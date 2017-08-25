₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by nazanwannem: 9:22am
28 Professors attached to Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, have been reportedly recommended for demotion.
According to sources in the school, the lecturers were allegedly given double promotion by the previous Vice Chancellor of the School, Prof. Hillary O. Edeoga, which reportedly made some lecturers in the school to leave. It was also gathered that the demotion came because it academically wrong to do so, as some of the lecturers were yet to hit the years of experience required for one to be a Professor in Nigeria.
Here's the list below;
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by Larwin(m): 9:27am
Ok
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by WarriAproko: 9:30am
Wait I dey come make I mex
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by PiuniMan: 1:59pm
Salary don cut be that
For this recession?
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by ekems2017(f): 2:00pm
It's not only in the university alone . It's in all the sectors in the country. This ones are only unlucky
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by SOLMICHAEL(m): 2:00pm
Let them enjoy their demotion as they enjoyed their promotion. That new VC should also recommend that Edeoga to EFCC!
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by nictech: 2:00pm
Na there way.
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by Ololanla: 2:00pm
Na wao!
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by theozobby(m): 2:01pm
whatever that rocks there boat
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by Benjor: 2:01pm
Conditions of service must be strictly adhered to!
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by crunchyg(m): 2:02pm
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by Ekeseges(f): 2:02pm
Too bad. May God help us. So the demotion comes with lower salary. For this recession aaaaaaahhhhh
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by DrObum(m): 2:02pm
This one na finishing move!
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by Ekeseges(f): 2:03pm
For this recession.Too bad oooh
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by Pavore9: 2:04pm
Will they refund salaries earned as Professors?
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by sgtponzihater1: 2:04pm
Is Buhari also the cause of this?
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by UnknownT: 2:04pm
From sacking the lecturers Edoga employed, to denoting the ones he promoted. I wouldnt be surprised when I hear that the new VC has reported Edoga to EFCC
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by walemoney007(m): 2:05pm
Tradh
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by veacea: 2:06pm
What's the Act of the University and the staff handbook saying concerning, appointment and promotions. Something is not clear especially with respect to the number of years and years required.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by ladykolly(f): 2:06pm
Dont be too fast to jump any level in life,it wil alwayz await u lara
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by ladykolly(f): 2:08pm
Pavore9:Who on earth refunds salaries in nigeria.
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by hos4x(m): 2:08pm
That one no be school before self
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by Pavore9: 2:10pm
ladykolly:
Abnormality!
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by oladapoa1(m): 2:11pm
Abajo.... Professor with a year experience. Everything just fall on them
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by YourWife(f): 2:17pm
Good decision... IM is not the way. Lets have quality, equality and/or equity... Very important. Igbo kwenu!!!
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by chizzy161(f): 2:18pm
Don't be too fast to jump into conclusion. I believe some of them have more years of experience than what is stated there.
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by Slymonster(m): 2:19pm
see school. A year experience made me laugh. Naija sha
|Re: 28 Professors Recommended For Demotion In Michael Okpara University, Umudike by murphyibiam15(m): 2:19pm
Afikpo man from Ebonyi upturning the fraud of a formal VC an Nsukka man from Enugu
so far he's doing it in the interest of the university he should go on.. impunity and nepotism must be wiped out.
learnt the formal VC mostly admitted Enugu indigenes during his tenure as VC
