacy guys
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by Dejiy10(m): 1:34pm
Scary.. OAU campus is always safe at any time.. That must not change.. God let him be found oh
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by NigelCundy: 1:34pm
Biggie. We dey gather watch ball for Asherifa wen i still be undergrad. You will be found in Jesus name
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by lonelydora(m): 1:35pm
You people should start checking all the culverts around your area. I pray he's found.
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by WenysAD(f): 1:37pm
May he be found hale and hearty in Jesus name. Amen
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by ignis(f): 1:37pm
They should report to police if they haven't done so.
It's disheartening to hear news like this.
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by hos4x(m): 1:38pm
doctorkush:
You need sense...
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by Pidgin2(f): 1:39pm
All these long throat boys, he might be camping in his sugar mummy's house, don't sorry he will be back. Check his Facebook page thoroughly for clues
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by canalily(m): 1:41pm
PiuniMan:with one salt mumy
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by Sniper12: 1:41pm
Mined
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by shadrach77: 1:42pm
Can you see how gender biased NL is? If he was a female student the caption would have read "Female student missing". So why not now say "male student missing" ?
I pray he is found
1 Like
|Re: 300L Student Of Obafemi Awolowo University Is Missing by yemmit90: 1:46pm
He left after his final paper, the boy is probabaly somewhere enjoying himself.
But i pray he didnt follow a bad friend to unknow ritualists den.
