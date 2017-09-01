Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon (6402 Views)

The governor urged the players to do their best to secure three points in the Group B World Cup qualifier clash against Cameroon.



He also pledged a sum of $10,000 to the Super Eagles for every goal they score against Cameroon.



On Friday evening, Nigeria will take on the Indomitable Lions, as they continue their quest to be at next year’s World Cup in Russia. The match is due for kick off by 5:00pm....



Governor Udom has also redeemed the $30,000 he promised the team, for the three goals they scored against Algeria in their first 2018 World Cup qualifier.



This kind promise they always make Eagles lose match





This governor wan use Eagles destiny for 2019



we only need two wins and s draw to seal world cup place







go eagles

Super eagles will win today by GOD's grace.

If you are a Nigerian and support Arsenal FC, you are a on a lonnnnnnnnng thing. 4 Likes

not understanding 1 Like

This is how bribery started in Nigeria. Paying money to someone to do his job. Why the $10000? Is their job not to score goals? Don't they receive salary? This will make them to always demand for stipends whenever they play game.



Go to Ministries, you pay people to take your file to the next person, which is their job. Ohh! I remember we are in the zoo. 17 Likes

Lol

Per goal...

Issokay

....

Misplaced priorities and appropriation of funds, if you ask me. 1 Like

How to watch super eagles this days 6 Likes

This is so insane! I do not know what these politicians think is the priority for the states they govern. If you can, kindly google "How much does it cost to build a 10 story building?" You will see how much this old man wants to waste from state allocation. Just imagine that 10 goals were scored. Is this what athletes are expecting to get from the government? How about state retirement and pension plans? How about building hospitals for injured athletes? How about investing in sports just the way Jamaica has in Track and field?

To him, this is the best of his knowledge. To the audience, it is motivation or support. In reality, this is stupidity. No sane nation would encourage patriotic sportsmen to exchange goals for money in a match. 8 Likes 1 Share

Money for suya where all these big boys they

i yam not understanding 1 Like

E mean say na O2.5 1 Like

see his lips like football 1 Like

That moment when the super eagles thrash Cameroon 6 - 0. Story go change. 1 Like

I heard he went to d stadium in a convoy of 31 cars. 1 Like

Ok watching

Shey he fit give that to people wey won start business? Misplaced priorities.



Sha quote me and see 3 Likes

Of not for corruption most of these boys get money pass U don oh

own goal nkor?

dis one everybody go wan score

dem don start wit dia yeye promise i no wan hear say nigeria lose dis march oo!

$10,000 per player or $10,000 for the whole team. A yam not understanding

What of if we lose the game by 3 goals to 5 (Nigeria 3-5 Cameroon) will he pay them $30,000 too?? 1 Like





Confused governor with warped priorities.



Why give them incentives to score goals?

Is the job of a footballer not to score goals?



Can't he use this money to assist all those sick people who beg for voluntary contributions for their treatment on AIT?

Some of them even need as little as 2million Naira.





Imagine dis man oo ?my Dad's pension/deadbenefit His government can't pay..God will judge you

ignis:

Misplaced priorities and appropriation of funds, if you ask me. Asin Eh, U're On Point Like A Decimal...If En Use The Money Use Repair Stadiums Won't It Be Better Asin Eh, U're On Point Like A Decimal...If En Use The Money Use Repair Stadiums Won't It Be Better

Is he d president?abi he is dalung...

pension,he' nt paying on time

gratuity,always a story for tomorrow

now he's lavishing dollars on super eagles..issoryt continu...

rubbish

;DUse The Money Use Repair Stadiums ;DUse The Money Use Repair Stadiums