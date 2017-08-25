



http://www.lailasblog.com/28-professors-allegedly-recommended-demotion-michael-okpara-university-umudike/ 28 Professors attached to Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, have been reportedly recommended for demotion.According to sources in the school, the lecturers were allegedly given double promotion by the previous Vice Chancellor of the School, Prof. Hillary O. Edeoga, which reportedly made some lecturers in the school to leave. It was also gathered that the demotion came because it academically wrong to do so, as some of the lecturers were yet to hit the years of experience required for one to be a Professor in Nigeria.Here's the list below;