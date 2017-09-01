₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by PrettyCrystal: 8:25am
Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel on Thursday visited Super Eagles training as Nigeria prepare to host the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio stadium Uyo on Friday evening.
The governor urged the players to do their best to secure three points in the Group B World Cup qualifier clash against Cameroon.
He also pledged a sum of $10,000 to the Super Eagles for every goal they score against Cameroon.
On Friday evening, Nigeria will take on the Indomitable Lions, as they continue their quest to be at next year’s World Cup in Russia. The match is due for kick off by 5:00pm....
Governor Udom has also redeemed the $30,000 he promised the team, for the three goals they scored against Algeria in their first 2018 World Cup qualifier.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/governor-udom-visits-super-eagles-players-in-training.html
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by PrettyCrystal: 8:26am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:26am
This kind promise they always make Eagles lose match
This governor wan use Eagles destiny for 2019
Instead use the money help omenka flooded state called Benue
15 Likes
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by TheMainMan: 8:27am
we only need two wins and s draw to seal world cup place
go eagles
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by Teewhy2: 1:26pm
Super eagles will win today by GOD's grace.
If you are a Nigerian and support Arsenal FC, you are a on a lonnnnnnnnng thing.
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by luvlymabel: 1:26pm
not understanding
1 Like
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by lonelydora(m): 1:27pm
This is how bribery started in Nigeria. Paying money to someone to do his job. Why the $10000? Is their job not to score goals? Don't they receive salary? This will make them to always demand for stipends whenever they play game.
Go to Ministries, you pay people to take your file to the next person, which is their job. Ohh! I remember we are in the zoo.
17 Likes
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by hos4x(m): 1:27pm
Lol
Per goal...
Issokay
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by KendrickAyomide(m): 1:27pm
....
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by ignis(f): 1:27pm
Misplaced priorities and appropriation of funds, if you ask me.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by LastSurvivor11: 1:27pm
How to watch super eagles this days
6 Likes
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by weedtheweeds: 1:28pm
This is so insane! I do not know what these politicians think is the priority for the states they govern. If you can, kindly google "How much does it cost to build a 10 story building?" You will see how much this old man wants to waste from state allocation. Just imagine that 10 goals were scored. Is this what athletes are expecting to get from the government? How about state retirement and pension plans? How about building hospitals for injured athletes? How about investing in sports just the way Jamaica has in Track and field?
To him, this is the best of his knowledge. To the audience, it is motivation or support. In reality, this is stupidity. No sane nation would encourage patriotic sportsmen to exchange goals for money in a match.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by tballeyy(m): 1:28pm
Money for suya where all these big boys they
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by Olachase(m): 1:28pm
i yam not understanding
1 Like
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by takenadoh: 1:29pm
E mean say na O2.5
1 Like
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by sukkot: 1:29pm
see his lips like football
1 Like
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by freebuddy: 1:29pm
That moment when the super eagles thrash Cameroon 6 - 0. Story go change.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by shaddoww: 1:29pm
I heard he went to d stadium in a convoy of 31 cars.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by nduboss: 1:29pm
Ok watching
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by SHOPPERS(m): 1:29pm
Shey he fit give that to people wey won start business? Misplaced priorities.
Sha quote me and see
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by xenakanbi337: 1:29pm
Of not for corruption most of these boys get money pass U don oh
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by GreenMavro: 1:30pm
own goal nkor?
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by eddieguru(m): 1:30pm
dis one everybody go wan score
dem don start wit dia yeye promise i no wan hear say nigeria lose dis march oo!
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by sabiboy65: 1:31pm
$10,000 per player or $10,000 for the whole team. A yam not understanding
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by SIRTAYLOR(m): 1:31pm
What of if we lose the game by 3 goals to 5 (Nigeria 3-5 Cameroon) will he pay them $30,000 too??
1 Like
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by NwaAmaikpe: 1:33pm
Confused governor with warped priorities.
Why give them incentives to score goals?
Is the job of a footballer not to score goals?
Can't he use this money to assist all those sick people who beg for voluntary contributions for their treatment on AIT?
Some of them even need as little as 2million Naira.
SMH
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by emmafineboy: 1:33pm
Imagine dis man oo ?my Dad's pension/deadbenefit His government can't pay..God will judge you
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by legitimatefrank1(m): 1:34pm
ignis:Asin Eh, U're On Point Like A Decimal...If En Use The Money Use Repair Stadiums Won't It Be Better
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by phantom02: 1:35pm
Is he d president?abi he is dalung...
pension,he' nt paying on time
gratuity,always a story for tomorrow
now he's lavishing dollars on super eagles..issoryt continu...
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by paradigmshift(m): 1:35pm
rubbish
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by kalananta(m): 1:36pm
;DUse The Money Use Repair Stadiums
|Re: Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon by ojun50(m): 1:37pm
Thy should win nd send the money to benue, thy need
naij 6 carrot 1
